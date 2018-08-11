Former basketball player, coach joins local agency
w/photo
Boutique realty dunes properties recently signed up Brendan Magee, an experienced pro in real estate transactions and management, as an agent in the company's Kiawah/Seabrook office.
Magee started in 1998 taking care of real estate sales for two publicly traded real estate investment trusts. He also operated his own residential real estate company, according to dunes properties. He first bought properties on Johns and Kiawah islands in 1996.
In addition to his career, Magee has served on a host of homeowners association boards. He also gives back to the community heading up basketball camps "for thousands of kids in the Charleston area for 20 years," dunes properties says.
Originally from greater Washington, D.C., he played college basketball at Winthrop University was an assistant coach at Boston College and the College of Charleston. In between, he earned a master's of business administration.
Magee in his free time enjoys boating, fishing and golf.
His office is at 1887 Andell Bluff Blvd. Reach Magee at bmagee@dunesproperties.com or 843-224-0606.
Formed in 1989, the real estate company specializes in real estate, vacation rental and property management. Its offices are in downtown Charleston, Folly Beach, Mount Pleasant, Isle of Palms and the Kiawah and Seabrook islands area.
Visit www.dunesproperties.com.
Elaine Brabham and Associates adds former Elvis estate manager
w/photo
Carol Dial "has left the building" — where she once made sure contracts were followed for a legendary singer's property — to team up with a Charleston area real estate firm.
The University of Memphis graduate landed with Elaine Brabham and Associates, LLC Real Estate. Dial previously worked with Carolina One Real Estate, earning "Rookie of the Year" award for her office and the "Breakout" award for the following year. She's lived in Charleston for more than 17 years and is "excited to see the growth of the Charleston area and all of the opportunities this growth entails," Elaine Brabham and Associates says.
During her earlier career, Dial spent more than 11 years as a retail buyer and international licensing account manager for the Estate of Elvis Presley in Memphis. "She used strong negotiation skills as she traveled around the world seeking the best deals for Graceland's retail customers," according to Elaine Brabham and Associates. She also learned contract law as international licensing account manager and made sure licensees of the Elvis Presley Estate abided by the rules of the contract. "These skills make her highly viable as a real estate agent who serves her clients well both in negotiation and in understanding contract legalities," the real estate firm says.
Dial also was a retail buyer for The Nashville Network and nationwide import manager for Old Time Pottery.
She lives in West Ashley with her husband and 14-year-old daughter.
Twine ties up deal with Great Southern Homes
w/photo
A veteran executive with one of the more active builders in metro Charleston gained a promotion last month.
Great Southern Homes named Shelton Twine as chief operating officer, handling the planning work before construction starts as well as sales, marketing, general operations and construction management for all of the company's markets. He joined the builder 17 years ago and has served as vice president of sales, vice president of operations, pre-construction manager and broker-in-charge.
He worked closely with Carolina One New Homes, which deals with marketing and sales for Great Southern Homes. “Will Jenkinson (Carolina One New Homes broker-in-charge) and I have both known Shelton most of his career as we came into the business around the same time. He’s a great guy and we wish him the best of luck in his new position,” says Kris Kordonowy, operations manager.
Great Southern Homes builds energy efficient houses using technologically-advanced plans geared to how people want to live today, according to Carolina One New Homes. The builder's Green Smart Homes help new-home buyers reduce energy costs and take advantage of eco-friendly perks, which it describes as “Live Green. Live Smart.” Homes priced from the $120,000s to more than $1 million "fit every budget," Carolina One says.
Presently, Carolina One New Homes works with Great Southern Homes in Goose Creek-based Lakeview Commons. In the early 2000s, the agency assisted Great Southern with sales and marketing at Scott's Mill in Summerville and with Appian Way townhomes off Dorchester Road in North Charleston.
Great Southern expects to expand in the Lowcountry; it's under contract with several land parcels. Carolina One New Homes says it's "poised to assist them" with sales and marketing.
Founded 24 years ago, Carolina One New Homes represents more than 30 new homes communities in the Charleston area. Go to www.CarolinaOneRealEstate.com.
Coldwell Banker Caine in Greenville brings on agents at separate offices
w/photos
An Upstate real estate company brought on two associates last month showcasing backgrounds in education and dining.
Coldwell Banker Caine recently named LeeAnn Regna as a residential sales agent for its Greenville office and Jason Brackins for the agency's Spartanburg locale.
Regna moved over from another Upstate firm. She taught for 13 years before choosing to pursue a real estate career. Early on, she's performed well, closing on $3 million in sales in 2016 and $4 million last year. Regna also earned multiple awards. She looks to bring passion and excitement to Coldwell Banker Caine, the company says.
According to the real estate agency, her "personality and drive allow her to connect with her clients as she helps them reach their goals." Regna's educational experience built communication skills and attention to detail, traits she strives to uphold with each client.
Originally from Pensacola, Florida, the new agent moved to the Upstate in 1998. She enjoys spending time with her daughter, who is headed to the University of South Carolina in the fall.
"We are thankful to extend a warm, Caine welcome to LeeAnn," says Stephen Edgerton, president and chief executive of Coldwell Banker Caine. “Our team only becomes stronger as we grow with talented and driven individuals,” he says.
Brackins, also a residential sales agent, holds previous management experience and a degree in engineering. According to the realty, he "credits his people skills and customer service to his background in bartending and the food industry." He's thankful that real estate provides chances to meet new people and guide them through the process of buying or selling a home, Coldwell Banker Caine says.
He has resided in the Upstate most of his life, and his favorite thing about Spartanburg, his home town, is the people. Brackins wife is a real estate assistant and he followed her in pursuing a real estate career. In his off time, he enjoys exploring the Upstate with his kids and wife. Brackins also is "known for his love of card games — especially poker," the agency notes.
"I am glad Jason has taken the leap to pursue a career in real estate," Edgerton says. The company's offices, comprised of more than 180 Realtors, "continues to grow as a team that is committed to the highest professional standards," he says.
Family-owned, 85-year-old Coldwell Baner Caine serves clients in Greenville, Spartanburg, Oconee and Pickens counties. Visit coldwellbankercaine.com.