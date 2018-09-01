You’re seeing the Post and Courier's weekly real estate newsletter. Receive all the latest transactions and top development, building, and home and commercial sales news to your inbox each Saturday here.
3 apartment communities fetch $95 million
Three more apartment communities around Charleston recently changed hands for a combined total of nearly $95 million, extending a long run of house-trading in the region's multifamily sector.
The largest of the bunch by dollar value was in North Charleston, where the 290-unit Latitude at Wescott at 9580 Old Glory Lane sold last week in a deal valued at $41.5 million, or about $143,100 per key, according to Dorchester County land records. The buyer, Latitude at Wescott Investments LLC of Salt Lake City, assumed about $25.7 million in existing debt as part of the deal. Locally based Chartwell Holdings affiliate Chartwell Wescott was the previous owner. It paid $39 million for the now-10-year-old property, formerly called Avana at Westcott Plantation, in 2015.
Next up also was in Dorchester County. Arbor Village Apartments at 10825 Dorchester Road in Summerville fetched $35.4 million, or $147,500 for each of 240 dwelling units. The buyer was The Mark at Dorchester LP of Lake Park, Fla. The sale was part of a $275 million deal involving six properties and 1,863 units in four Southeastern states. The new owner is affiliated with Tampa, Fla.-based American Landmark Apartments.
On James Island, Sawgrass Investment Properties LLC recently sold the 144-unit Sawgrass Apartments at 35 Crosscreek Drive on James Island for $18 million, or $125,000 per unit. The purchaser was Burlington Capital Group, according to Berkadia, a joint real estate firm of Berkshire Hathaway and Jefferies Financial Group.
Over the past few years Sawgrass, which was built in 1975, has undergone a significant renovation on more than 60 percent of the interiors. The new owner will continue the work and improve the common areas.
Dorchester surge: North Carolina home builder buys huge Edisto parcel
Another sign of residential growth: True Homes affiliates bought 900 acres near Ashley Ridge High School with plans for more than 1,100 homes.
By the numbers
54,803: Average salary in dollars for professionals with real estate bachelor's degrees.
23: Annual rate in percent of growth in coworking space since 2010.
20,000: Size in square feet of new H&M store in Charleston area.
This week in real estate
+ Industrial strength: Rental rates are rising above $5 a square foot for manufacturing properties in the Charleston area, which accounts for a sizable share of factory growth in the state.
+ Pizza palace: The owner of a restaurant group that includes Pizza Hut and Taco Bell franchises was behind the $6.25 million purchase of a Broad Street house owned by the Catholic diocese.
+ Renovation on a roll: Not long after the late 2000s housing slide, the home improvement and restoration business hit its stride in the Lowcountry.
Featured Home
A two-story home in the Meggett countryside serves up fishing from a private dock and ample acreage for horseback riding. The four bedroom, three-and-a-half bath residence at 7797 Seafield Road, renovated in 2012 and priced at $899,000, also boasts a cottage with bedroom, bath and living quarters.
Upcoming real estate events
Seniors specialist course, Tuesday and Wednesday, Sept. 5 and 6: Charleston Trident Association of Realtors instructs agents on real estate matters involving active adult buyers.
Real estate finance, Thursday, Sept. 13: CTAR offers class detailing mortgages and new types of home loans.
