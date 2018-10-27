Gaidamovic chooses Coldwell Banker Residential for real estate path
She was born and raised in Lithuania, immigrated to the U.S. in 2003 and spent more than five years as a transportation broker. It was not an easy decision for Kristina Gaidamovic to make a career shift and pursue a new opportunity in real estate, notes Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, the agency she joined.
At the same time, "It's exciting and overwhelming to start a new job, especially one you had on your mind for a long time," she says. Gaidamovic is based in the real estate brokerage's Mount Pleasant office.
She lived several places after coming to America, but Charleston was "a perfect place to make home," the real estate agency says. She's married with a daughter and three pets: a Ragdoll cat, a macaw and a teddy bear hamster. She enjoys spending time with her family and friends, traveling, trying new cuisines and learning about new cultures and traditions, according to the local brokerage.
As a transportation rep, Gaidamovic managed shipping accounts, "built business relationships with trucking companies and had efficient input into companies' productivity and success," Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage says.
She believes that business people "need to be treated not as a number, but the way you would want to be treated: with respect, honesty, due diligence and dignity," according to the real estate company.
Charleston Metro Homes welcomes three agents with Southern roots
Real estate associates from Virginia to the Carolinas recently signed on with an expanding local firm.
They placed their licenses with Charleston Metro Homes. “The Coleman Boulevard office is delighted to welcome Tom Howell, Amanda Shannon and Drake Meeder, to our highly successful team,” says Debbie Smith, broker and owner.
Howell has had an interest in real estate since graduating from Virginia Tech before the late 2000s housing crisis. His "passion" grew during the last 11 years, working as a senior asset manager focused on real estate acquisition, evaluation and management of $75 million-plus in real estate funds marketed as securities, the agency says.
He always puts others first and strives to meet his customers' needs, Charleston Metro Homes says. He believes in the famous quote "Home is Where Your Story Begins" and wants to help you find the right home, the agency points out.
Howell relocated to the Charleston area more than five years ago and enjoys the beaches, Southern/coastal restaurants, golf and the region's dog-friendliness. He is vice president and treasurer of Palmetto DockDogs and spends much of his free time with his Labrador Retriever "Duchess" training her for the Dockdogs World Championships, in which dogs compete in distance or height while jumping from a 40-foot dock into water. Howell and Duchess take part in and support the Southeastern Wildlife Expo every year.
Growing up in North Carolina as a child, Shannon moved to South Carolina and enjoyed living on Lake Murray for many years with her parents and sister. She transferred as a rising college sophomore from the University of South Carolina to San Diego State, earning a bachelor's degree in journalism/advertising. After residing in California for a few years, she returned to the South and wound up in Charleston.
Prior to real estate, her career revolved around the day spa industry. She opened and ran a full-service hair salon and day spa, Bamboo, in 2002 at first without the assistance of a partner, consultant, architect or interior designer.
A few years after launching the spa-salon, she had two sons, now ages 14 and 12. She lives with her sons and their two dogs on a saltwater-fed lake on James Island where they fish, kayak and paddle board.
Shannon says she's traveled through out the country, "but I can’t imagine living anywhere other than Charleston."
The full-time agent's 20 year love affair with Charleston make her an expert in helping local clients buy and sell their homes and assisting out-of-town customers moving to Charleston for the first time. She works tirelessly for her clients and is extremely thoughtful and detailed, according to Charleston Metro Homes.
"I treat my clients as if they were family, it's very important I find them the perfect home, or home buyer, and negotiate the very best deal on their behalf,” she says.
Meeder, originally from upstate South Carolina, moved to the Charleston area in mid-2012. He "has learned what to look for when buying or selling a home and the nuances that accompany such an important life decision."
When not working, the associate enjoys spending time with his wife and son, participating in sports and sailing.
He considers attentiveness to detail and a goal-oriented mindset as two of his strongest attributes, while skills in compassion and communication aid in his real estate negotiation and client representation. He holds a master's of business administration degree from The Citadel Graduate College and a Doctor of Pharmacy from the Medical University of South Carolina.
The wife-and-husband team of Debbie and Steve Smith bring a wealth of experience and knowledge to the profession.
Debbie Smith, previously Debbie Wall, had accumulated 14 years in the real estate business before opening a firm. The stint included 10 years with Carolina One Real Estate, earning Realtor of Distinction and East Cooper Top Producer. Before moving to Charleston, she spent 20-plus years as a sales manager with Clayton Homes in Texas, North Carolina and South Carolina.
Steve Smith owned Core One Properties, a top Daniel Island-based property management firm that he started 13 years ago. Prior to his move to Charleston in 2004, he was a senior vice president of sales and marketing for Fisher Scientific Corp. in Pittsburgh.
Charleston Metro Homes' office at 652 Coleman Blvd. in Mount Pleasant is in the midst of the redevelopment of the Coleman Boulevard corridor and located between the beaches, islands and downtown Charleston.
Former Marine hooks up with Greenville-area real estate firm
Former educator and police officer Bilal Robinson joined Coldwell Banker Caine as a residential sales agent, eager to connect with and build relationships with others.
Robinson works from the realty's Greenville office.
Also a former U.S. Marine Corps sergeant, Robinson is not afraid of hard work and dedication, Coldwell Banker Caine points out.
Relationship building has been the foundation for his previous successful careers, according to the agency. He's glad to be in a career that encourages his passion for helping others. Robinson also advocates for others by giving back to the community and is particularly drawn to organizations that work with children and the homeless. He also likes to read history books and play chess.
"Bilal's unique passions and skills set bring a deep understanding of service and commitment to our office," says Stephen Edgerton, president and chief executive of Coldwell Banker Caine. "We are excited to see where his career at Caine takes him."
A full-service real estate firm, Coldwell Banker Caine provides residential and commercial real estate expertise across Greenville, Spartanburg, Oconee and Pickens counties. The family-owned and -operated company started in the Upstate 85 years ago.
