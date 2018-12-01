Carolina One chief earns college graduate honor
w/photo
She was an English major would go on to run a major real estate company and in recent years helped students at her alma mater battle addictions.
For her efforts, Patricia Ricketts Scarafile earned the 2018 Distinguished Alumna Award from the College of Charleston.
The school 35 years ago established the honor for alumni leaders, recognizing graduates who stood out in their professions or communities for long periods of time.
Patty Scarafile launched her professional life as a teacher. By 1977, her three young children were top priority, so she took a part-time job with a real estate firm to hopefully craft a more flexible schedule, according to the College of Charleston. She advanced through the company to vice president by the late 1980s, and president and chief executive officer in 1999 after a merger with Prudential Carolina Real Estate. Today, she is CEO and majority owner of the combined Charleston company, Carolina One Real Estate Services. Carolina One lists 950 agents and 150 employees. Scarafile has four children — two who are College of Charleston graduates — and seven grandchildren.
Starting three years ago, Scarafile provided "guidance, support and leadership" for development of a Collegiate Recovery Program at the College of Charleston, the first in South Carolina. According to the college, she lent expertise as the program got off the ground, contributed financially and helped land community and philanthropic involvement. "Her support was a game-changer," the college notes. She instilled business skills, passion and experience as an advocate for therapy and recovery programs, particularly with young adults. Scarafile impacted students at the College of Charleston by "helping them get in and stay in recovery from additive disorders," the college says. The school cited her "generosity, progressive outlook and sheer willingness to fight for the cause of collegiate recovery." As a result, "the message is spreading on campus, in the community and throughout the state," the school points out.
Franchise's office in Mount Pleasant chooses clergyman as new Realtor
w/photo
A long-time Lowcountry resident and real estate agent recently joined Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage in its East Cooper locale off Queensborough Boulevard.
Rich Giersch, who relocated to the Charleston area in 1992, is also an ordained priest who "has served the community through education, helping those in need and offering hope to the hopeless," the realty notes.
He works as a Realtor with Coldwell Banker and remains a priest, the agency says. Giersch can assist and provide helpful information for residents or house hunters when buying or selling a home, according to the real estate company. He enjoys aiding clients in making a stress free real estate transition. In his spare time, Giersch likes to play disc golf, fish in the Charleston creeks and spending time with his family. He suggests that potential customers call him and meet for coffee anytime.
Go to www.ColdwellBankerHomes.com.
Assortment of agents join major realty's Folly Road locale
w/photos
Realtors with backgrounds in marketing, administration and literature placed their licenses with Carolina One Real Estate's office on James Island.
The associates are Christina Bradford, Robert Manco, Carrie Todd Nielsen, Philip John Pedone and Heidi Snow Stroup.
They will work with Jackie Tucker, the newly appointed office manager of the Folly Road office of Carolina One Real Estate. The branch has expanded its ranks with the addition of the five new agents.
Bradford, originally from the "fabled village" of Sleepy Hollow in Hudson Valley, New York, moved to the Charleston area four years ago. A graduate of Skidmore College in Saratoga Springs, New York, she logged a bachelor's degree in comparative languages and literature. She taught Spanish at Hilton Head High School and instructed students at the Charleston Charter School for Math and Science. The mother of two sons, Bradford has fun in her off-time with yoga, reading, travel and spending hours at the beach. Reach her at christina.bradford@carolinaone.com.
A Charleston resident since the turn of the decade, Manco garnered a real estate license in 2004 and worked as an associate broker in New York state. The Middletown, New York native graduated from John Jay College in New York city, earning an master's degree in public administration. Before relocating to the Charleston area, Manco held a job with the New York Department of Justice and the Department of Mental Health. The agent and his wife Sarah count three grown children. In his free time, he enjoys golf, snow skiing and biking. Go to robert.manco@carolinaone.com.
Nielsen says she's "lived all over the U.S., but Charleston occupies the most special place in my heart,” Carolina One notes. Born in Hendersonville, North Carolina, the associate totals six years in the Lowcountry. She was employed as a marketing coordinator for Diamond Surf in San Diego and bar manager at the iconic Windjammer Beach Club on the Isle of Palms before choosing a career in real estate with Carolina One. She's married with a 6-year old daughter and enjoys surfing, snowboarding and traveling. Reach her at carrie.nielsen@carolinaone.com.
A graduate of The Citadel majoring in business administration, Pedone has been able to visit 29 countries on four continents. The Pittsburgh native has spent the past 15 years in Charleston. After graduating from The Citadel, he sold commercial and industrial real estate in Tampa, Florida, for eight years. Pedone covered the past 20 years selling software and cloud technology in the competitive telecommunications industry. Visit him at phil.pedone@carolinaone.com.
