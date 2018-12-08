Associates tap AgentOwned Realty in three locales
The firm's been around 26 years and continues to expand in greater Charleston, this time signing up eight real estate pros.
AgentOwned Realty landed Vince Carter, Bill Ciocco, Grant Helms, Michael Lampe and Jim Sinnott for its Mount Pleasant office at 824 Johnnie Dodds Blvd.; Bonnie Dickson and Alice Hardy at the Trolley center, 1800 Old Trolley Road in Summerville; and Latorie Walker with the Goose Creek building at 100 Crowfield Blvd.
Carter, who holds a business degree with honors from Francis Marion University, doubles as a licensed home builder and commercial general contractor. He owns KOHR Construction alongside his real estate sales position with AgentOwned. His background as a custom builder and developer spans more than 25 years, the agency says, and he's handled residential and commercial projects statewide. The South Carolina native lives in Mount Pleasant with his wife and daughter. His charitable interests include the American Red Cross, and he's volunteered as a Sunday school teacher at his church. Reach him at vince.carter@agentownedrealty.com, or 843-495-7333.
A Mount Pleasant resident for more than 15 years, Ciocco developed a history of service to others as an ordained chaplain and pastoral care specialist. He's built a knowledge of the Charleston metro area to help home buyers and sellers, AgentOwned notes. He's spent much of his life close to the beach and appreciates the coastal lifestyle. Along with his real estate post, Ciocco continues to serve as a chaplain for several local businesses. He's also a certified personal trainer who enjoys spending time outdoors. Ciocco focuses his nonprofit efforts on the Lowcountry Food Bank and Water Missions International. He has an associate’s degree in communications, bachelor's in pastoral ministry and a master's degree in theological studies. Contact him at bill.ciocco@agentownedrealty.com or 843-442-4387.
According to the realty, Helms counts himself as an "experienced property manager and owner with a background in the financial industry." He graduated from Western Carolina University and moved to the Lowcountry several years ago from greater Charlotte. His professional skills include portfolio management, project management and experience with buying and selling investment properties. Reach him at grant.helms@agentownedrealty.com or 843-936-1384.
Lampe brings more than 15 years' sales experience and degrees from the University of North Alabama and Brevard College to AgentOwned Realty. A "self-motivated and detail-oriented professional," Lampe is seen as a capable communicator skilled in negotiations and new business development, according to the agency. He relocated to the Charleston area five years ago and supports Habitat for Humanity. In his free time, Lampe likes to cook gourmet recipes and spend time outdoors. Contact him at michael.lampe@agentownedrealty.com or 919-604-4468.
Schooled in distribution management, logistics, operations management and executive recruiting, Sinnott has accumulated decades of experience in management roles at number of Fortune 500 companies. He counts a bachelor's degree in business administration, management and operations from the University of Phoenix. Sinnott has five children and one grandchild. Reach him at jim.sinnott@agentownedrealty.com or 704-200-0894.
Dickson, who works from the Trolley Road office, got involved in real estate last year after a 30-plus-year career in social work. She earned a bachelor's degree in psychology from the University of South Carolina Upstate and took graduate-level studies at Mid-America Christian University. She's lived in the Lowcountry for four years. Away from real estate, she spends time with her family. Dickson also enjoys thrifting, crafting and reading. She supports the American Cancer Society as a charity. Reach her at bonnie.dickson@agentownedrealty.com or 864-219-1674.
A lifelong Lowcountry resident, Hardy joined up with AgentOwned after decades as a science teacher at Fort Dorchester High School and chief executive of Preventive Maintenance Services, LLC. According to AgentOwned, she "knows the Charleston area like the back of her hand." She holds a bachelor's degree from the College of Charleston, having studied chemistry, biology and education. Alongside her real estate work, Hardy supports the SPCA as a nonprofit group. She and her husband have three daughters — who play competitive soccer — and several pets. Contact her at alice.hardy@agentownedrealty.com or 843-296-3900.
Walker, based in Goose Creek, stands as a Lowcountry native with ties to the Midlands. She owns three preschool academies in the Columbia area and is a published author. She focused on real estate as her career at the beginning of this year. Her educational background includes an associate’s degree from Trident Technical College, a bachelor of business administration from Strayer University and a master's degree from Webster University. She's a member of the Order of the Eastern Stars and an executive board member of the American Business Women’s Association - Midlands Chapter, receiving the National association's top honor in October as 2019 American Business Woman. Her volunteer work includes serving as president and second vice president on the Seven Oaks Elementary School PTA board, and working as parent representative on Irmo High School’s School Improvement Council. She also helps nonprofits: the American Diabetes Association and My Sister's House. Reach her at latorie.walker@agentownedrealty.com or 843-364-1496.
