Long-time Charleston area associate jumps to ERA Wilder Realty
w/photo
One of the largest agencies focused on South Carolina has signed up Donna Fitzgerald as a new professional east of the Cooper.
ERA Wilder Realty, based in Columbia, brought on the real estate veteran for its Mount Pleasant office. According to the company, she moved to the Charleston area in 1979 and started in real estate here in the 1990s.
"We are very excited to welcome someone of Donna’s caliber to our team. She brings over 20 years of real estate experience, outstanding knowledge as a relocation specialist, and an abundance of positive energy to the office," says Tonya Fosberry, broker-in-charge.
Fitzgerald says her top priority involves giving each client "the best service by spending quality time with them from the beginning to the end of their transaction." Her background includes work revolving around vacant land, new construction, residential properties, vacation and multi-million-dollar homes, ERA Wilder Realty says.
She graduated from Penn State with a degree in psychology, moving to Charleston close to 40 years ago.
“It is with great pleasure that I have joined ERA Wilder, which is an excellent company that values its clients and associates," she says. "The commitment to core values of integrity, respect and innovation will help me assist my clients and make any real estate transaction a positive experience for all."
Away from the job, Fitzgerald enjoys spending time with her two sons, playing golf, gardening and going to the beach. She has a four-year-old Chocolate Lab, Moultrie, and likes to volunteer at her church and with other community organizations.
Fitzgerald will be able to offer home buyers and sellers varied "innovative and market-relevant" information such as the ERA Sellers Security Plan, online marketing programs, listings-distribution partners and related services such as mortgage, title and home warranty.
Formed 23 years ago, ERA Wilder Realty provides its agents with "tech-savvy tools and the most up-to-date knowledge of today's real estate market," it says. Visit erawilderrealty.com.
AgentOwned adds host of professionals to offices throughout Lowcountry
w/photos/
A prominent local real estate company has bulked up its roster of associates on the eastern, northern and western fronts of the Charleston area.
The new sales associates for AgentOwned Realty include Andy Bimonte at the Mount Pleasant office, 824 Johnnie Dodds Blvd.; Nancy Fresh in the Isle of Palms office, 1400-G Palm Boulevard; Diane Taber, at the West Ashley center, 902 Savannah Highway; Gail Boyer with the Goose Creek office, 100 Crowfield Blvd., Kevin Hoffman, at the Summerville Main Street office at 141-A N. Main St.; and Lisa Parker, Tommy Richards, Tony Bulleman, Ashley Gilliam and Missy Clark in the Summerville Trolley Road center at 1800 Old Trolley Road.
Bimonte, a Charleston area resident for more than eight years, got his real estate start in New York selling properties for five years. In addition, he has "an extensive sales background" covering the food service supply and music publishing industries, according to AgentOwned. He owned and served as bandleader for an entertainment company based in New York for more than 20 years. Bimonte "continues to feed his passion for music" as a professional guitarist performing in the Charleston area as a duo with his wife, Kim. His charitable work includes St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and cancer research efforts; and he likes to golf, take nature walks, travel, cook and write music.
Go to andy.bimonte@agentownedrealty.com or 843-276-4129.
Meanwhile, Fresh has returned to the Isle of Palms office. For 30 years, she's bought, sold and rehabilitated houses as a certified home stager. She activated her real estate license in 2014 and began working as an agent. A Charleston area resident for close to a decade, Fresh has "a knack for seeing potential in a property that others often miss," AgentOwned says. She earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Central Florida and makes charitable contributions to Habitat for Humanity. She's supplementing her sales efforts by assisting Andrea Rogers, the island locale's managing broker.
Contact nancy.fresh@agentownedrealty.com or 864-238-3691.
Taber just activated her real estate license and started selling homes in the Charleston area. Steve Olson of AgentOwned Realty mentors Taber, and she will assist Olsen part-time while handling her sales role. She's familiar with the West Ashley office, having previously helped out Angie Gainey Ursetti of that office. A Massachusetts native, Taber worked in the travel industry for 18 years before turning to real estate. She tallies more than 13 years' real estate background including as an agent in Watertown, Massachusetts. Surfer's Healing is her favorite charity.
Go to diane.taber@agentownedrealty.com or 617-838-3563.
A real estate pro since 2014, Boyer "gained practical real estate experience" from her Coast Guard family's multiple transfers and moving to numerous homes across the country, AgentOwned notes. The James Island High School graduate married her high school sweetheart — a Coast Guard Warrant Officer — 27 years ago. Together, they have two grown children. Boyer acknowledges a "long-held enthusiasm" for real estate and home décor and sees herself as helping individuals realize the dream of homeownership, AgentOwned says. She supports such charities as the Wounded Warrior Project.
