Correction
w/photo
A real estate news item Oct. 6 on Crystal Knox of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Southern Coast Real Estate included the wrong phone number.
She can be reached at 843-345-2418. She's also at c.knox@bhhsscre.com.
Knox joined the West Ashley office, bringing more than 10 years customer service experience and currently situated as an employee with Roper Healthcare. She enjoys working with Roper because of the community involvement it offers.
Born in Newport, Rhode Island, and also residing in Washington, D.C., North Carolina and New York, the agent has spent most of her life in metro Charleston. She's passionate about helping others, one of the reasons she decided to pursue a career in real estate.
"Crystal’s passion for others shows in all she does. Her thoughts for others will secure her joy of real estate," says Linda Collins, principal of Berkshire Hathaway Southern Coast.
Knox has a 7-year-old daughter, Peyton.
w/photos
Lee & Associates brings on property manager, researcher
Real estate pros with backgrounds in textiles and industrial properties signed up recently with the Charleston office of a major broker-owned commercial company.
Poole Holden and Clarke Attaway have joined Lee & Associates in the Lowcountry.
The national brokerage says it hired Holden as a property manager Aug. 21 and Attaway as a transitional researcher Sept. 7.
Holden will be one of eight specialists to work for Lee & Associates with commercial properties it manages. The company oversees 72 properties totaling 3.3 million square feet.
According to the commercial real estate firm, Holden worked previously in "order control" and logistics with Kayser-Roth textile company. His first real estate post was with Daniel Ravenel Real Estate in residential property management. Holden earned a bachelor's degree in business administration with a concentration in finance from North Carolina State.
Attaway, as transitional researcher, first-off assists in preparing market research reports. He also maintains records of projects in the pipeline, helps brokers with various assignments and takes part in a "rigorous" training program, Lee & Associates says.
He graduated from the University of Alabama with a marketing degree and a specialization in commercial real estate. Before signing on with Lee & Associates, the researcher worked for Marcus & Millichap in the company's Austin, Texas, office focused on single-tenant industrial properties. He holds a Texas real estate license and is working towards obtaining his South Carolina license.
Through its Charleston office, Lee & Associates serves "a select clientele with extensive expertise in office, retail and industrial real estate." Go to www.lee-charleston.com. The nationwide company, formed in 1979, showcases offices throughout the U.S. and into Canada. Visit lee-associates.com.
Veteran broker joins Hudson Phillips Properties, launches company's commercial division
Jennifer Davis has accumulated experience as agent an involved with residential and business businesses as well as founding Domicile Real Estate Brokerage. Now she's drawing on that background to kick off a new phase for a startup Charleston area real estate firm.
Hudson Phillips Properties says that Davis is joining their growing team. The agency describes her as a "notable and experienced broker for both commercial and residential properties on Charleston's historic peninsula." Davis' Domicile team will open Hudson Phillips' first commercial division. Hudson Phillips Properties' office will be at 163 King Street.
"The partnership of these two enterprising and strategic firms aims to expand their market access by capitalizing on customer overlap and cultivating their cross-selling potential," notes Hudson Phillips, a boutique real estate company that opened in Charleston last year.
Davis ran her own successful brokerage for 12 years, gaining the nickname "Queen of King." She's excited to focus on what she enjoys most as well as continuing to help investment groups build real estate portfolios, according to Hudson Phillips.
"I love selling properties that have been delicately handled over many generations and working with buyers who value houses that have retained their distinct character," Davis says. "There is so much to discover and embrace and learn from these buildings. I applaud the people who love digging through the evolution of a house and grasp the worth of their discoveries," she says.
The broker also is eager to latch on with Hudson Phillips, which she says is "building a dynamic team with an in-depth knowledge of the Charleston market. The Hudson Phillips team members understand Charleston's unique and almost irresistible draw," she says.
Leslie Turner leads the Hudson Phillips team, which has "lived, worked, traveled and conducted business in dynamic locations," Davis says. "They all understand and can articulate what makes Charleston so special," she says.
According to Davis, she's known Turner for years. "Her ethics, values, skills, energy and steady temperament is consistent," Davis says. "Working in tandem with Leslie will no doubt be inspiring."
Chris Desino, co-founder and principal of Hudson Phillips Properties, sees the partnership as an opportunity to develop a rapidly-expanding niche brand while aligning with a like-minded industry expert.
"Throughout our many talks, Leslie and I were able to see how Jennifer conducted herself as both a veteran real estate agent but also as a business professional," Desino says. "What I found was someone who was poised, professional, and extremely successful and confident in her position and the direction that she wanted to go."
He says the company is honored that Davis and the Domicile agency — with a successful history of real estate transactions — is joining Hudson Phillips. "All in all, there is great synergy and we couldn't be happier," Desino says.
Hudson Phillips Properties calls itself an innovative, full service, boutique residential and commercial real estate firm with offices in Charleston and in Florida. Its strengths include a curated client experience, creative marketing, solutions-driven design consultations and restoration advisors. The company boasts that it lives, breathes and loves Charleston and the Lowcountry, and no one knows the market better.
Coldwell Banker Caine taps associates for its Greenville, Spartanburg centers
w/photos
An active performer in leasing and a real estate photographer and home stager placed their licenses with one of the more versatile Upstate realties.
Maggie Wall is a residential sales agent in the Spartanburg office of Coldwell Banker Caine, while Alesha Oppatt is agent in the Greenville office.
Arriving at the Caine agency with previous real estate background at a fellow Upstate firm, Wall believes she's found her "true calling" as a Realtor, the Greenville-headquartered real estate company says. She previously owned and operated a commercial and residential leasing business.
Wall says she tries to keep each client informed throughout the real estate process. The Upstate resident for more than 25 years believes the area is the best place to raise a family. According to Coldwell Banker Caine, her most important goal is "to be the best mother, grandmother and wife she can be."
She enjoys spending time on the lake with her family and volunteering in the community — notably with veterans and senior citizens, the agency says.
"We are thrilled Maggie has decided to join our Spartanburg office," says Stephen Edgerton, president and chief executive of Coldwell Banker Caine. "Her kind demeanor and talent will benefit the company greatly," he says.
Oppatt, meanwhile, caught on with Caine from another Upstate firm. She's passionate about all aspects of real estate, the company says, noting she's a licensed Realtor in North Carolina and South Carolina, certified home stager and real estate photographer. Previously winning agency Rookie of the Year, she brings talent and experience to the Caine family, the company says.
The associate values her time with her husband, three children and new grandson, Coldwell Banker Caine points out. In her free time, she enjoys crafting and refinishing furniture. The New York state native, an Upstate resident for eight years, is proud to call Greenville home, the company says.
“It is a joy to welcome Alesha's experience and talent to the Caine family," Edgerton says. "I'm looking forward to seeing her successful business continue to grow."
Coldwell Banker Caine offers residential and commercial real estate services across Greenville, Spartanburg, Oconee and Pickens counties. Family owned and operated, the agency dates to 1933. Go to coldwellbankercaine.com.