Ex-cable emcee signs on with Coldwell Banker Residential
w/photo
Susan Matthews-Dachowski brings a background from broadcasting to assisting some of the country's largest businesses. Her latest move involves joining a sizable real estate franchise in the Lowcountry as agent.
Formerly from Philadelphia, she "brings market intelligence and superior service to buyers from all over the world and sellers in the Charleston area," according to Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage. She will be based in the realty's Mount Pleasant office. "She enjoys helping others relocate here," the company notes.
Her experience include marketing efforts on behalf of Fortune 500 companies. She was an "on-air guest host" on QVC, the home shopping TV network; and has been quoted on real estate and home design in online sites The Nest and realtor.com, Coldwell Banker notes. Matthews-Dachowski is certified in staging, and her sales and marketing experience benefits her home sellers, the agency points out.
She serves on the board of Savvy Giving By Design, Charleston chapter; and is president of the Parkers Landing Property Owners Association in Rivertowne neighborhood. "She advocates for better child safety and protection laws and awareness," Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage says.
Her husband, Dr. Damian Dachowski, owns d3dentistry in Mount Pleasant. They have a son who attends the University of South Carolina and ar daughter at Penn State University.
In her free time, Mathews-Dachowski likes to write, read at the beach, visit historic houses and treasure hunt at area consignment shops.
Visit ColdwellBankerHomes.com.
Berkshire Hathaway Carolina Sun adds former contractor
w/photo
Seven years ago, Keith Breckons moved to the Charleston area. He's been involved in building but recently changed careers, joining a nationwide affiliate as real estate associate.
Breckons has joined Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Carolina Sun.
Moving to Charleston in 2011, he counts more than 15 years experience in commercial and residential construction.. He has a five-year-old son, Finn. Breckons says he's a supporter of the Charleston Battery soccer club. Reach him at 843-640-9868, kbreckons@bhhsSun.com, or go to http://keith.myhomecharleston.com.
Upstate realty picks agents versed in photos, pharmacy, law
w/photos Four associates well familiar with the Greenville area brought their real estate licenses to Coldwell Banker Caine.
They are Michelle Roberts, Karla Alverez, Jori Magg and Michele Thompson.
Roberts, who relocated from another Upstate firm, has collected numerous awards in her real estate career including top producer. The agency says she seeks to put her heart and soul into each client relationship and transaction whiles passionate about real estate, believing that buying a home an impactful experience. She moved to the area in 2011, loves Greenville and is proud to call it home, Coldwell Banker Caine says. She lives in Greenville with her husband, Jonathan.
Outside of work, Roberts spends time in the kitchen. The foodie enjoys preparing gourmet food for friends and family, the realty notes.
"Michelle’s mission to offer exceptional service with the highest level of integrity falls right in line with our goal as a company," says Stephen Edgerton, president and chief executive of Coldwell Banker Caine. “We are pleased to have her join our Caine family.”
Alvarez, originally from New York, joined Coldwell Banker Caine as a residential sales agent in its Greenville office. She previously worked for another Upstate real estate firm and owned a professional photography business for 15 years.
Coldwell Banker Caine calls her a proud Southern resident who's passionate about health and enjoys exercising and eating well. She and her husband are making the most of being empty nesters by living life to the fullest in the Upstate, the agency says. The Greenville transplant uses her expertise to help others who are new to the area, according to the company.
“Karla’s business experience and attention to detail complement her diligent and hardworking nature,” Edgerton says. "We cannot wait to see where her career at Caine takes her."
A Greenville native, Magg signed on with Coldwell Banker Caine as a residential sales agent in her hometown office. She grew up on the Eastside of Grenville and has lived downtown for the past 15 years. Arriving from another Upstate firm, she also counts a past career in the pharmaceutical industry. Her true passion, according to Coldwell Banker Caine, resides in real estate sales, home design and renovation.
Magg and her husband value time with their five children, exploring the family's North Main neighborhood and walking to many of the restaurants and shops in the area. Each home has a story, Magg believes, and works with her clients to help them discover the full potential of their home.
"Jori's creativity and talent blend beautifully with our culture at Caine," Edgerton notes. "We are delighted to welcome her to our Greenville office."
Thompson carries earlier careers in criminal law and in advertising, She joins Coldwell Banker Caine as a residential sales agent in the Greenville office from another Upstate real estate firm. Real estate has been a dream of hers, even though she has extensive knowledge of the law. She and her family have gone through home renovations, moving nine times in three years.
Originally from Upstate New York, the agent has spent 12 years in greater Greenville. She enjoys how the Upstate showcases communities oriented around family life, culture, food and fitness. Thompson and her husband, who have four children, stay busy through involvement with their local church and schools. She uses her attention to detail and communication expertise to help clients walk through the home buying or selling process.
"Michele’s unique skills will continue to benefit her real estate career with Caine," Edgerton points out. "I’m thrilled she decided to pursue her real estate passion and joined our firm," he says.
Coldwell Banker Caine calls itself a premier provider of full-service real estate in the Upstate, while nationally competitive — touting the highest per person productivity in the Upstate. The company specializes in residential and commercial real estate across Greenville, Spartanburg, Oconee and Pickens counties in the northwestern sector of South Carolina.
Family owned and operated, Coldwell Banker Caine has been providing service to the Upstate community since 1933, it says. Go to coldwellbankercaine.com.