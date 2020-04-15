Aldi sets opening date for 3rd Charleston-area supermarket in Summerville

Postponed because of the coronavirus from opening in March, a new discount supermarket is ready for its debut in Summerville.

No-frills grocer Aldi will open at 9 a.m. Friday at 1001 N. Main St., manager Star Brown said Wednesday.

The 12,000-square-foot store won't have a grand opening because of the pandemic and its hours will be shorter than normal. It will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. while the virus outbreak persists.

The number of shoppers allowed inside at one time will be 60 to comply with mandated limits on store capacity and social distancing rules.

Shopping hours for the vulnerable population, including seniors, expectant mothers and people with underlying health conditions, will be 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

The penny-pinching chain is known for requiring customers to insert a quarter to retrieve a cart and then returning the money if the cart is returned to its proper place. Also, it doesn't provide bags. Aldi stores carry a variety of products, mostly under its own label, as well as fresh produce.

The new store is just down the street from organic grocer Earth Fare that investors plan to reopen by this summer. That chain was shut down earlier this year, after the parent company went bankrupt.

The Summerville Aldi will be the company's second location in Flowertown and its third in the Charleston region.

The town’s first Aldi — and the first in the Lowcountry — welcomed customers in 2015 on Dorchester Road. Aldi has another store in Mount Pleasant.

A fourth Aldi is on the way. The German-owned grocer is taking over the former Barnes & Noble Booksellers site in Northwoods Marketplace Shopping Center at 7620 Rivers Ave. in North Charleston. It’s expected to open by late summer.

Pickup hour

The world's largest retailer is setting aside a pickup hour each morning at select stores for shoppers designated as high-risk for being infected with COVID-19 by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Walmart has designated 7-8 a.m. each day as the pickup time frame for customers who are over 60 years old, first responders and shoppers with disabilities, among others.

Customers will see a new prompt on Walmart.com/grocery that displays the qualifications for selecting the slot listed as "At Risk Only" and allows those who are eligible to opt in. While this time has been reserved for these groups, all other pickup times are open for their use as well.

The point of pickup is also contact-free to help prevent the virus' spread. Customers pull up, unlatch the trunk and a Walmart worker places the ordered items in the car.

In the Charleston metro area, the service is available at supercenters in Goose Creek, Moncks Corner, Mount Pleasant, Summerville, Walterboro and West Ashley and at Centre Pointe and Dorchester Road stores in North Charleston. It's also offered at Walmart's Neighborhood Market stores in Goose Creek, Ladson and Summerville.