Atlanta developer planning 5th Charleston-area apartment community

An Atlanta-based apartment developer recently cleared a 16-acre parcel next to Publix supermarket near Savannah Highway and Main Road to make way for what could be its fifth multifamily community in the region.

An affiliate of Davis Development paid $4.5 million for the property in 2019, according to Charleston County land records.

A company representative did not respond for comment on the number of units it plans for the site near Bees Ferry Road or when vertical construction will begin.

The firm's only completed South Carolina developments are both in the Charleston area: the 214-unit Azure Carnes Crossroads Apartments in Goose Creek and the 288-unit Botanic at Ingleside Apartments at 2501 Ingleside Blvd. in North Charleston that soon will open.

It also is involved in the proposed 358-unit Rhodes Crossing apartment development on Sanders Road at Bees Ferry Road in West Ashley and the future 242-unit Parkline Avenue Apartments on Daniel Island.

The multifamily housing developer and management company has developed and managed more than 50,000 units during the past 20-plus years across the Southeast, Southwest and Midwest, according to its website.

More parking

A trio of businesses are looking for parking.

In West Ashley, Fred Anderson Toyota wants to create additional space off Citadel Haven Drive for about 131 automobiles on nearly 4 acres behind the dealership at 2100 Savannah Highway, according to plans presented to the city of Charleston.

The plans also call for relocating stormwater retention underground and an optional building addition.

Separately, a self-storage facility, also in West Ashley, wants to knock down a few buildings so it can create more parking space. The Public Storage site at 2363 Ashley River Road intends to tear down four structures so more space can be leased to owners of recreational vehicles, according to a construction bidding document.

And in yet another development, Styx Companies of Columbia wants to build a 66,000-square-foot facility that will include boat and RV parking on a 4.25-acre site where I-526 and Clements Ferry Road converge.

It's being called Daniel Island Self Storage. The site is along a frontage road next to the interstate's westbound offramp.

Styx's website shows it previously has worked on a Cube Smart development in the Charleston market. Malvern, Pa.-based Cube Smart operates about a dozen self-storage locations in the Lowcountry.