Students at a local high school this summer will be raising a "tiny house" — less than 500 square feet — in an effort organized alongside the Charleston Home Builders Association.
The group has partnered with Wando High School engineering and architect departments for the three-phase project in the 2017-18 school year including this summer. The house will be built under guidance from home builders association members.
Wando student Hannah Kenis in May received a $6,000 college scholarship for providing the winning tiny home design, which students will rely on to construct the house in a two week camp this summer. Students last fall presented their tiny houses to a panel of judges, focusing on the inside of the home. Kenis's home concept was named winner last December.
In the project's first phase in October 2017, students formed teams to create the home's outside.
A local farmer and teacher at Wando High School has already purchased the tiny house for a one-acre agriculture educational demonstration farm off S.C. Highway 41. It will provide housing for one college student each semester studying sustainable agriculture, according to the association.
