Apartments proposed for former Ryan's restaurant location in Charleston

The owner of the former Ryan's restaurant site in West Ashley wants to demolish the building to make way for a new apartment development with ground floor retail space.

Gramling Brothers Real Estate and Development will ask the Charleston Design Review Board Oct. 19 for conceptual approval of a proposed mixed-used development at 829 St. Andrews Blvd.

The Charleston-based developer plans to develop the site into multifamily units, according to Mikell Harper with Gramling Brothers.

The scope of the project has not been determined for the number of units or floors, but it's zoned for commercial development with a height limit of 55 feet.

Units will be priced based on what the market will bear, but Harper said they will be comparable to other recent developments in West Ashley.

Prices at 35 Folly Apartments on Folly Road near the Ashley River range from under $1,000 to more than $2,500, depending on number of bedrooms and length of stay, according to the 35 Folly website.

Prices for units at The Ashley at 1871 Ashley River Road start at $1,178 and go to well over $2,000, according to the apartment complex's website.

Harper called the location ideal for new apartments.

"They will have the nearby amenity of Ackerman Park, and they will be really close to downtown, but we won't have to get some of the crazy rents they are charging downtown," Harper said.

San Antonio, Texas-based Ryan's closed the West Ashley restaurant in 2016, citing underperformance. The vacant, run-down building sits next to a former Food Lion supermarket that is now the site of Rogue Motion Boat Sales and Storage. An affiliate of Gramling Brothers also owns the former grocery store property.

Ryan's has two other restaurants in South Carolina, in Summerville and North Myrtle Beach, according to its website.