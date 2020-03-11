Aldi prepares to open 3rd Charleston-area store; new downtown restaurant on way

When one grocery store door closes, another one opens.

That's the case in Summerville. Earth Fare recently went dark on North Main Street as discount grocer Aldi is preparing to fling open its doors less than a mile away.

The no-frills food chain plans to welcome customers in April at 1001 N. Main St. An opening date has not been set, but workers are putting the final touches on the inside and outside of the 12,000-square-foot store.

When it opens, it will be the second location in Summerville and the third store in the Charleston area for the Germany-based retailer.

The penny-pinching chain is known for requiring customers to insert a quarter to retrieve a shopping cart and then allowing them to get the quarter back when the cart is returned to its portal. Also, it does not provide shopping bags. It offers a variety of products, mostly under its own label, as well as fresh produce.

The town’s first Aldi — and the first in the Lowcountry — welcomed customers in 2015 on Dorchester Road, across from the Lowes Foods that opened two years later in Oakbrook Station Shopping Center.

A fourth Aldi is in the works as well. The grocer is taking over the former Barnes & Noble Booksellers site in Northwoods Marketplace Shopping Center at 7620 Rivers Ave. in North Charleston. It's expected to open later this year. The bookstore closed in January.

On the way

A new Irish pub is slated to open in an old downtown Charleston warehouse, possibly in April.

Brothers Dan and Conor Sullivan plan to launch Bumpa's at 5 Cumberland St. The venue, named for their grandfather, will be open 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. daily.

Bumpa’s will borrow from the brothers' Irish heritage and give potatoes a starring role via hand-cut French fry combinations along with cocktails and craft beers, according to the restaurant's Facebook post.

The Sullivans, along with architect David Richards and builder Paul Koenig, the same team that brought Husk, have spent more than 10 months revitalizing the 3,000-square-foot warehouse, exposing much of its original character, including brick walls, heart pine timber frame trusses and other unique features.

Executive chef Joe Palmitessa, previously serving at Hotel Bennett and Kiawah's Ocean Room, will helm the kitchen.

Previous tenants of the space include Jimmy Dengate's, Moe's Downtown and Cumberland Street Smokehouse.

An opening date has not been announced, but the restaurant is hiring and accepting applications 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Fresh catch

An outdoors clothing brand created in Charleston two decades ago is resurfacing after it disappeared last year when its retail outlets closed.

The Charleston Angler line of men's and women's T-shirts, hats and decals will be sold exclusively at 16 of the stores owned by North Charleston-based Palmetto Moon.

"Charleston Angler has been loved by so many for so long, and we’re excited to continue the brand’s legacy at Palmetto Moon,” CEO Eric Holzer said.

The Charleston Angler brand was founded in 2000 by Caroline Rhodes, who owned and operated two retail shops for 17 years before selling them in 2017. They closed early last year.

“My husband created the logo back in 2000, and we spent 17 years loving that little guy," Rhodes said. "We’re so excited to partner with Palmetto Moon to let this iconic logo live on so that people can continue to enjoy it as much as they have in the past."

Palmetto Moon has four stores in the Charleston area — in Mount Pleasant, Summerville and two in North Charleston. Other stores carrying the Angler line are in Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach, Florence, Hilton Head, Greenville, Columbia; and in Pooler and Augusta, Ga.; Wilmington and Charlotte, N.C.; and in Daytona, Fla.

Relocating

A Mount Pleasant jeweler is changing locations after 28 years.

Loy Harn Jewelers will leave its longtime home at 1485 Highway 17 in Wando Crossing Shopping Center in April for a site in the Market at Oakland Shopping Center at 1156 Oakland Market Road.

The current 1,800-square-foot shop, owned by Jason Harn, is celebrating its 40th anniversary, and most merchandise, aside from loose diamonds and special orders, is marked down 40 percent ahead of the move.

Sign up for our real estate newsletter! Get the best of the Post and Courier's Real Estate news, handpicked and delivered to your inbox each Saturday. Email

Sign Up!

The relocation will bring Harn closer to where he lives in McClellanville.

The jeweler first started four decades ago in a shop in the Whole Foods-anchored Patriots Plaza Shopping Center, not far from the Ravenel Bridge.

Night moves

The Charleston City Market Night Market returns Friday for another seasonal run on weekends through December.

Billed as the largest art market in the Southeast, more than 100 artists and craftspeople will showcase their locally made wares from 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. From May through July, the market will add Thursdays to the line up.

Lights out

A month after Pivotal Fitness took over five O2 Fitness locations in the Charleston area, one of them is no longer operating.

The O2 Fitness gym at 910 Johnnie Dodds Blvd. is no longer open, and the roadside sign has been painted over.

Pivotal operates another location just down the street at 627 Johnnie Dodds Blvd. in the Plaza at East Cooper Shopping Center.

When Pivotal announced in late January it was taking over five 02 Fitness sites, the company gave no indication that any of the locations would be shut down. A Pivotal worker said the closed site was not included in the purchase.

Dollar deals

The rural Berkeley County community of Cross has landed a new discount retailer.

Family Dollar will host a grand opening from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 1359 Old Highway 6.

The retailer, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Virginia-based Dollar Tree, also will offer $1 Dollar Tree merchandise and an expanded selection of food, beauty, household and seasonal items.

The event will feature gift basket raffles, giveaways, free samples and family entertainment. The first 50 customers on Saturday will receive a gift card and a reusable shopping bag.

The store will be open seven days a week.

Feel the burn

Burn Boot Camp's newest location in Charleston is the 250th in the workout chain.

Located at 1369 Ashley River Road, the recently opened fitness center is the 10th location for franchisees Alan and Stacy Huggins in South Carolina and Virginia.

Rebooked

The Charleston Friends of the Library spring book sale that was set for last week at the Otranto Regional Library at 2261 Otranto Road in North Charleston will be held this Friday and Saturday.

The event date changed because of a staffing issue.

More than 10,000 books, DVDs and CDs will be available at prices starting at $1 for paperbacks and $4 for hardbacks.

Organizers hope to surpass the $9,000 raised during last year's event. All proceeds support the county library system.

The event runs 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free.

Walk-thru

Starting Friday, customers will be able to move about freely between the different shop spaces of Hampden Clothing in downtown Charleston without having to enter and exit each store through different doors on the street.

The retail shops at 314, 312 and 312½ King St. will be connected on the inside. Also, on the second floor, shoppers will find a VIP suite where clients can sip wine while stylists offer one-on-one attention. Look for new additions, too, on evening wear, dress and fine jewelry for the upcoming wedding season.