Stroup has racked up more than two decades in marketing, most recently as a marketing manager at the Medical University of South Carolina. Born in Fairfield, California, the real estate newcomer calls Charleston home for the past 44 years. Stroup, a University of South Carolina graduate with a communications, degree, is married and has two grown sons. Contact her at heidi.stroup@carolinaone.com.
Carolina One Real Estate Services, in its 54th year, boasts a full-service mortgage division, 13 sales offices and a departments geared to commercial real estate, property and casualty insurance, new homes construction, company relocation, residential property management, beach and vacation rentals, title services and property maintenance. Go to www.carolinaone.com.
Beavers moves onboard with Carolina Sun affiliate
w/photo
A third generation Charleston area real estate pro has lined up a position with Michael Smith's Top Charleston Agents team of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices.
Michael Beavers joins as an associate with the Carolina Sun franchise.
"I remember spending days at my father's real estate office before I was old enough to be licensed," he says. "I've always been drawn to this profession."
People looking for an experienced agent, with a passion for real estate, "couldn't do better," Beavers notes. "When you call me you get me," he says. Customers won't be passed off to a junior agent or new trainee. "Why would you risk being assigned to an inexperienced junior agent?" he says. "I'm not a 'team of one' because I have a great support staff, but when it comes to the real estate profession, you get me, a top Charleston agent," he says. Beavers says he listens and works as the client's agent from contract to close.
The Realtor says he understands even the best agents can't do it all on their own. That's why Berkshire Hathaway and the Michael Smith support staff are a must as a base of operations, to realize an extraordinary real estate experience whether buying, selling or investing in the Charleston area. Beavers says it takes a team support his efforts to sell homes for top dollar, negotiate an attractive price on "your dream home" or Analyze return on investment for any type of profitable property.
He cites the importance of the company's information tools, noting that "no individual agent can pay for, install and operate everything." Warren Buffett, head of Berkshire Hathaway touts this, building a world class system to advertise and market properties worldwide. That way, the agent "can focus on you and your needs exclusively."
Beavers, a Charleston resident for 25 years, knows the Lowcountry from the beaches to the Interstate 26 manufacturing corridor and including golf course communities. He volunteers at Habitat for Humanity, noting it's "no charity; these homes go to families who are looking for a real chance to improve themselves." He attends the Cathedral of St. John’s and tries to live up to the "morals and values instilled by my faith, including in my professional endeavors."
Reach him at 843-222-1850 or MichaelBeavers@TopCharlestonAgents.com.
Agency associate takes home plaque for top-notch service
w/photo
Formerly president of the Charleston area Realtors association, Michael Sally last month received the state Distinguished Service Award from South Carolina Realtors.
The Hanahan agent earned the state award for his "outstanding and ongoing voluntary commitments (and for) going above and beyond in exemplary and outstanding service."
South Carolina Awards committee made the choice.
A Realtor for 15 years, Sally overcame tumultuous times during one of the greatest real estate booms and collapses in American history to become one of South Carolina’s most successful Realtors and industry advocates, Carolina One Real Estate says.
According to Carolina One President Michael Scarafile, the agent "embodies the Rotary Club ‘service above self’ motto and his commitment and dedication to his family (and) the Main Street Carolina One office — where he serves as broker-in-charge." Sally's work for "the betterment of the real estate profession, both on a local and national level, is unparalleled,” Scarafile says.
Sally served Charleston Trident Association of Realtors president in 2016 and has been a director of the National Association of Realtors and the South Carolina association. He's currently a South Carolina Realtors Political Action Committee trustee. On numerous occasions, Sally earned the local Charleston Realtor of Distinction award placing him in the top 10 percent of all metro Charleston Realtors. First elected in 2010, Sally is a Hanahan City Council member and previously served on the Hanahan Planning Commission for five years.
The Realtor is married to his high school sweetheart; Renee. They live in Hanahan with their three children. The family enjoys spending time at the lake or outdoors backpacking, boating, hunting or fishing.
Visit www.CarolinaOneRealEstate.com.
Carolina Sun welcomes agent with commercial background
w/photo
Suzanne Tully, a former teacher and sales rep from metro Washington, D.C., has joined the Top Charleston Agents group of a burgeoning local franchise.
She is a new agent with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Carolina Sun Real Estate
She moved to the Charleston area six years ago. "I am excited to be joining the Michael Smith team (which heads the Top Charleston Agents operators) and look forward to much success as part of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices," Tully says.
The Washington, D.C., native counts 25 years of sales and marketing experience in the area around the nation's capital. Her past work includes commercial real estate and most recently two years as a residential associate in Charleston. She holds a teaching background and a masters degree in second language acquisition.
Call 843-410-8996.