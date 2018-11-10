The rate of Lowcountry tenants who are facing financial struggles climbed noticeably in 2017 from the year before, ranking the region near the top nationwide and countering a slight downward trend for the country as a whole.
Apartment List, a San Francisco-based online rental marketplace, released metro Charleston's downbeat figures as part of a new report it made public this fall.
"Although the American economy has experienced nearly a decade of continuous expansion, the gains of recent years have not been evenly distributed across our population," the apartment information company says.
According to Apartment List, "virtually half" of tenant households in the U.S. are considered cost-burdened, spending more than the recommended 30 percent of their incomes on rent. Someone earning $50,000 a year should pay $15,000 or less annually for an apartment, or no more than $1,250 a month.
The company pored over up-to-date numbers from the Census American Community Survey to develop trends among millions of residents who have trouble covering apartment expenses. Nationally, the cost-burdened tenant segment "fell slightly" from 2016 to last year. "While the recent improvement is encouraging, it remains slight in comparison to the magnitude of the problem," says Chris Salviati, housing economist with Apartment List.
Conversely, there's been a rising tide of tenants facing hard times keeping up with lease bills, the rental specialist says. Among the findings:
- The slice of greater Charleston renters struggling to pay the rent jumped from 50.7 percent two years ago to 53.2 percent in 2017. The Lowcountry carries the 21st steepest cost-burden rate out of the nation's 100 largest metros.
- More than a quarter of tenant residences — or 26.6 percent — are "severely" cost-burdened, just below the grouping that are moderately burdened at 26.7 percent.
- The volume of struggling renter households in the Charleston area increased by 21,718 since 2007, or more than 1,700 a year.
