Agent fluent in three languages joins ERA Wilder Realty
w/photo
A trilingual Realtor who's lived abroad and brings out-of-the-country experience to her assignments signed up with a Columbia-based real estate company on the rise locally.
Emma Gregory placed her license with ERA Wilder Realty Summerville and will assist consumers in the Lowcountry.
"I especially appreciate ERA's core values — honesty, integrity and respect — because they align with my own," she notes.
According to Kitty LaTorre, broker-in-charge, "Emma has a great combination of experience and skills to offer each client unparalleled service with her focus on details, experience and her fabulous personality. We are thrilled to have her join our team."
Gregory can converse in English, Spanish and American Sign Language and has resided abroad and in the U.S. Previously, she was an international leadership consultant, property manager and new home consultant who provides insight into the needs and demands of diverse individuals, the agency says.
She brings passion to assisting homebuyers with locating their next home and helping sellers by conducting a "precise and honest" market analysis of their home, ERA Wilder Realty points out. She can listen to clients' needs and analyze the market. Her background in home sales and property management, leadership development and executive consulting, as well as a master's degree in industrial/organizational psychology, gives her the skills to ask the right questions and "close the deal," the realty says.
As an ERA Wilder Realty Summerville agent, Gregory can offer home buyers and sellers a variety of innovative programs such as the ERA Sellers Security Plan and online marketing programs.
"I look forward to leveraging ERA's competitive advantage to exceed my clients' home buying and selling expectations," Gregory says.
Formed 23 years ago, ERA Wilder Realty calls itself "one of the largest real estate companies serving South Carolina." Visit erawilderrealty.com.
Major Charleston area agency adds Realtor who danced on Broadway
w/photo
She performed in stage classics such as "Grease" and "West Side Story"; and marketed luxury homes and condos to celebrities and corporate executives.
Now Lauren Wagner, a recent transplant to the Charleston area, will be an agent in the Summerville Trolley Road office of Carolina One Real Estate.
In 15 years in New York, she was a sales associate and associate broker with Douglas Elliman Real Estate and with JC DeNiro and Associates, considered two leading companies in the New York City real estate market.
Wagner, a Baltimore native, graduated from Marymount Manhattan College in downtown New York City with a degree in theater and fine arts.
Employing her drama-related background, Wagner spent nearly 10 years performing as a professional dancer on Broadway in such stage classics as "A Chorus Line," "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat" and "Carousel," according to Carolina One.
She became a Realtor in 2002, enjoying "a long and illustrious career in real estate that spanned more than 15 years," Carolina One says. According to the agency, Wagner was a pioneer in the field of “virtual staging” of vacant homes with the Gotham Photo Company. "This novel endeavor allowed buyers to envision potential room layouts by bringing homes and rooms to life with the virtual use of furniture and accessories," the agency points out.
Wagner moved with her home builder/general contractor husband to the Outer Banks of North Carolina, where they fixed and flipped homes at a profit. They also owned and operated a shaved ice and ice cream parlor business before moving to Charleston.
Lauren and Mike Wagner have been married seven years and continue to manage income-producing properties along the East Coast. The couple live in North Charleston and have twin 2-year-old girls. Reach her at 843-732-8057 or lauren.wagner@carolinaone.com.
Carolina One Real Estate Services counts 54 years as a business that's grown to include a mortgage division, 13 sales offices and departments focused on commercial real estate, property and casualty insurance, new homes construction, company relocation, residential property management, beach and vacation rentals, title services and property maintenance.
Carolina One Real Estate is affiliated with Leading Real Estate Companies of the World and London-based Mayfair International Realty. Reach www.carolinaone.com.
George teams up with local brokerage in East Cooper
w/photo
Coldwell Banker Carolinas recently brought on a new agent with a scientific background.
Inga George joined the agency's Mount Pleasant office. She counts 12 years of real estate experience and business backgrounds in customer service, logistics, cyber security and engineering.
A specialty of hers is the challenges of relocation —something of which she's very knowledgeable. She strives to make moving to or from the Lowcountry "as easy as possible for her clients," according to Coldwell Banker Carolinas. Contact George at 843-297-2547 or Inga.George@CBCarolinas.com.
Berkshire Hathaway Carolina Sun brings on new agent from Charlotte
w/photo
April Nelson recently joined Berkshire Hathaway Carolina Sun as an associate.
"I work with buyers, sellers, and investors to do something I love ... real estate," she says.
Among the things she likes best is "meeting new people every day." Each deal is one-of-a-kind and there is always more to learn, she adds. "It is extremely rewarding to help clients sell their current home and find their dream home so they can start the next chapter in their lives," Nelson says.
"In this profession I get to know my clients on a personal level, and they become closer friends than just a business deal," says the Charlotte area associate, who recently expanded her business to the Charleston area. "Work is never work if you enjoy it," Nelson says.