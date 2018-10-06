Realty ONE Group taps experienced associates for Summerville office
A California real estate company that opened its first local center earlier this year has lined up five new associates with real estate backgrounds stretching back years.
Agents joining Realty ONE Group Coastal are Sabrea Elliott, Mary Kathryn Nelson, Temaria Smith, Debbie Reid and Sonja Perry.
The firm describes Elliott as enthusiastic, someone who takes pride in selling real estate and delivering customer service in greater Charleston. She brings "strong attention to detail, core work ethics and a background of negotiating expertise," the company says. A South Carolina native, Elliott favors investing in the community and helping people discover what the Lowcountry has to offer. As a result, she's built a track record of delivering results, Realty ONE Group says.
"Whether you are an experienced investor or a first time buyer, I can help you in finding the property of your dreams," Elliott says.
Nelson, in turn, showcases three years of real estate background. She's assisted families in closing on their dream homes and believes community development should be done "in a way that affects us positively." She lives in Charleston with her two daughters and a host of pets including two Labrador Retrievers, a poodle and two kittens.
She graduated from Lander University with a degree in business and is pleased to be part of "the wonderful and caring culture of our city." She got involved in real estate after realizing "the doors it would open up in our market" for giving back to the community. Nelson says she's pleased to have built her real estate career on "integrity, hard work and the relationships I’ve built with all of the people that get to call Charleston home."
Smith says she's been involved in real estate since 2002 selling homes in Charlotte and Charleston, "loves" what she does — from looking at houses and helping buyers and sellers to decoration and renovation — and considers "most of my clients to be friends."
"Real estate is not just my job, it is my life," Smith says.
Starting off in 1969 the medical and dental field, Reid had two children in the 1970s but "after the loss of her youngest child in 1997, she made a decision to change careers," Realty ONE Group says. Reid took part in sales and negotiations for a national tax resolution company, traveling the Southeast assisting people and companies with tax liabilities and promoted to regional manager. After 14 years, "she decided it was time to stop traveling and enjoy her family and four grandchildren," the real estate firm notes.
Reid points out that buying and selling homes can bring emotion and potential stress so she "strives to fully educate her clients to eliminate needless surprises down the road." Her motto, according to Realty ONE Group, is "to treat every client the same way she would want to be treated, with honesty, dignity and respect."
Perry carries experience as a top retailer and sponsor with a leading direct sales company. Prior to joining the Realty ONE Group Coastal, she learned "how to be patient, detail oriented, proactive and a have a strong servant attitude for all her clients," the company says.
The Realtor says she will be an advocate for buyers, sellers or renters, working tirelessly to promote their best interests. For sellers, she will help in obtaining the fairest price, in the least amount of time, using state of the art technology, team collaboration and the firm's top-notch marketing materials. Her philosophy, according to the company, is Opening Doors, Enriching Lives.
"As a full time Realtor, she will work hard to lower your stress level and make your experience as pleasurable as possible," Realty ONE Group says.
Perry and husband Tim moved to Mount Pleasant in 2013. Combined they boast more than 32 years experience as Realtors. Tim is also a general contractor and builder. They recognize the benefits of living and working in Mount Pleasant and the Charleston area. In her spare time, Perry enjoys spending time with her husband and their family.
Half-dozen agents join Berkshire Hathaway Southern Coast in two locales
One of the more broad-based Charleston-area affiliates of a national real estate firm brought on associates for its West Ashley and Summerville offices.
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Southern Coast Real Estate tagged three agents apiece for its centers on Ashley River Road and at West Doty Avenue.
The Summerville professionals in the Doty Avenue office are Clemond Brown, Monica Brooks and Nick Miller while the West Ashley outlet includes Crystal Knox, Bob LaPorte and Kierra Moree.
A Lowcountry native, Brown worked at Boeing, was a five-time recipient of the Winner's Circle Award with Verizon Wireless and now stands as a Volvo Cars USA employee.
"His past and present employment experiences have taught him to honor his clients, put their needs first and always seek to enhance their life through his work," according to Southern Coast.
