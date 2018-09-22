Carolina One promotes pair to new leadership positions
A veteran James Island-area manager for a major local real estate firm will move up to oversee company-wide retail operations, while one of the top sellers takes over his former post.
John Grisillo, broker-in-charge of Carolina One Real Estate's Folly Road/West Islands office, will become the firm's general sales manager. He will be based in the agency's service center in North Charleston, "working closely with the company's office managers to drive sales growth and development" within the real estate organization, Carolina One says.
In turn, Jackie Tucker will switch from top-producing sales associate in the company's Summerville Main Street office to the broker-in-charge job for FollyRoad/West Islands. Tucker says she's looking forward to her "next great adventure" at the James Island office.
The transition should take place over the next three to five weeks, the firm says.
"Carolina One has always invested in our people, at all levels of the organization, assisting and guiding our agents as they work to provide an exceptional experience and level of support to their clients," says Michael Scarafile, company president. "John and Jackie both have that servant leader mentality that helps those around them be better, personally and professionally," he says.
A Realtor for 10 years, Grisillo was named broker-in-charge of the Folly Road office in 2012. The Charleston native graduated from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and served as an Airborne Ranger Infantry Officer. He was awarded the Bronze Star for Valor while deployed in the Euphrates River Valley during the Gulf War.
Grisillo, after leaving military service, founded the Compass Group — a national search firm responsible for placing former military officers with Fortune 500 companies. Following the sale of the Compass Group, he worked in construction for J & L Builders before getting involved in real estate in 2008. As the Folly Road broker-in-charge, Grisillo "worked to energize agents and staff to deliver excellent service to clients and foster mutually supportive relationships with one another," according to Carolina One.
He is the immediate past president of the Bishop England High School Advisory Board and current vice-chair of the Charleston Trident Association of Realtors legislative committee. The physical fitness buff won the South Carolina State Masters Division Power Lifting Championship in 2014.
John and wife Kathy Grisillo live west of the Ashley and have three daughters; Lauren, Katelyn and Mary Chandler.
Tucker, from West Texas, relocated to Charleston more than 20 years ago. She attended the University of Texas at El Paso and completed her education at the Southwest Institute of Design with a degree in interior design. She worked for Delta Air Lines in leadership and customer service roles and was flight attendant-in-charge for most of her 10-year stint with Delta. Tucker also was spokesperson for the Disney/Delta Air Lines partnership in 1988.
The successful entrepreneur directed two home-based businesses: The Pampered Chef from 1998 to 2002 and Southern Living at Home, 2002 to 2007. She then served as event coordinator for the Greater Dorchester County Chamber of Commerce before transitioning into real estate and affiliating with Carolina One's Summerville Main Street office eight years ago.
Tucker was Charleston Realtor of Distinction 2015-17 and a perennial Carolina One "top producer," the agency says. She's earned a host of professional designations including Certified Negotiation Expert, Accredited Buyers Representative, Seniors Real Estate Specialist and Sellers Representative Specialist.
"At Carolina One I found the tools, encouragement and level of excellence I needed to transform my business and prepare myself for this next great adventure with the folks at the West Islands office,” she says.
Tucker has been active at her church including as a women's ministry leader 2000-10, youth group facilitator and organizing and orchestrating women's conferences for the church in 2003, 2005 and 2007.
Jackie and Scott Tucker have been married for 30 years. They have three sons: Harrison, Jackson and Carson. The Tucker family likes to kayak, hike, travel, attend live concerts, volunteer and share life together, the agency says.
Carolina One Real Estate dates to 1965 and today is affiliated with Leading Real Estate Companies of the World and London-based Mayfair International Realty. The venture touts 13 agency offices in metro Charleston; a mortgage division; and departments specializing in commercial real estate, new homes construction, company relocation, residential property management, beach and vacation rentals, property and casualty insurance, title services and property maintenance. Visit www.carolinaone.com.
Seward joins locally based real estate leader
The Broad Street office of Carolina One Real Estate Services recently added to its list of real estate professionals.
Donna J. Seward, a Realtor with 25 years experience in the field, signed up with the downtown center. She is a Chicago native who now lives on Daniel Island and has also resided in Fox Chapel, Pennsylvania; Vero Beach, Florida; and Glen Arbor, Michigan. According to Carolina One, she concentrated her studies in English and journalism at Western Illinois University in Macomb, Illinois.
Seward was a member of the management team of the prestigious Oak Brook Polo Club, the largest summer polo facility in the United States, before embarking on her real estate career.
She had a successful run with the Crawford Group Sotheby's International Realty in Hinsdale, Illinois. After moving to Charleston 11 years ago, she continued her ties with Sotheby's International before signing on with Carolina One.
Seward, who has a daughter living in Chicago, enjoys playing golf, walking on the beach, attending the Spoleto Festival in the spring and curling up with a great novel, Carolina One says.
Builders group cites Great Southern Homes executives
Two businessmen instrumental in launching an area residential contractor earned awards at the yearly Home Builders Association of South Carolina conference held in Savannah.
The South Carolina Housing Hall of Fame inducted Michael Nieri, owner and founder of Great Southern Homes. The hall "honors individuals who have made a lasting contribution to the housing industry and to their communities through their work in building and development, public service and housing-related areas such as education, architecture and planning," according to Carolina One New Homes — which works with the builder.
Launched in 1995, the S.C. Housing Hall of Fame has named 63 people statewide.
Also, chief executive and executive vice president Mike Satterfield earned the state home builder's Thomas N. Bagnal Builder Member of the Year Award. The annual trophy touts people "who demonstrate the same qualities as the awards namesake, Thomas N. Bagnal including service to their community, the Home Builders Association of South Carolina and the home building industry," Carolina One New Homes points out. Satterfield serves as president of the Building Industry Association of Central South Carolina and has been involved with the organization in many leadership and fund-raising capacities.
Carolina One New Homes represents Great Southern Homes in the Lakeview Commons neighborhood in Goose Creek. In the early 2000s, the new homes group assisted Great Southern with sales and marketing at Scott's Mill community in Summerville and townhomes at Appian Way off Dorchester Road in North Charleston.
Great Southern is under contract for several local land parcels, and Carolina One New Homes is "poised to assist them with their sales and marketing efforts," it says.
Founded 24 years ago, the division of Carolina One Real Estate represents more than 30 new homes communities throughout the Lowcountry.
Exercise enthusiast chooses Greenville-based real estate firm as associate
Coldwell Banker Caine welcomed a former real estate assistant as residential sales agent in one of its Upstate offices.
Married with two sons, Shirleen Ouzts brings her "passion and industry knowledge as a Realtor" to the company. She works out of the Greenville office, drawing previous experience as a real estate assistant and striving to help people achieve their real estate goals. She "greatly values home as a place of security, contentment and peace," the company says.
Ouzts, who has lived in the Upstate for 22 years. enjoys exploring the area with her husband and sons while venturing to the coast from time to time. According to Coldwell Banker Caine, she is passionate about physical, spiritual, emotional and mental health. Ouzts regularly practices Zumba and is a member of the National Alliance of Mental Illness.
"We are thrilled Shirleen has decided to join Caine," says Stephen Edgerton, president and chief executive. "Her skill set and passion for life will help her business and further improve our work family."
Family-owned Coldwell Banker Caine, formed in 1933, offers top-notch residential and commercial real estate services in Greenville, Spartanburg, Oconee and Pickens counties. Visit cbcaine.com.