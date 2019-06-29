The entrance to Johns Island on Maybank Highway is attracting more development.
The city of Charleston is considering plans by the owner of two parcels along General Cornwallis Drive and John Fenwick Lane for a 264-unit multifamily complex.
The owner of the roughly 25 acres under consideration on the west side of Maybank Highway is 1776 LLC. The site was purchased in 2017 for $6.1 million, according to Charleston County land records.
Directly across from the site on Maybank Highway are unrelated plans to build 116 homes on a 33-acre wooded tract.
Refinery revisited
Also being considered by the city are plans to build a restaurant and office building called The Refinery at 1640 Meeting St., a project first unveiled five years ago. The roughly 4-acre site is owned by an affiliate of Flyway SC LLC.
The development and general contracting firm in what was once the regional office building for Standard Oil Co. presented development plans to the city in 2014, but nothing ever materialized. At the time they called for a 40,000-square-foot, three-story building with a 300-seat amphitheater in the back along with a restaurant and bar.
Flyway partner Lindsay Nevin said the original plans are still in the works, and the company hopes to break ground this summer.
Changing hands
The three-story building at 263 King St. has a new owner.
Los Angeles-based real estate brokerage firm Blatteis & Schnur bought the 8,321-square-foot structure housing Michael Kors retail store on the ground floor from Canal 263 King LLC for $5.375 million, according to real estate firm Oswald Cooke & Associates.
New homes
A new 234-home development near Summerville and Goose Creek is offering houses starting in the $220,000s while another on Johns Island has homes starting in the $250,000s.
Mackey Farms on Old Summerville Road off U.S. Highway 17A features nine floorplans with houses ranging from 1,600 to 2,700 square feet. Built by Mungo Homes and marketed by Carolina One New Homes, they come in three to six bedrooms and two to four baths.
Homes include energy-efficient features and options such as screened-in porches and gas fireplaces.
Also, a housing development on Johns Island sold out so the builder has a second phase in the works.
Sabal Homes is constructing an addition to Johnston Pointe off Sweetleaf Lane. Prices start in the $250,000s, and buyers can choose from 10 floor plans, each offering three to four bedrooms and 2½ to 3½ baths. Homes range from 1,429 to 2,428 square feet. Amenities include parks, lakes, walking trails and a playground. The model is at 2993 Sweetleaf Lane.
New in Nexton
Bayer Heritage Federal Credit Union recently broke ground on its third location in Berkeley County.
The lender is opening a new facility on Brighton Park Boulevard in the growing Nexton mixed-used development in Summerville.
As of November, the credit union served more than 35,500 members and had assets of almost $500 million, according to a statement from Berkeley Chamber of Commerce.
Bayer's other two locations are in Goose Creek.
Office space
A shared office space is launching a second operation in Charleston.
Office Evolution will open Monday at 1501 Belle Isle Drive in Mount Pleasant.
The 7,409-square-foot site joins the other Office Evolution space on the second floor at 460 King St. in downtown Charleston.
The firm offers private office spaces, dedicated desks, community coworking space, conference rooms and day offices.