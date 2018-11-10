It was 2013 that Paulette Fuller's husband got word; the active duty sailor was being relocated to the Charleston area.
"We moved here from Hawaii," she says. Paulette took care of the details.
After they were settled down in the Lowcountry, he made a remark that startled her a little. If she could arrange a transfer thousands of miles away, she could do that anywhere, her spouse said, suggesting that she enter the real estate profession for a living. Fuller wasn't sure at first but eventually, "I took his advice. He's right," she says.
Today, Fuller has built up her real estate business with Realty ONE Group in the Summerville area.
On her web page, she writes of "a dream redirected" to assisting service people in buying or selling a house. "After the experience of purchasing a home of their own, Paulette knew that she wanted to help other military families not only pursue their dream of home ownership, but also educate military families about all things home ownership from preparing to buy, to purchasing and selling a home."
The "military real estate expert" advocates for home ownership and the local community, which she's been involved with for 15 years. "She quickly realized that real estate was a good way for her to infuse her passion." Fuller says she serves all branches of the armed forces, both active duty and retired, and their families. She's not a stranger to the ever changing elements of military life.
"I always encourage people to go for what they can afford," she says, noting that she's had sales in the $200,000-$300,000 range. "You keep open eyes," she says. "Every circumstance is different."
Fuller is among an active group of Charleston area agents and brokers who specialize in assisting military veterans and active duty personnel in finding a place to live or in unloading their home.
"They want to know more areas, resale value, close to schools, moving from Guam and Hawaii," she says.
Fuller studied enough on military housing needs that she wrote an e-book on the home-buying process. The agent also videos houses she has for sale and posts them. "To do it live is more immediate," she says.
Typically, Fuller isn't comfortable unless she can show the house to the potential buyers. But the videos give her an option when dealing with military personnel moving on short notice and long distances. "I actually had a family (with such a circumstance)," she says.
Figures aren't readily available on the volume of business in the Charleston area involving military personnel and veterans, although Zillow online real estate marketplace lists 18 houses for sale in the Lowcountry that mention Charleston Air Force being close by and eight in Goose Creek that cite Charleston Naval Weapons Station as proximate.
Elizabeth Baker, a Marine, got into real estate several years ago and is an associate with Re/Max Full Sail.
"The market itself is off slightly, a sellers market," she says. At the same time, her business has climbed two-and-a-half times in the past three years. "I've sold to several veterans and worked with veterans, too (on selling their homes)."
She deals with both active duty service people and retirees, while going "above and beyond" in assisting veterans. For instance, she stages listings for military clients for free as a perk. Home stagings usually cost up to 1 percent of the commission.
"It's going hot for me right now," Baker says. "Transactions are very much happening."
For more information and photos, visit www.postandcourier.com/business/real_estate/jim-parker.
Reach Jim Parker at 843-937-5542 or jparker@postandcourier.com.