Liz and Boyd Loadholt in 1992 founded AgentOwned Realty, which is owned by its sales associates. The company works to bring all the services together to complete a home purchase under one roof, leading to customer satisfaction and value. Customers can be assured they're working with agent-owners who are vested in the business.
Long-time Lowcountry resident joins Coldwell Banker
Elizabeth Moore looks to offer top-end service in home transactions after signing on with a burgeoning Charleston area franchise.
She jumped on with Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage as a real estate agent in the Charleston area.
For the past two decades, Moore has been fortunate enough to call Charleston home, she says. "I've seen a lot of growth and changes during my time here. One thing about Charleston is you keep good company with all the amazing folks that live around here," she says. Moore dubs the Lowcountry as "truly heaven on earth."
Moore sees her objective as an associate to provide the best customer service when buying or selling the clients' homes. "Charleston has a lot to offer as far as top notch schools and outstanding neighborhoods go," she says. She likes to walk customers through the purchase and sales process "so you too can live the Charleston dream."
Go to ColdwellBankerHomes.com.
Berkshire Hathaway Southern Coast welcomes trove of agents
Political consultant, educator, property manager and contractor are among the early career experiences of four new associates working for a locally owned real estate franchise.
The agents signed on with Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Southern Coast Real Estate. Seth Stone and Trelacsha Spillers are based in the company's West Ashley office and Noel Nelson and Jenna Hartstein are fixtures in the Summerville locale.
Stone, born and raised in Mooresville, North Carolina, worked in the construction industry for 12 years. Stone and his wife, Jenna, met in Nashville when he was involved with a Charleston-based band: As it turned out, she lived in the Lowcountry. Later on, Stone switched careers and spent the past few years purchasing and renovating homes. That's given him "a solid understanding of what it feels like on the other side of the transaction," Berkshire Hathaway Southern Coast says. The Stones also breed and sell designer pet dogs, such as Labradoodles and Goldendoodles.
In his spare time, Stone enjoys playing with his dogs, reading and volunteering at church. Reach him at 704-641-5638 or s.stone@bhhsscre.com.
Spillers, proud to be a Charleston native, graduated from North Charleston High School and earned bachelor's degrees in biology and secondary education from the College of Charleston, the agency says. She went on to also receive a master's degree in education from the College of Charleston. She's a wife and mother of three — having two girls and a boy. She taught high school science for seven years and was the graduation coach.
When away from work, Spillers enjoys spending time with family and friends. Contact her at 843-209-4637 or t.spillers@bhhsscre.com.
A five year real estate veteran, Hartstein gained experience in central Florida. She's originally from New Jersey and graduated from Northeastern University in Boston, where she received a bachelor's degree in international affairs and minors in communication studies and business. Fond of traveling, she's visited more than 20 countries and spent a semester abroad in Paris. Hartstein also has two-year-old daughter. Her passion is helping clients and she's developed a background as real estate investor, landlord and property manager. She believes she can assist clients with any type of real estate transaction.
In her free time, Hartstein likes to take her daughter and her dog to the beach and spend time outdoors in the temperate Charleston weather. Contact her at 856-904-6966 or by email at j.hartstein@bhhsscre.com.
Nelson, born and raised in Summerville, is a "devoted military spouse" and mother of a girl, Aden. She attended the University of South Carolina Upstate, graduating with honors. After college, she served her community, including as a local political campaign manager. Nelson enjoys meeting and volunteering alongside other dedicated people. She later worked in sales and various management positions within the customer service and hospitality industry. She joined Berkshire Hathaway Southern Coast as a member of Kat Drayton's real estate team.
When off work, she enjoys reading, volunteering in the community, attending church, traveling and spending time with her family. Contact her at 843-489-1141 or n.nelson@bhhsscre.com.
Linda Collins independently owns and operates Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Southern Coast Real Estate, which has offices in Charleston and in Summerville.
Irvine, California-based HSF Affiliates LLC operates Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, Prudential Real Estate and Real Living Real Estate franchise networks. It's a joint venture of which HomeServices of America, Inc., national brokerage firm is a majority owner. HomeServices of America is an affiliate of "world-renowned" Berkshire Hathaway Inc.