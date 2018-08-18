Large regional brokerage adds associate with educational background
Heidi Chretien paraphrased singer James Taylor in describing her excitement about joining Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage after a decade in the Charleston area.
"I've gone to Carolina in my mind!" she says. "With 10 years of being in the Lowcountry, I feel I can help you get there too."
Chretien notes that she's been involved in the teaching profession, too. "With my experience in education for years, I can help you find the right location and house for you and your family," she says. "Buying a house is a monumental event and it's important having the right person there to help you through the process," Chretien notes. "I have great work ethic, compassion for people and have outstanding listening skills," she adds.
The new agent urges people to contact here to help with any real estate needs. Whether assisting first-time home buyers and sellers, she promises to give full attention to helping with the process.
She points out that Coldwell Banker showcases "great marketing tools," which come in handy to aid people moving in or out of the Charleston area.
Go to ColdwellBankerHomes.com or CareersCB.com.
Established agent gets back with Carolina One after hiatus
Anna Rose signed up last month with the Drew Sineath and Associates team, a move in which the Realtor returns to her former real estate company.
The team is tied to Carolina One Real Estate. Rose, a native of The Philippines who grew up in Walterboro, works at Carolina One Real Estate’s Goose Creek Crowfield Blvd. sales office. She's taking another go-around with the company after a six-year absence.
According to the firm, Rose has always had a love of real estate — earning the Military Relocation Professional and Certified Short Sale Professional titles. She's focused her 18 year career on real estate as well as finance, administration, customer service and project management. She also carries "extensive knowledge" in business auditing and information technology, Carolina One says.
Rose holds a bachelor's degree in information technology from Purdue University – Global, formerly Kaplan University. She also earned an associate degree in network engineering from Trident Technical College and a certificate in accounting and business management from USC Salkahatchie.
She lives in Summerville with her husband Jon and their two youngest children. In her free time, Rose studies the martial arts including Muay Thai, Kali, Krav Maga and boxing. She also serves as an IT volunteer with Northwood Church in Summerville.
"The Drew Sineath & Associates team is so excited to welcome Anna Rose to our team," Sineath says. "Anna brings years of experience in the real estate and lending industries to our team. Her energy and zest for life is exactly what we look for in our teammates. Anna is going to crush it!" he says. "We are blessed to have her."
Carolina One Real Estate Services, in its 54th year, affiliates with Leading Real Estate Companies of the World and London-based Mayfair International Realty. The North Charleston-based company boasts 13 sales, a full-service mortgage division, and departments specializing in commercial real estate, property and casualty insurance, new homes construction, company relocation, residential property management, beach and vacation rentals, title services and property maintenance.
Go to www.carolinaone.com.
The Real Estate Firm discloses new associate
An experienced property sales pro has joined The Real Estate Firm, according to its founder.
Jess Kurzontkowski recently made the move to the emerging agency, which touts offices in Moncks Corner and Mount Pleasant. She's the company's newest Realtor team-member, says Jay Law — a veteran Realtor who developed a business plan for The Real Estate Firm in 2015 and has guided the residential, commercial and land business since then.
Kurzontkowski brings a lengthy background in sales and working with clients in the Charleston area.
Reach her at 843-697-1856 or jesskurzontkowskirealestate@gmail.com.
Visit http://www.therealestatefirmsc.com.
Real estate pair join Greenville-headquartered agency
Coldwell Banker Caine has lined up associates for its main office who arrive from running a small business and working for a blood donation venture.
The new residential sales agents are Steve Babb and Julie Fowler.
Babb, who landed with the Caine agency another Upstate firm, counts 25 years of experience as a successful business owner of Babb Professional Painting, LLC, the Coldwell Banker affiliate says.
His housing market knowledge serves as an advantage as he helps clients buy and sell throughout the area. Meanwhile he carries expertise that allows him "to locate quality-built homes and assist his clients in making a sound investment," according to the agency. Keeping with the company's mission of providing exceptional service after the deal's clinched, Babb intends to ensure his clients receive the best care and attention.
In his spare time, Babb enjoys fishing and golfing and is an avid runner. "He also loves spending time" with wife Karen and their two daughters, Kailee and Morgan, the agency says.
“We are thrilled Steve is now a member of our team,” says Stephen Edgerton, president and chief executive of Coldwell Banker Caine. "His local knowledge and business skills will bring him success in the real estate industry and in our company."
While calling Greenville home most of her life, Fowler has also traveled the country and world by airplane and recreational vehicle. She attended culinary school in Charleston and worked as a cake decorator for a local bakery. She also "enjoyed a career" with The Blood Connection donation centers for many years before entering the real estate field, Coldwell Banker Caine notes. "She believes her professional skills and passion for helping people have prepared her for a successful career in real estate," the agency says.
Fowler is passionate about food, "dining is her favorite splurge," the company points out. She's also a fan of animals, traveling and community involvement. She considers herself a "people person" who's thankful for a career that allows her to help and connect with all types of community members, the agency adds.
“Julie’s eagerness to learn and people skills make her a great fit for our team,” Edgerton says. "We are so glad she decided to take the leap to become a Realtor."
With more than 180 Realtors in Greenville and Spartanburg, the Coldwell Banker Caine agency continues to grow throughout the Upstate. Describing itself as a "nationally competitive firm that has the highest per person productivity in the Upstate." The venture specializes in residential and commercial real estate across Greenville, Spartanburg, Oconee and Pickens counties.
Family owned and operated, Coldwell Banker Caine traces its roots to in the Upstate to 1933.
Visit coldwellbankercaine.com.