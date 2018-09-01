Carolina One names associates with backgrounds in art, running a winery
New agents with a major Charleston area real estate company showcase business and sales skills while involved in real estate periodically earlier in their careers.
The recruits, Melanie Bias and Lorraine Crosland, are affiliating with the Broad Street office of Carolina One Real Estate.
“Melanie and Lorraine are two extremely astute and committed professionals who will complement our award-winning downtown Charleston office,” says Nancy Roettger, broker in charge. "I look forward to charting their progress and assisting them in any way I can," she says.
A Louisville native, Bias has played an active role in the Charleston community for the past four years. The graduate of Tufts University in Medford, Massachusetts, holds a bachelor's degree in international relations and a minor in macro-economics. She was employed by the Urban League of Southern Connecticut, focusing on workforce development training and home buyer education.
Bias and her husband Jerry founded and continue to operate the Wisdom Oak Winery, a small vineyard in the visitor-friendly Charlottesville, Virginia, area. Since relocating to Charleston in 2013, she founded and holds the chief executive position of Southern Charm Home Staging. The business "undoubtedly prepared her for her move into selling and listing residential real estate," Carolina One says. The Bias' have a three-year old daughter, and she continues her love of viticulture and renovating historic properties.
Contact Bias at melanie.bias@carolinaone.com or 843-990-2631.
Crosland, born in Mount Pleasant, graduated from the University of South Carolina with a bachelor's degree in architecture and art history. She's presently working online toward an associates degree in kitchen and bath design from the Art Institute of Pittsburgh.
She spent a decade, 1989 to 1999, as sales consultant for Hark Systems, Inc., of North Charleston, responsible for introducing new products to the "then blossoming wireless industry," Carolina One says.
A Realtor since 2000, she started as a residential sales representative with the William Iselin Co. and was certified as an Accredited Buyers Representative. From 2002 to 2007, she sold real estate with Prudential Carolina Real Estate — now Carolina One Real Estate. During that time, Crosland received numerous awards, including membership in the agency's President's Circle, Leading Edge and Gold Circle of Excellence. The Charleston Trident Association of Realtors recognized Crosland as a Realtor of Distinction and member of Charleston's Top Producers' Club.
From 2007 to this year, Crosland served as associate director of admissions at the Art Institute of Charleston. While there, she worked with members of the faculty, financial aid, student housing, student services and career services. According to Carolina One, she also "accurately forecasted projected new students for the senior director of admissions.
Crosland spends her "leisure hours" practicing yoga, paddle boarding, cooking and reading, the agency says. Reach her at 843-442-9936 or lorraine.crosland@carolinaone.com.
Counting 54 years as an agency, Carolina One Real Estate holds affiliations with Leading Real Estate Companies of the World and London-based Mayfair International Realty. The company boasts a full-service mortgage division; 13-office sales offices; and full-service departments geared to beach and vacation rentals, commercial real estate, company relocations, new homes construction, property and casualty insurance, property maintenance, residential property management and title services.
Visit www.carolinaone.com.
Host of experienced agents sign on with Berkshire Hathaway Carolina Sun
A real estate firm touting offices in Mount Pleasant and downtown Charleston gained endorsements from four active associates.
The new agents for Berkshire Hathaway Carolina Sun Real Estate are John Welch, LaSherra V. Edmonds, Catherine Stokes and Jimmy Harris.
Welch joins Michael Smith's TopCharlestonAgents.com team from Fred Holland Realty.
The father of six children, he works full-time at Boeing and "has a love for all things airplanes," as well as a fondness for real estate, according to Berkshire Hathaway Carolina Sun. He started in real estate installing doors and windows, then transitioned into remodeling homes to fix and flip before becoming a "devoted" agent, the company says.
Welch, who moved to Charleston from Denver, "finds the architecture, beauty and culture to be captivating" in the Lowcountry. The interest got him involved in real estate sales, where he is "knowledgeable, dedicated and a hard worker" in finding clients' ideal homes, Berkshire Hathaway Carolina Sun points out. The agency says Welch "will do what it takes" to complete a real estate transaction.
In his off hours, Welch spends most of time with his family. He also enjoys tinkering with cars, lacrosse, house renovations, camping and anything outdoors, the agency says.
Reach Welch at 843-580-8038.
