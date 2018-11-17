Wetherington to lead national property managers group
The professional who has headed Carolina One's home rental business since its inception a decade ago will preside over a U.S. organization dedicated to overseeing single-family and small residential properties.
Eric D. Wetherington was sworn in last month as the 2019 president of the National Association of Residential Property Managers at its convention in Coronado, California. He will serve a one-year term beginning in January, according to Carolina One Real Estate.
He is director and broker-in-charge of New Heights Property Management, a division of Carolina One Real Estate Services. A Clearwater, Florida, native, Wetherington counts 13 years as a Realtor and claims the Master Property Manager and Residential Management Professional industry designations. In 2009, Wetherington was involved in launching New Heights Property Management, then known as Carolina One Property Management. The department represents 600 Lowcountry residential properties.
Founded in 21 years ago, the Chesapeake, Virginia-based National Association of Residential Property Managers boasts more than 5,800 members and considers enhancing ethical behavior as its basic principle, Carolina One notes.
Wetherington moved to the Charleston area 11 years ago. He holds a music degree from Cornerstone College in Grand Rapids, Michigan. The Moncks Corner resident and his wife Leigh have two children, Rachel and Joshua. In his spare time, Wetherington enjoys music and hunting. He is music director of Tri-City Baptist Church in Moncks Corner.
Carolina One Real Estate, founded in 1965, is affiliated with Leading Real Estate Companies of the World and London-based Mayfair International Realty. The company touts 13 sales offices, a full-service mortgage division and departments specializing in commercial real estate, property and casualty insurance, new homes construction, company relocation, residential property management, beach and vacation rentals and title services. Visit www.newheightspm.com.
Moreno places license with Berkshire Hathaway Carolina Sun
A digital specialist originally from Sacramento, California, recently signed up with one of the more steadily growing real estate offices in metro Charleston.
Brianna Moreno is a newly licensed agent with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Carolina Sun.
She relocated to the Lowcountry eight years ago, finding a place to live on James Island and has stayed there since then. She earned an associate's degree in arts from Trident Technical College and bachelor's degree in marketing from the College of Charleston.
Moreno brings "extensive experience" with digital and print marketing, allowing her to individualize strategies that reach every generation of home buyers, Berkshire Hathaway Carolina Sun Real Estate notes.
According to the agency, she also submerged herself in "the ever-changing industries of marketing and real estate." Moreno is "up to date on the newest technologies and latest market changes and is quick to adapt her strategies to reflect these changes," the company points out. She holds several marketing certifications including Facebook Advertising, Google AdWords and Google Analytics.
Meanwhile, Moreno has built up knowledge about the greater Charleston area and is fond of her James Island home base. Favorite spots to visit include Sunrise Park on Charleston Harbor and Waterfront Park downtown. She enjoys watching Charleston sunsets with her boyfriend and their Yorkie puppy, Rex.
Frampton Construction adds three team members
Two superintendents and a project manager recently joined one of the more active construction companies in the Carolinas, which claims offices in Charleston and in Charlotte.
Frampton Construction Co. LLC, brought on David Urban, Rick Corley and Alex Seglem.
Urban works from the Charleston headquarters as superintendent and Seglem is project manager in the Lowcountry. Corley is a superintendent in the Charlotte center.
A Savannah native, Urban brings more than 24 years experience in engineering and construction. He previously worked at M.B. Kahn Construction holding superintendent and senior engineer positions.
Corley had handled civil and site superintendent positions at Lend Lease in North Carolina. The Oklahoma City native attended Oklahoma State University and OSU Tech, studying civil engineering and construction management.
Prior to joining the Frampton operation, Seglem served as project manager for New South Construction in Atlanta. He earned a bachelor's degree in construction management with a minor in business from Georgia Southern University. He counts designations as U.S. Green Building Council Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design "green associate" and certified with the Army Corps of Engineers Quality Assurance/Quality Control program.
Seglem, who grew up in Atlanta, currently lives in Mount Pleasant.
Frampton Construction provides planning and design support, pre-construction and construction and sustainability services on projects in the Carolinas and beyond.
Go to http://frampton.construction/ or call 843-572-2400.
Realty One Group Coastal brings on associates
Experienced agents with varied specialties have landed at a newer, Summerville-based real estate firm.
Realty One Group Coastal, the local franchise of a California-based company, named Megan Maarouf and Paulette Fuller to its lineup of associates.
Maarouf celebrates more than 10 years in real estate as a top producer receiving multiple awards in her career, Realty One Group Coastal says. She consistently closes 50-75 homes a year and tallies more than 300 house sales since starting in the business.
She was featured on the cover of "Top Agent Magazine" in 2015 based on skills in real estate sales and client representation. She lives by the model, "Treat others as you would like to be treated," Realty One Group Coastal says. Her morals are honesty, integrity and respect while conducting business. Maarouf stands as a Certified Negotiation Expert and Real Estate Owned Specialist — dealing with properties held by lenders.
Maarouf says she has a passion for real estate and takes pride in making buyer and seller clients satisfied with their real estate experience. The "results-oriented, driven" associate brings a decade in real estate and 20 years in sales and customer service. She says she's committed to excellence in all that she does and considers it an honor to represent homeowners. She targets marketing strategies to get homes in front of the most people, sell fast and for the best price.
Also, she uses "expert negotiation skills for buyers and sellers in an effective and professional manner to benefit and protect clients," Realty One Group Coastal notes. She says she can solve challenges while "remaining cool under pressure." And she can bring the buyer or seller "over the finish line" by offering to list, stage, sell or purchase "your next home," thereby providing results the client expects. Maarouf calls herself a "motivated, experienced Realtor with superb problem solving and customer relations skills."
Fuller, meanwhile, refers to her career as a "dream redirected." Having purchased a house with her Navy husband, Fuller says she wanted to help other military families pursue their dream of home ownership and educate them about "all things home ownership" from preparing to buy, to acquiring and selling a residence. Her overall goal for the families she works with involves educating the client because "an educated client is an empowered client."
The Military Real Estate Expert says she's "always been an advocate for home ownership and for her community." She realized real estate was a good way to infuse her community passion with home ownership advocacy.
Fuller, as spouse of a sailor, serves "all branches of the military families active duty and retired." She's been apart from the community for the past 15 years but is not a stranger "to the ever changing elements of military life." Fuller says she uses experience to help her clients move out of or into the Charleston area, making "their home buying and home sale experience a pleasant one."