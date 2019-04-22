The nation's second-largest homebuilder plans to put several hundred new houses on another piece of the 2,031-acre Wildcat Tract beside Cane Bay Plantation in Berkeley County.
Lennar Corp. recently paid Gramling Brothers Real Estate & Development $7.14 million for 154 acres and plans to build 377 houses on the site about 30 miles northwest of Charleston.
An affiliate of Charleston-based developer Gramling Brothers bought the Wildcat Tract in 2016 for $21 million. The large, undeveloped parcel sits between Cane Bay Plantation and Black Tom Road near U.S. Highway 176.
Two years ago Lennar paid $7.72 million for 184 acres in the Wildcat Tract to develop about 400 houses next to Lindera Preserve in the Cane Bay development.
About 20-30 homes have been built in the additional Lindera Preserve purchase and about half of those are occupied, according to Jason Byham, the president of Lennar's Coastal Carolinas division.
Byham said it will a couple of years before houses go up in the newly acquired parcel because it needs to be cleared and then developed with utilities and roads.
"It's just raw land," he said.
He said Cane Bay has proved to be a good market for Lennar as homes continue to sell there, and that has led the homebuilder to seek additional opportunities in the Wildcat Tract.
"We keep buying more land because we are the top-selling builder in Cane Bay," Byham said. "We just try to be where people want to buy houses."
Lennar sold about 170 houses last year in Cane Bay. It sold about 900 throughout the Charleston region.
March was the best month ever in Cane Bay, with 69 homes selling throughout the 4,500-acre development, according to Gramling spokeswoman Kelly Seger. Approved for 10,000 houses, Cane Bay has about 3,600 homes on the ground.
The entire 2,031-acre Wildcat parcel has been approved for more than 5,700 homes.