Edmonds, meanwhile, will be joining Lorne Ottinger's real estate team for Berkshire Hathaway Carolina Sun.
Born and raised in Hopkins, she graduated from Benedict College and spent a decade as a pharmaceutical rep before starting to invest in real estate five years ago, the realty says. She earned her real estate license in 2017 while employed with Ryan Homes. She's consulted on multi-million dollar deals in the Maryland, Virginia and Washington, D.C., markets. She's also consulted on development projects for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, senior communities and commercial projects, according Berkshire Hathaway Carolina Sun. She's a godmother and has a pet, Delani.
Call her at 803-466-1236.
Stokes, originally from the Upstate, joined Berkshire Hathaway Carolina Sun from Simply Lowcountry Real Estate. She "always knew she was a Charleston girl at heart," the firm says. Stokes moved to Mount Pleasant eight years ago, and "her love for the Lowcountry has grown into a career in real estate," the agency points out. She's "caring and committed to her clients," the company says, adding that the agent "will show you all about the Lowcountry good life."
She graduated from the University of South Carolina Business School and brings more than 15 years experience in real estate. She also showcases marketing and management experience "to ensure a smooth and seamless real estate transaction."
In her spare time, Stokes teaches pilates and "is passionate about sharing the benefits of a healthy lifestyle." She also likes to read at the beach, entertain and cook at home with family and friends, listen to a "great music playlist," the arts and spending time with her husband Mason and their pets Bella and Dolce.
Reach her at 864-909-0679.
Harris, a 15-year real estate sales veteran will be working with Michael Smith's team called Top Charleston Agents He is currently enrolled at the College of Charleston Law School.
He arrives at Berkshire Hathaway Carolina Sun from Keller Williams in Charleston. Prior to that, he owned and operated his own brokerage firm in Alabama.
Contact him at 334-868-2740 or gjharris@charlestonlaw.edu.
Skinner teams up with Charleston contractor in Charlotte office
A project manager from New England to West Virginia, veteran construction chief Don Skinner recently joined Lowcountry company Frampton Construction Co., LLC.
He will be an assistant project manager based in Frampton's office in Charlotte. Before joining Frampton Construction, he served as project manager for H.E. Neumann Co. in Morgantown, West Virginia. The Boston native also held project manager posts with Northern Contracting Corp. in Canton, Massachusetts and with GVW Inc. in East Boston, Massachusetts. He studied construction management at the Wentworth Institute of Technology in Massachusetts.
Skinner resides in Weddington, North Carolina.
He counts 15 years of experience in the construction industry, the company says.
Frampton Construction describes itself as a regional construction firm providing planning and design support, pre-construction, construction services and sustainability services throughout the South Carolina and North Carolina. Its offices are in Charleston and Charlotte. According to Frampton, the company "is positioned to manage projects in the Carolinas and beyond."
Go to http://frampton.construction/ or call 843-572-2400.
Long-time Charleston Realtor with ties to Middleton Place joins local agency
Pam Baatz spent six years overseas during her teen years, her father a career army officer, which indirectly shaped her future endeavors as a real estate agent. Baatz's two decades in the profession have brought her to Elaine Brabham and Associates, joining the burgeoning company this summer.
"I was privileged to be able to live in Europe for six years before returning to South Carolina," she says. Baatz graduated from the University of South Carolina and moved to Charleston immediately after graduation. She's been a Charleston resident since then. She earned a real estate license and has been involved in the field for more than 20 years.
"I strive to give exceptional service to my clients," she says. "Many of them have become some of our best friends."
Baatz and her husband live in West Ashley area close to the historic plantations including Drayton Hall and Middleton Place. "We have two grown children and their spouses, and grand twins who will soon be five years old, all of whom live in Charleston," she says.
The couple are active members of the Middleton Place Foundation and Middleton Place Hounds, a local fox hunting club. They also have a strong connection to the horse community in Charleston. "I was a horse owner and competitor for many years," Baatz says.
"My knowledge of the residential communities in Charleston is extensive, having been here through Charleston's evolution from a hidden gem to everyone's favorite place to visit and to call home," Baatz says.
She points out that she enjoys introducing newcomers to the region and "helping them find their Charleston." Her job does not end, she says, "until we have been through the search, inspection and mortgage processes and finally have closed on the property."
Reach Baatz at 843-412-6009.