Brown lives in Goose Creek with his wife and three children. He studied psychology and sociology at Gardner Webb University in Boiling Springs, North Carolina, before getting into the real estate field. He enjoys playing music, reading, spending time with family and giving back to the community through a nonprofit, Village Life Foundation, serving on the group's board.
Reach him at 843-909-6021 or email at c.brown@bhhsscre.com.
Brooks, born in Montana, grew up in Fort Smith, Arkansas, and relocated to South Carolina a decade ago. She lives in Summerville with her husband, David, and children, Jaden and Connor.
She worked for 10 years at a furniture factory and spent two years with Whirlpool before moving to the Charleston area. Brooks attended Miller Motte Technical College, obtaining an associate's degree in massage therapy. Earlier this year, Brooks completed the Real Estate School at the College of Charleston. According to the real estate agency, Brooks says she's eager to help families in the Charleston area find their dream home.
The Brooks' like to camp and hike at Table Rock State Park, and she enjoys crafting with her daughter, date night with her husband and family game nights every Saturday. She's a busy "baseball mom" and "band mom." Reach her at 843-909-6021 or m.brooks@bhhsscre.com.
California-born and Michigan raised, Miller has been a licensed Realtor since 2005. Miller says real estate is the only job he's had a true passion for, Berkshire Hathaway notes. Logging more than 13 years real estate experience, the agent counts a host of repeat clients "who have bought or sold with him many times over," the realty says.
Miller, a Detroit Lions football fan, enjoys watching and participating in sports, and is "an advocate for healthy living," according to the Southern Coast affiliate. Contact Miller at 843-900-1388 or n.mille@bhhsscre.com.
At the same time, Knox has joined the West Ashley office, bringing more than 10 years customer service experience and currently situated as an employee with Roper Healthcare. She enjoys working with Roper because of the community involvement it offers.
Born in Newport, Rhode Island, and also residing in Washington, D.C., North Carolina and New York, the agent has spent most of her life in metro Charleston. She's passionate about helping others, one of the reasons she decided to pursue a career in real estate.
"Crystal’s passion for others shows in all she does. Her thoughts for others will secure her joy of real estate," says Linda Collins, principal of Berkshire Hathaway Southern Coast.
Knox has a 7-year-old daughter, Peyton. Contact her at 843-532-4256 or c.knox@bhhsscre.com.
Growing up in a military family, LaPorte "got his first taste of Southern living when he was just a kid." LaPorte moved to Atlanta as an adult, obtaining a bachelor’s degree and a master's of business administration from Georgia State University. He met his wife, Kathy, while in school, and the couple have been married for 31 years.
LaPorte spent more than 25 years as a healthcare consultant nationwide and worked at the Medical University of South Carolina. In 2005, the LaPorte's moved to Charleston. His consulting skills depended on careful listening, innovative problem solving, clear communication, effective negotiation, keeping commitments and a constant focus on helping people, the agency notes. LaPorte is eager to use those skills to ensure his real estate clients are in good hands.
"Bob’s previous success, will be his success in his new career as a real estate associate," says Collins, owner of Berkshire Hathaway Southern Coast.
LaPorte spends his off-hours with family, gardening, traveling, reading and enjoying the Lowcountry, the realty says. Reach him at 843-754-7374 or b.laporte@bhhsscre.com.
Moree was born and raised in Summerville and still lives there. She's parent of an 8-year-old boy, Zephaniah.
After graduating from Summerville High School, she would receive a degree in paralegal studies. She works for the Lokey Law Firm in West Ashley. Having a long-time interest in real estate, she enrolled at the College of Charleston Real Estate School. The motivated and passionate agent is eager to help people in their real estate transactions. "Kierra is a delight and brings joy to her clients and fellow associates," Collins says.
Moree in her free hours enjoys spending time with her son, family and friends; and shopping. Contact her at 843-532-4256 or k.moree@bhhsscre.com.
Collins independently owns and operates Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Southern Coast Real Estate, which is tied to Irvine, California-based Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices.