Home builders know a thing or two about, well, framing houses. So, expect them to apply the tricks of the trade in constructing a residence of their own.
Case in point: 318 Arlington Drive, a removed water side home on a cul-de-sac in the Stonecreek neighborhood west of the Ashley.
"The builder built it as his personal residence," says Behren Kittrell, broker-in-charge of Charleston Flat Fee Real Estate and listing agent. The 3,280-square-foot house went on the market earlier this fall for $774,774. "They raised their children here."
Crafted in 2005, the two-story home near the Stono River showcases a reverse floor plan with bedrooms on the first floor and living quarters upstairs. "You've got this panoramic view," she says, made more dramatic from wide rear decks for entertaining that overlook the property's private dock — complete with boat lift — on a tidal creek.
"I've been out here at sunset. It's beautiful," she says.
Kittrell envisions 318 Arlington as a family home, "just by the nature of having five bedrooms." There's also four full bathrooms and a powder room. The property would be fitting for grandparents frequented with extended stays from their children and grand-kids, according to the Realtor.
The house includes a downstairs living room and a space to put in an elevator. The ample second-tier kitchen takes in professional grade appliances. "Copper is the really hot accent," she says. Helpful features include big closets used for storage. Another perk: sustainable Brazilian hardwood floors.
"I've definitely shown it to retirees who want the water access and convenience for the family to come and visit," the Realtor says.
Stonecreek, an established enclave, sits to the south of the Oakland neighborhood. It boasts a 200 foot community dock.
According to Kittrell, the quarter-acre property provides for places to add extras. "You've got enough room for a pool," she says. The close-in pier offers immediate access to water and a tie-in to the Stono River. "Even at low tide, there's enough for kayaking," she says.
The 13-year-old house with builder's home-grown touch has been well-maintained. "It's in fabulous shape," the agent says.
In a listing flier, Kittrell touts the property's secluded location that's nonetheless proximate to the city: "only seven miles from the heart of downtown Charleston."
She dubs 318 Arlington Drive as an "extraordinary opportunity to experience Lowcountry living on the water." From two covered decks, perusers can capture intense sunsets and stunning views of the marsh and tidal creek leads to the Stono River.
Upgrades mark the residence, such as Dacor brand double ovens and cook-top in the roomy chef's center, 25 feet of granite counters, cream glazed cabinets, wine cooler and walk in pantry. The property also includes a ground floor storage area and garage.
"The reverse floor plan is built for entertaining with its incredible views and easy flow," Kittrell notes. The first level owner's suite complete with spa bath takes advantage of private creek views, she says. Complementing the master hideaway on the first floor are four more bedrooms including two "junior master suites." A den separates the larger bedrooms from two good-sized sleeping areas sharing a large Jack and Jill bathroom, she says.
"The home backs up to an inlet of the Stono River, featuring over 150 feet of water frontage, a private covered dock and electronic boat lift," Kittrell says. "The creek offers four-to-six hours of boating before you turn back home," she notes.
Located off Savannah Highway, the home isn't far from Interstate 526 and Roper St. Francis Hospital in West Ashley and stands minutes from downtown. Siding, railings and trim are low maintenance. "Exotic Cumaru hardwood covers all common floor areas, and ceramic or natural stone in all baths. The house has a central vacuum system and the elevator shaft is pre-wired," she says.
"There's nothing (so natural and on the water) this close to downtown," according to Kittrell.
AGENT SPOTLIGHT:
Agent: Behren Kittrell, broker-in-charge
Office: Charleston Flat Fee Real Estate
Phone; 843-870-3549