Dear Reader,
After nearly two months of working as the new real estate editor and writer of the Post and Courier, I wanted to take this space to “formally” introduce myself as the new kid in town.
Stepping into the shoes of the former editor, Jim Parker (who made this job appear effortless for nearly three decades), I deeply appreciate his expertise in the Charleston real estate arena. Getting to know all of you has been a pleasure and I look forward to more of it.
A bit about me; I come from a writing, editing and marketing background. You may have seen my name in print locally and I’ve written for several people from various backgrounds all over the country. I wrote real estate copy and content for several Manhattan brokers and realtors while living near the city. My husband and I moved back to the Lowcountry seven years ago from New York. Coming back was like coming home and I was amazed at the changes.
Learning more about the Charleston market – the diversity, the incredible growth and the people that make up this lovely area has been fun, challenging and rewarding.
I thank you for reading and I hope you’ll drop me a line or two – constructive or positive – I welcome all and I welcome you to my interpretation of the places and spaces I love about the Lowcountry.
Brigitte Surette
Real Estate Editor
843-937-5542