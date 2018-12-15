The rate to lease Lowcountry property rose from a month ago and a year before but remains lower than the country as a whole.
San Francisco-based Apartment List released its most recent monthly rent findings in early December. The report tracks rent growth, median prices and market trends, the company says.
Among the highlights:
- Charleston area rents increased 0.9 percent in the past month.
- Leasing prices are up 2.5 percent year over year.
- Even with the price increases, the median rent for a two-bedroom apartment in greater Charleston comes off as inexpensive at $1,130 a month compared with the nation's rate of $1,180.
- Rental rate rises are a pattern in South Carolina — all of the 10 largest cities in the state are showing price hikes.
Lease figures in Charleston, the state and U.S. have followed a similar pattern for the past two months but contrast from 90 days ago, according to Apartment List.