Visit gail.boyer@agentownedrealty.com or 843-297-5119.
Hoffman, a Realtor, totals more than 25 years experience selling houses, including new homes. He attributes his success to an ability to connect with clients and understand their needs along with a commitment to exceed expectations, AgentOwned notes. He's "highly knowledgeable of the local real estate market" and leverages experience to help clients determine a property's value and investment potential. A top-producing Realtor locally, he's racked up sales and customer satisfaction accolades. Hoffman earned a bachelor's degree in public relations at the University of South Carolina and lettered four years on the men's basketball team.The agent and his family reside in Summerville.
Contact kevin.hoffman@agentownedrealty.com or 843-697-3501.
A licensed broker for 19 years, Parker "genuinely enjoys helping people find homes that are right for whatever season of life they're in," AgentOwned points out. She's particularly satisfied leveraging her market knowledge to assist retirees, first-time home buyers and people relocating to or from the Charleston area. Along with her real estate license, she holds a degree in business administration.
Visit lisa.parker@agentownedrealty.com or 843-991-2386.
Richards, of upstate South Carolina, relocated to the Charleston area more than two decades ago. He brings "extensive customer service, technology and construction experience," AgentOwned says. Construction expertise comes in handy with new-home buyers, since he can ensure the work is carried out to meet expectations and quality standards. His customer service history shows he's committed to helping clients turn dreams into reality. In private life, Richards pilots small planes, enjoys spending time with his children and grandchildren, and gets enthused over camping. He seeks to stay current on the latest space-age advancements as a certified information technology expert.
Go to tommy.richards@agentownedrealty.com or 843-452-2017.
Bulleman, a lifelong Lowcountry resident with a military background, touts discipline, dedication and strong work ethic. He also boasts a "deep knowledge" of greater Charleston, the agency says. He is married with two children and enjoys taking time to appreciate the beauty of the Charleston area. His charitable interests focus on St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Visit tony.bulleman@agentownedrealty.com or 843-323-2088.
A Kentucky native, Gilliam has lived in the Charleston area for more than two decades. She's a newcomer to the real estate profession who brings "fresh enthusiasm and a local's perspective to her clients," Agent Owned says. On her personal side, Gilliam — a mother of four — is an ardent college basketball fan who roots for the Kentucky Wildcats.
Contact ashley.gilliam@agentownedrealty.com or 843-530-9849.
Clark, who merited a bachelor's degree in communications from the College of Charleston, is an Emmy Award-winning former news producer with Charleston’s ABC affiliate Channel 4. She's lived in the Lowcountry for 40 years and previously owned the local family restaurant Brecks. For a decade, she worked in property preservation. Alongside her real estate career, Clark supports the Susan G. Komen organization in its fight to end breast cancer.
Visit melissa.clark@agentownedrealty.com or 843-412-5192.
In 1992, Liz and Boyd Loadholt launched AgentOwned Realty, which covers the Lowcountry and other parts of the state. AgentOwned Realty is 100 percent owned by sales associates. The company says it "works to streamline the real estate transaction process by bringing all the services the public needs to complete the purchase of a home under one roof." According to Agent Owned, "customers have the assurance of working with agent-owners who are personally vested in the business."
Long-time associate chooses Coldwell Banker outlet in Upstate
w/photo
Swapping careers from schools to real estate, Val Hubber has joined an established agency in the northwestern part of South Carolina.
She arrives at Coldwell Banker Caine with more than 10 years experience with a fellow Upstate firm, "where she was recognized for her success and service, including as top producing agent, listing associate of the year and top service award," the company says. She's based in the company's Greenville office.
Hubber, who has lived in Upstate South Carolina for more than 45 years, moved into real estate after 12 years with the Pickens County School District. She met her husband in the Upstate; he recently celebrated 25 years with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Department. They have four children, who all hold criminal justice degrees. According to Coldwell Banker Caine, the couple are passionate about law enforcement and service.
"My home is my 'safe place,'" she says. "Everyone needs that one place to rest, reset, make memories, and laugh and cry. I want to be part of helping everyone find their safe place," Hubber says.
In switching careers, she brought a love for people and family while offering her clients premier service and negotiating skills, the agency points out. "My favorite thing about real estate is the challenge," she says. "Each deal is a lesson or a blessing and I am grateful for either one," she notes. She enjoys spending time with her grown children and five grandchildren.
"Val is a fantastic person we are lucky to now count as one of our own," says Stephen Edgerton, president and chief executive of Coldwell Banker Caine. "Her experience and service record speaks for itself, and we know she will continue to do great things to grow her business as a member of the Caine family."
The family-owned agency started in the Upstate in 1933 and provides residential and commercial real estate services across Greenville, Spartanburg, Oconee and Pickens counties. Visit coldwellbankercaine.com.