Trio sign up with local agency on Johns Island; four associates also jump on board
Husband and wife entrepreneurs who ran a pioneering package-shipping business and later a national castings firm, and their daughter, are joining Carolina One Real Estate in its Maybank Highway office.
Kevin and Teresa Jones and Jessica Jones Stabler formed the Jones team. The office in on Johns Island.
"With the addition of their daughter Jessica, the Jones Team is poised to share their experience, knowledge and professionalism with our expanding Johns Island office," says John Settle, Maybank Highway officer. "We are delighted to welcome them to the company’s rapidly developing presence on the island," he says.
The Jones couple moved to Charleston two years ago and have been Realtors since 2011, most recently with Keller Williams Realty in Hilton Head Island and Charleston.
Atlanta native Kevin Jones graduated from Appalachian State University with a bachelor's degree in sociology and a minor in marketing. Teresa Jones, born in Bristol, Tennessee, studied accounting at East Tennessee State University.
Before entering the real estate field, Kevin Jones launched a small packaging and shipping business in 1989, "which later gave birth to the now popular UPS Stores," Carolina One notes. From 1993 to 2012, the couple owned and operated J & W Castings aluminum and copper alloy business, "most notable for stair treads and platforms in buildings nationwide including Yankee Stadium and Penn Station in New York."
The Joneses also have a son Alex, son-in-law, CJ, grandson Cruz and an English Bulldog, Izabella Mae.
At the same time, the real estate company lined up new sales agents in four offices. Ann Burkhart, Kimberlee Clark, Lauren Pejeau and Shanayra Ulmer are enrolled in Carolina One’s new "launch program" preparing prospects for a successful career.
Burkhart, a Greenville native, relocated to Charleston in 2004. The Greenville Technical College graduate holds an associate's degree in health science. She was employed as a dental hygienist in Florence for 14 years. A Realtor since 2016, she will be based in Carolina One's new Cane Bay/Nexton office in Summerville.
She previously owned a home staging company and notes she's qualified to offer complimentary staging with her listings. The Summerville resident and husband Ron Burkhart have three children. In her free time, she plays tennis, gardens and goes to the beach. Reach ann.burkhart@carolinaone.com.
Born in North Charleston, Clark recently returned to the Lowcountry after a 23-year absence. She graduated from Charleston Southern University with a degree in psychology. Clark worked in customer service for the GEICO Insurance Company and as a job trainer with Goodwill Industries. She also provided direct support for adults with special needs for several social service organizations. Clark will be centered in Carolina One's Orleans Road office. She's active in the Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church and enjoys Folly Beach, shopping, traveling and spending time with her parents and extended family.
Pejeau, who joined Carolina One's Mount Pleasant Coleman Boulevard office, will be working with her Realtor sister, Ashley Magrath to form the Magrath Pejeau team at Carolina One. A Clemson University graduate with a degree in graphic communications, she has been involved in sales since 2012 working for the Tryst Showroom in Atlanta, a multi-line women’s clothing showroom and for Belk corporate in Charlotte as a divisional assistant for two women's divisions there.
After returning to Charleston in 2016, she worked for the Trunk Club, a Nordstrom-owned personal styling company. Born and raised in Mount Pleasant, she married Teddy Pejeau in July and enjoys shopping, yoga and spending time on the water. Go to lauren.pejeau@carolinaone.com.
A Charleston native, Ulmer is based in Carolina One Real Estate's downtown Broad Street office. She's a certified nursing assistant, having completed the PATCH Career Institute Program and earning South Carolina credentials as a certified nursing assistant. Ulmer was employed as a patient care technician and CNA for 6-and-a-half years at Roper St. Francis Hospital. She's the mother of three children. Reach her at shanayra.ulmer@carolinaone.com.
Carolina One Real Estate Services boasts a mortgage division, 13 sales offices and departments specializing in commercial real estate, property and casualty insurance, new homes construction, company relocation, residential property management, beach and vacation rentals, titles services and property maintenance. Go to www.carolinaone.com.
Coldwell Banker Caine adds three pros in Greenville, Spartanburg
The latest associates to join a sizable Upstate agency bring experience as an executive, in customer service and real estate.
Wes Boyd, Mallorie Hubber and Blair Alexander are new agents with Coldwell Banker Caine.
A residential sales agent, Boyd started his first company at age 23 and kicked off another venture a few years later. He now serves clients as a licensed Realtor.
Originally from the Asheville, North Carolina, area, he moved to the Upstate seven years ago. He and his wife have been married for 11 years and have two children. He enjoys going to the beach and being outdoors.
"It is a privilege to have Wes join our team," says Stephen Edgerton, president and chief executive of Coldwell Banker Caine. "His go-getter attitude and experience will serve him well in residential real estate."
Hubber, who will be based in the Greenville office, brings experience with a fellow Upstate real estate firm. According Coldwell Banker Caine, she's passionate about helping clients achieve their goals. Growing up in a military family, she's lived in many places but is proud to call the Upstate home for more than 20 years, the agency says.
Cited as a hard and dedicated worker, Hubber's values fall in line with the agency's promise to provide excellent service throughout the time dealing with clients. She and her husband have two children, including a baby boy.
"Mallorie will make a wonderful impact on our Greenville office," Edgerton says. "Her experience and passion will serve her well in the Upstate real estate market as a Caine agent."
Alexander, considered a people person, will be based in the firm's Spartanburg office.
She's always been passionate about the Upstate and the community it provides, according to Coldwell Banker Caine. Her customer service background supports a client-centered approach and high-tech marketing skills in real estate.
Away from the job, Alexander spends time with her husband, Trey, their son, William, and their two Labrador retrievers. She and her family live in a 1905 farmhouse that they are restoring in Duncan. The agent also enjoys traveling, and watching the Clemson Tigers play.
"Blair is an excellent addition to our Caine family," Edgerton says. "We look forward to seeing her business as a Realtor with Caine take off."
Coldwell Banker Caine offers residential and commercial real estate services across Greenville, Spartanburg, Oconee and Pickens counties. The family owned and operated firm dated to 1933. Visit coldwellbankercaine.com.