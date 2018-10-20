Expansive franchise office signs on specialist agents
w/photos
A pair of experienced associates with varied focuses this fall climbed onboard with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Carolina Sun.
The agents are Realtor veteran Lane Derby with more than 20 years experience in the field and Silas Harrington, who zeroes in on a popular North Charleston community.
Berkshire Hathaway Carolina Sun describes Derby as an "experienced real estate agent" newly hired to the company. She's a senior real estate specialist with the National Association of Realtors whose career dates to the mid 1990s.
Reach her at 843-991-0720 or lanederbyhomes@gmail.com. Her website is http://lane.myhomecharleston.com.
Harrington, who recently obtained his S.C. real estate broker's license, earned a promotion to broker associate,. He's spent three-plus years "serving buyers and sellers in the Charleston area," Carolina Sun says. He's considered an "expert" in advising owners and purchasers in the trendy Park Circle area, the agency notes.
Call him at 843-367-6020, or email silas@bhhssun.com, or go to http://silasharrington.myhomecharleston.com/.
w/photo
Upstate associate chosen one of 25 beautiful women by TALK Greenville
w/photo
A regional magazine has described Virginia Hayes, Realtor with Coldwell Banker Caine, as not only attractive but having a community impact in northwestern South Carolina.
Hayes, which the agency cites as its 10th leading producer, made TALK Greenville's list of the 25 Most Beautiful Women in the Upstate. The article appears in the magazine's October issue.
Each year, TALK Greenville looks over "hundreds of nominations" to select a compilation of two-dozen-and-one women. According to the publication, the winners "make a significant impact in the community through service."
Hayes advocates for the Upstate through the American Heart Association, Junior League of Greenville, MAConnect, United Way of Greenville County, Greenville Chamber of Commerce, the Augusta Road Business Association and Buncombe Street United Methodist Church among a slew of organizations. She was a member of the Greenville Chamber of Commerce's 43rd Leadership Greenville class in 2017, showcasing her "business knowledge and heart for people," Coldwell Banker Caine says.
Last year, Hayes made the top 10 among transactions at Coldwell Banker Caine out of more than 180 Realtors. The company adds that she dedicates time and energy to helping clients sell their home at the best price or find their dream home.
"We feel incredibly blessed to have Virginia as part of our Greenville office and Caine family," says Stephen Edgerton, president and chief executive of Coldwell Banker Caine. "Her dedication not only to her business and her clients, but also to the betterment of the community is a testament to who she is. We congratulate her on being recognized."
Greennville-based Coldwell Banker Caine is involved in residential and commercial real estate services across Spartanburg, Oconee, Pickens and Greenville counties. The family owned and operated company opened in 1933. Visit www.coldwellbankercaine.com.
Pros versed in travel, criminal justice, design, analytics join blossoming firm
w/photos
Four agents hailing from South Carolina to France have found their way to Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Southern Coast Real Estate showcasing wide-ranging backgrounds.
The associates are Harford County, Maryland, native Charmayne Weatherford; Chelsea Steen of the Pee Dee area of the state; Patty Radak, born in France and raised in Southern California; and Charleston native Linley Willis, who grew up in Summerville.
They all work out of the company's Summerville office on historic Hutchinson Square.
Weatherford moved in 2012 with Jadean, her husband of 20 years, to his hometown Summerville. They have three daughters, Krista, Kayla and Sophia.
According to the realty, Weatherford gravitates to careers that focus on helping others. She was a certified travel counselor for 15 years, managing a family company and planning idyllic excursions. She worked as a paralegal for a family and estate planning attorney starting in 2000 and three years later, earned associates degrees in psychology and paralegal studies. Weatherford also was a substitute teacher in private and public schools, including for Dorchester District II.
"Charmayne has that special touch of making everyone feel comfortable during the closing process," says Linda Collins, agency principal, in a recent sales meeting.
Weatherford spends time serving at her local church, and she and her family enjoy spending time at Charleston area beaches. Reach Weatherford at 843-499-4738 or c.weatherford@bhhsscre.com.
Steen recently relocated to greater Charleston with her husband Allen and their two dogs, Honey and Reesie. She graduated from Marlboro County High School and was employed in a retail position before enrolling at Florence Darlington Technical College. She obtained an associate's degree in criminal justice and began to work at the Darlington County Detention Center as a corrections officer before being quickly promoted to corporal. She also spent time doing auto body repair and believes that being involved in a host of fields has helped make her a well-rounded professional.
"Chelsea ensures her clients understand the contract, as well as the complete process through closing," Collins says.
In her spare hours, Steen enjoys home do-it-yourself projects and spending time with her husband and their dogs. Contact her at 843-862-1564 or c.steen@bhhsscre.com.
Radak and her husband John moved to Charleston in 2014. Together they have four children and four grandchildren. She developed a love for the real estate industry while a successful interior designer and real estate stager. The couple also have been real estate investors for the last five years and enjoy buying fixer uppers and either renting them or selling them once they have been renovated. As a transplant herself, Radak likes to help people moving to metro Charleston.
"Patty loves the special and unique needs of buyers. As well, Patty understands the importance of presenting listings," Collins says.
When Radak isn't fixing up homes or working as an agent, she enjoys crocheting, embroidering, gardening, traveling and entertaining. Contact her at 843-494-0507 or via email at p.radak@bhhsscre.com.
Willis graduated from Winthrop University in Rock Hill in 1998 with a bachelor's degree in mass communication and a minor in social sciences. She worked in corporate and database marketing for privately held analytic companies as well as for Bank of America and Wells Fargo in Charlotte and for Chubb Insurance and Johnson & Johnson in New Jersey. She has a fondness for customer relations, which sparked her to return to the Lowcountry to pursue real estate.
"We welcome Linley to BHHSSCRE, you bring the right mindset for your career in real estate," Collins notes.
Willis enjoys spending time on the water, gathering with her book club, attending small groups and church at Seacoast Mount Pleasant, interior decorating, photography, gardening, cooking and traveling. Reach Willis at 843-751-6756 or l.willis@bhhsscre.com.
Collins independently owns and operates Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Southern Coast Real Estate, which covers the Lowcountry and has offices in Charleston and in Summerville.
Irvine, California-based HSF Affiliates LLC oversees Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, Prudential Real Estate and Real Living Real Estate franchise networks. HomeServices of America, Inc., an affiliate of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. investment company and the nation’s second-largest, full-service residential brokerage firm, is a majority owner in Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices.