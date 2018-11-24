Charleston area realty's new-homes group adds associates
Real estate professionals with backgrounds in interior design, horseback riding, automotive and finance recently signed up with Carolina One New Homes.
The site agents are Beth Abeyta, Heather Lee Crabtree, Ian Boatwright Schmidt and John Sweeney.
Abeyta, born in Greenwood, will represent Center Park Homes in its efforts to develop neighborhoods in the Charleston area. She's a Piedmont Technical College graduate, majoring in interior design. Her real estate experience includes new homes sales and design, architectural sales and interior design.
An Owensboro, Kentucky, native, Crabtree studied art history and fine arts at Mercer Community College in West Windsor, New Jersey. According to Carolina One, the associate is "an accomplished equestrienne owning a world’s championship title and a reserve world’s championship." She also and cares for five horses. In her off-hours, she likes to restore furniture. Crabtree works with Mungo Homes in the builder's West Ashley S.C. Highway 61 communities of Magnolia Bluff, Church Creek Landing and Mackey Farms.
Schmidt was employed in Charleston in the food and beverage and automotive industries before migrating to real estate. Born in Denver, he graduated from the University of Colorado in Boulder with degrees in finance and international Business. He's lived in the Lowcountry for 14 years and in his spare time enjoys travel, motorsports, tennis and fishing. He will team up with Mungo Homes in Johns Island neighborhoods Fenwick Woods and The Oaks at St. Johns Crossing.
A Charleston resident for a decade, Sweeney works as community manager for Carolina One New Homes and builder Saussy Burbank in the Carolina Park master-planned community, located in northern Mount Pleasant. He's been a Realtor since 2016.; Sweeney, born on Long Island, New York, graduated from Providence College in Providence, Rhode Island, with degrees in finance and business management. He is married with two children and likes golf, fishing and boating.
Founded in 1994, the new homes division of Carolina One Real Estate handles sales and marketing for 30 start-up communities in the Lowcountry.
Pair of agents join William Means Real Estate
A long-time luxury real estate company in Charleston secured veteran associates Alex Brener and Andi McAfee for its lineup.
William Means Real Estate dates back to 1933 and marks itself as an "exclusive affiliate" of Christie’s International Real Estate.
A lifelong Charleston resident, Brener can appreciate the Lowcountry as home, William Means Real Estate notes. He graduated from the Porter-Gaud School 12-Year Society in Charleston and from Elon University Business School in North Carolina. For more than 10 years, he was founding owner and president of a private equity group "focused exclusively on real estate projects," the agency says. Brener's real estate finance background brings a one-of-a-kind perspective to buying and selling residences. He's knowledgeable about new and custom construction and flipped more than a dozen investment properties. He's bought into more than 100 single-family homes.
According to the realty, Brener showcases invaluable experience guiding clients through the local market. He lives on Sullivan’s Island with his wife and two young children. Brener enjoys traveling, spending time at the beach, fishing and crabbing, and exploring Charleston’s many restaurants, the agency says.
McAfee notes that a favorite aspect of her agent's post with William Means Real Estate involves building relationships with clients and meeting new people. She relocated to Charleston from Atlanta and "fell in love" with the city while studying at the College of Charleston.
Before completing her degree she studied in Spain, then worked for a coffee company in Medellín, Colombia. She's fluent in Spanish and has traveled throughout Africa, Asia, Europe and the Americas.
McAfee lives in downtown Charleston and likes to walk around the historic district, explore new restaurants and dance flamenco.
William Means Real Estate carries 85 years in the business and became an affiliate of Christie’s International Real Estate n the past couple of decades. Christie’s real estate wing focuses on high-end properties through a network of 1,000 offices in 50 countries worldwide.
For the past 19 years, Helen Lyles Geer has served as company president and broker-in-charge. William Means Real Estate planted offices on Broad Street in downtown Charleston, and in Mount Pleasant to assist clients in the East Cooper area. Visit charlestonrealestate.com.
