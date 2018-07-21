Sprawling real estate firm adds brokers in East Cooper, Dorchester County
Charitable work and business backgrounds are specialties bringing together eight new AgentOwned Realty associates across the Lowcountry.
They are Dan Rivers, Lauren Porter, Carol Martling, Jilian Rauscher, Seth Perry and Cheryl DeMarco in the company's Mount Pleasant office at 824 Johnnie Dodds Blvd., Kim Dyer at the Summerville Trolley Road office at 1800 Old Trolley Road and Penny Shaffer at the Summerville Main Street office at 141-A N. Main St.
Rivers, who joined AgentOwned's Neil Schneider Group, boasts property management experience in the Boston area for more than a decade and completing the Professional Community Association Manager designation before relocating to South Carolina. He earned a bachelor’s degree in business management operations and accounting from Bridgewater State College. Rivers's professional interests include real estate sales, development and construction and focusing on energy-efficient and sustainable building. He's involved in charitable efforts centered on cancer research.
Reach him at dan.rivers@agentownedrealty.com or 843-259-2053.
Perry also joined the Neil Schneider Group at AgentOwned, "adding to the team's 50 collective years of real estate experience," the realty says. He's a 21-year resident of the Charleston area. Perry focuses charitable efforts on animal welfare and wildlife rescue organizations. Call him at 843-697-5258 or visit seth.perry@agentownedrealty.com.
A Charleston area resident for two decades, Porter "is skilled in guiding home-sellers through the entire real estate transaction process, from staging and listing to closing," AgentOwned notes. Porter garnered a bachelor's degree in English from the College of Charleston and has an accounting background that spans 15 years. She started as a real estate agent in 2017. She supports Habitat for Humanity and volunteers in local schools. Contact her at lauren.porter@agentownedrealty.com or 843-425-5815.
Martling counts a bachelor's degree in fine arts and extensive minor in marketing from Jacksonville University. Her background includes professional photography working alongside architects, real estate developers and interior designers. She's also held marketing and business development posts. She employs her design and marketing background to help home sellers and buyers achieve the best results, according to AgentOwned. She began her real estate career in Boston and relocated to greater Charleston last year.
Reach her at carol.martling@agentownedrealty.com or 843-530-4555.
Rauscher, a graduate of the College of Charleston, accumulated experience in marketing, client services and market research with companies in Manhattan (New York City) and Charleston. She's built professional skills in business development, marketing strategy, social media marketing and strategic planning. Call her at 843-926-7133 or go to jillian.rauscher@agentownedrealty.com.
Recently relocating to the Charleston area, DeMarco brings more than six years of experience as a real estate broker in New Hampshire. She holds both a bachelor's degree and master's degree in business administration. Prior to moving to the Lowcountry, she spent years vacationing here with her family. Her husband works as an area chef, and the couple has two sons and a two cats. DeMarco supports St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and volunteers with Meals on Wheels and the United Way.
Contact her at cheryl.demarco@agentownedrealty.com or 843-609-8801.
Dyer, who joined the Trolley Road office, moved to the Lowcountry two years ago and lives at Crowfield Plantation in Goose Creek. She holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Marshall University. Dyer ran a successful professional photography business for years before she moved to metro Charleston. She brings a knowledge of manufactured housing and the mortgage industry through her husband’s work and experience owning rental properties and flipping houses. Her "passion for Charleston, enjoyment of home decorating, and love of helping people" led her to pursuing a real estate agent career, AgentOwned says.
Reach her at kim.dyer@agentownedrealty.com or 843-619-7061.
A Charleston native, Shaffer counts more than 20 years experience in new home sales as a new agent at the Summerville Main Street office. She began her real estate career in 1994 and has worked as a new community sales manager for large home builders in the Lowcountry and as a buyer's representative. Shaffer graduated from James Island Charter High School and attended the College of Charleston. She completed an associate’s degree in business administration and management from Trident Technical College. Shaffer keeps up associate broker license through the Charleston Trident Association of Realtors and holds the National Association of Home Builders' Certified Site Sales Professional title. She's been recognized as a "million dollar producer" and Realtor of Distinction.
Contact her at penny.shaffer@agentownedrealty.com.
Liz and Boyd Loadholt kicked off AgentOwned Realty in 26 year ago. The agency, 100 percent owned by its sales associates, covers the Lowcountry and other parts of South Carolina.
Foster earns top certification from a national relocation trade group
A leading specialist in the mobility industry became a designated pro with Carolina One Real Estate.
Tracie Foster, the director of relocation for Carolina One, gained credentials to become a Certified Relocation Professional. She earned the title through Worldwide ERC.
The trade organization's designation shows that the specialist brings a "broad understanding of the growing field of employee mobility," according to Carolina One. Foster is in select company as one of three Realtors in the metro Charleston region who are certified relocation professionals, Carolina One says.
According to the agency, the Worldwide ERC program establishes "a common understanding of the field of employee relocation," recognizes people "who master the skills needed to be a professional" in employee relocation, raises the field's professionalism, encourages continuing education, and promotes self-development.
A Charleston native, Foster became Carolina One's director of relocation and corporate services in June of last year.. Foster, a Realtor since 1999, has worked for Carolina One in the relocation field for more than 20 years. She has helped distinguish Carolina One’s relocation division as a leader in the field, assisting people and companies as they move in and out of metro Charleston, the agency says. Foster also holds the title of global relocation professional and is a member of the Employee Relocation Council.
Foster and her husband Adam live in Summerville with their five children. She likes to spend time with her family and "being outdoors, especially on the water," Carolina One says.
Carolina One Real Estate, in its 54th year, is affiliated with Leading Real Estate Companies of the World (LeadingRE) international relocation and referral network.
The company counts a relocation division, 13 sales offices and departments geared to commercial real estate, home mortgage, property and casualty insurance, new homes construction, residential property management, beach and vacation rentals, title services and property maintenance.
Coldwell Banker Caine brings on veteran agent in Greenville
Former college golfer Jamie Burns, who's lived in the Upstate since 1997, recently joined one of the larger real estate agencies in the region.
Coldwell Banker Caine welcomed him as a residential sales agent in its Greenville office. He carries two decades of experience with fellow Upstate firms and has earned numerous honors, including top performing agent. "With over 1000 transactions under his belt, Jamie has helped countless clients expertly navigate the home buying and selling process," the realty says.
"Jamie’s achievements within the real estate industry and dedication to his career are outstanding," says Stephen Edgerton, president and chief executive of Coldwell Banker Caine. "We are thrilled to welcome him to the Caine family as one of our Greenville agents."
Burns relocated to Greenville in 1997 from Florida. He enjoyed the change of seasons, proximity to the mountains and Southern hospitality, according to the real estate company. He played golf in college, winning five tournaments including 2 national championships and was inducted into the college's hall of fame. After graduating, he "pursued professional golf for several years and his passion for the game continues today," Coldwell Banker Caine points out. He compares golf and real estate in that success depends on your dedication level, according to the agency.
He showcases a strong track record and years of experience in the field, working to empower clients to make the best decision for their needs and their families, Coldwell Banker Caine says. He values the importance of family and enjoys spending time with his wife and three daughters. His daughter plays sports including volleyball and soccer.
Family-owned Coldwell Banker Caine calls itself a nationally competitive firm offering quality residential and commercial real estate services across Greenville, Spartanburg, Oconee and Pickens counties dating to 1933. Visit coldwellbankercaine.com.