Veteran Realtor with ethics expertise joins Carolina Sun
In more than a decade, Nancy Scardino has garnered widespread respect for her experience in finance, operations management, realty sales and purchasing. She's a member of the Charleston Trident Board of Ethics, among a select group chosen to monitor and advise on such issues related to the area realty profession.
Recently, she signed on with Berkshire Hathaway Carolina Sun Real Estate as an associate.
Scardino specializes in residential properties in the metro Charleston and during her career worked with a bevy of real estate companies, "becoming a highly skilled representative of buyers and sellers of either developed or undeveloped properties," according to Berkshire Hathaway Carolina Sun.
Her repertoire includes advertising properties on websites, through social media and in real estate guides: She shows homes at open houses and by appointment, the agency notes. According to Berkshire Hathaway Carolina Sun, the Realtor "puts her clients first in every step of the real estate sales process." That can involve accompanying customers to home inspections and appraisals, negotiating transactions and making sure buyers and sellers take home positive experiences. For area newcomers, Scardino offers extensive relocation services, the company points out.
Scardino was born into a family active in sales and financing, and she brings a money-wise background to her understanding of real estate, financing and markets. She held a branch manager's position with Wells Fargo Bank for more than a decade, managing daily operations and business activities. In Charleston, she managed MaidPro maid services and Enchanted Charmz, an accessories manufacturer. She coordinated home parties to promote its merchandise locally.
She holds a bachelor's degree in political science and criminal justice and a master's of business administration. Scardino is married, and her husband owns NanceeLu's Café.
Call 843-375-6472 or 973-342-7183.
Berkshire Hathaway affiliate brings on pair of agents in Summerville
Two associates with backgrounds tied to real estate and car sales joined Berkshire Hathaway Southern Coast Real Estate in Dorchester County.
Donna French and Grady Bowman will work from the company's Doty Avenue office on historic Hutchinson Square in downtown Summerville.
French, a native of the North, "came south one winter and decided to stay," Southern Coast Real Estate points out. She moved to the Lowcountry in 2006, enamored with South Carolina coastal favorites such as "sweet tea, warm ocean breezes and front porches." Before that, she spent 14 years in South Florida working in real estate. She is a University of South Carolina graduate with a broad background in sales and customer services. According to the agency, French is eager to return to her passion for helping others find their dream homes.
"Donna has an outstanding love of real estate, and she will make her mark in real in estate in the Lowcountry," says Linda Collins, principal of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Southern Coast Real Estate.
French in her off time enjoys riding horses or boating with her family. Reach her at 843-599-4328 or d.french@bhhsscre.com.
Charleston-born and -raised, Bowman likes to show his clients "all of the splendors" in the Lowcountry while tending to their real estate issues. Before joining Berkshire Hathaway Southern Coast Real Estate, he was a part-time student and a full-time general sales manager at his privately owned car dealership. Bowman gravitated to real estate because of his desire to help families successfully buy or sell their properties.
“Grady has already shown his love of real estate by dedicating himself to obtaining great listings, as well as helping buyers find their choice homes,” Collins says.
When he's not assisting clients, Bowman spends time on the water with his fiancé and Boykin Spaniel puppy, Scout. Contact him at 843-718-6282 or g.bowman@bhhsscre.com.
Collins owns and is broker-in-charge of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Southern Coast Real Estate, which spans the greater Charleston area and has offices in Charleston and Summerville.
HSF Affiliates LLC operates Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, based in Irvine, California and counting Prudential Real Estate and Real Living Real Estate franchises as sister networks. HSF is a joint venture of which HomeServices of America, Inc., an affiliate of publicly traded Berkshire Hathaway Inc., is a majority owner.
Visit http://bhhsscre.com.
Upstate native acts to place her license with Coldwell Banker franchise
A Greenville-based real estate agency added Ginger Griffith as a new agent in its home office.
Born and raised in the Upstate, she will be a residential sales agent in Coldwell Banker Caine's center in Greenville. Griffith, always fond of the area, has gone through the emotional process of homebuying and -selling several times, the agency says. She noticed the importance of working with a knowledgeable and supportive Realtor, according to the realty.
Griffith looks to give peace of mind to clients, using skills from her prior career as a teacher. Her communication skills and passion for real estate also will help with Coldwell Banker Caine, the agency notes.
"We are excited that Ginger has made the decision to join our Caine family," says Stephen Edgerton, president and chief executive of Coldwell Banker Caine, "The market is in a great place to welcome passionate new Realtors," he says.
The agency totals more than 180 Realtors in the Greenville and Spartanburg area and continues to grow in the Upstate, it says.
In her free time, Griffith enjoys spending time with her kids, including cheering them on at their sporting events. She also plays tennis, runs and explores Greenville’s local entertainment scene.
Family owned and operated, Coldwell Banker Caine dates to 1933 offering top-notch residential and commercial real estate services and assistance all through the Upstate counties of Greenville, Spartanburg, Oconee and Pickens. Go to www.coldwellbankercaine.com.
Charleston area commercial agency counts 'power broker' honors
Lee & Associates grabbed a top company award and three of its leading agents earned individual trophies from the CoStar property information company.
In early June, the agency picked up the CoStar Power Broker Award for 2017 Top Leasing Firm, it says.
Associates John Orr and Elyse Welch were recognized as top retail leasing brokers and Milton Thomas received an accolade as top office leasing broker. Orr, Welch and Thomas are Certified Commercial Investment Members (CCIM) and Thomas also belongs to the Society of Industrial and Office Realtors (SIOR).
CoStar presents the yearly awards "to honor top performers and industry leaders for their excellence in commercial real estate," the firm notes. Honors are based on the winners' comparative success in the market by region. CoStar bases top-notch work on overall sales and on volumes of lease transactions closed during the year.