Carolina One's Mathewes earns community service honor
A Charleston area real estate agent who's championed the March of Dimes for decades won a top civic trophy from the South Carolina Realtors for 2018.
Oliver Mathewes clinched the C. Dan Joyner Community Service Award, presented to the Carolina One Real Estate associate at the state organization's October 17 board meeting in Columbia.
“Oliver is the consummate giver. He moves seamlessly from serving clients with his real estate expertise to serving others in the community," says John Grisillo, former broker-in-charge at the agency's Folly Road office where Mathewes works.
"His charitable efforts have touched many in the community and his actions have served to inspire many others at Carolina One Real Estate to emulate his commitment to service," Grisillo says.
Established 16 years ago, the C. Dan Joyner Community Service Award annually goes to a real estate-related professional "who displays the values of Realtor professionalism, compassion and volunteerism," according to the statewide group. South Carolina Realtor's Awards Committee chooses the winner.
Joyner died in 2012 while chairman and chief executive of Prudential C. Dan Joyner Company, Realtors. According to Carolina One, he "left behind an extraordinary legacy as a successful businessman, faithful community servant and committed family man who touched the lives of numerous people during his lifetime."
The realty marks Mathewes as "more than a successful residential and commercial Realtor." He's also "a dedicated community service advocate, having donated countless hours to the Lowcountry March of Dimes."
Mathewes has volunteered for more than 25 years of volunteering with the March of Dimes, including a stint as chairman of the local board. He helped to to organize events and recruited countless Carolina One Real Estate volunteers to raise money and serve meals to walkers at the yearly March of Dimes Walk for Babies, the agency points out.
The nonprofit March of Dimes helps educate and improve the health of mothers and babies to prevent birth defects, premature birth and infant mortality, Carolina One President Franklin D. Roosevelt founded the organization in 1938 as the National Foundation for Infantile Paralysis to combat polio.
Carolina Sun welcomes agent with commercial background
Suzanne Tully, a former teacher and sales rep from metro Washington, D.C., has joined the Top Charleston Agents group of a burgeoning local franchise.
She is a new agent with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Carolina Sun Real Estate
She moved to the Charleston area six years ago. "I am excited to be joining the Michael Smith team (which heads the Top Charleston Agents operators) and look forward to much success as part of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices," Tully says.
The Washington, D.C., native counts 25 years of sales and marketing experience in the area around the nation's capital. Her past work includes commercial real estate and most recently two years as a residential associate in Charleston. She holds a teaching background and a masters degree in second language acquisition.
Carolina One Real Estate associate takes home plaque for top-notch service
Formerly president of the Charleston area Realtors association, Michael Sally last month received the state Distinguished Service Award from South Carolina Realtors.
The Hanahan agent earned the state award for his "outstanding and ongoing voluntary commitments (and for) going above and beyond in exemplary and outstanding service."
South Carolina Awards committee made the choice.
A Realtor for 15 years, Sally overcame tumultuous times during one of the greatest real estate booms and collapses in American history to become one of South Carolina’s most successful Realtors and industry advocates, Carolina One Real Estate says.
According to Carolina One President Michael Scarafile, the agent "embodies the Rotary Club ‘service above self’ motto and his commitment and dedication to his family (and) the Main Street Carolina One office — where he serves as broker-in-charge." Sally's work for "the betterment of the real estate profession, both on a local and national level, is unparalleled,” Scarafile says.
Sally served Charleston Trident Association of Realtors president in 2016 and has been a director of the National Association of Realtors and the South Carolina association. He's currently a South Carolina Realtors Political Action Committee trustee. On numerous occasions, Sally earned the local Charleston Realtor of Distinction award placing him in the top 10 percent of all metro Charleston Realtors. First elected in 2010, Sally is a Hanahan City Council member and previously served on the Hanahan Planning Commission for five years.
The Realtor is married to his high school sweetheart; Renee. They live in Hanahan with their three children. The family enjoys spending time at the lake or outdoors backpacking, boating, hunting or fishing.