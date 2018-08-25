Clifton tapped for new post at commercial brokerage
A versatile employee with the Lee & Associates office in Charleston has settled into an active position assisting real estate ventures on choosing and managing properties.
Hailey Clifton recently signed on with the company's brokerage team as a commercial associate.
According to Lee & Associates, her focus is "business representation: site selection advice, negotiation, lease evaluation, landlord representation, premium property visibility, and — ultimately — the highest return on investment."
Clifton began with at Lee & Associates in 2014, "immersing herself in Charleston’s commercial real estate scene," the company says. Her posts included office manager, brokerage services coordinator and marketing coordinator. Such behind-the-scenes experience with the commercial brokerage provided "focused marketing expertise," considered a crucial role in commercial real estate, the company says. Meanwhile, she knows "the processes, market (and) promotional tools and has an acute awareness of advertising," Lee & Associates notes. Clifton puts her experience to use daily for clients, the firm says.
The new commercial associate will be working as a team with Jon Chalfie, who is dedicated to the same projects. Chalfie has more than 17 years of experience in commercial real estate and specializes in office space, retail space and investment properties throughout the Charleston area, according to the agency.
Established 39 years ago, Lee & Associates tackles commercial real estate brokerage, management and appraisal services matters. The company counts across the United States and in Canada. Specialties include office, industrial, retail, investment and appraisal services "to meet the specialized needs of our clients," the company says. Visit lee-associates.com.
Veteran Realtor joins The Cassina Group
One of the more digitally savvy real estate firms in the Lowcountry recently brought on Stephanie Wilson-Hartzog, who carries an extensive background about greater Charleston, as an agent on the peninsula.
She's joining The Cassina Group in its Elliotborough office at 69 Morris St., which the boutique real estate company notes is one of its two downtown locations.
Wilson-Hartzog was drawn to the realty by its focus on innovation. "One of the biggest reasons I joined The Cassina Group is the emphasis on technology in the real estate market. I am thrilled to be working with such a great group of experienced Realtors," she says.
A Charleston native, Wilson-Hartzog "takes pride in sharing her vast knowledge of the Lowcountry" with clients. She began her career in real estate in 2003 and "quickly became a top-producing agent," The Cassina Group says. She's continually received the Realtor of Distinction Award, which recognizes the top 10 percent of producing agents in the area, the firm points out.
“Stephanie is a distinguished Realtor, who is a top-producer in the Charleston market," says Owen Tyler, managing broker and broker-in-charge. “She is committed to her profession, and we are looking forward to having her as part of the company,” he says.
The Cassina Group, which tallies 36 agents at offices in Mount Pleasant and in Charleston, stresses its "leading-edge technology and building lasting relationships." Go to www.TheCassinaGroup.com or call 843-628-0008.
Bennett named to Women of Influence list
The chief of Coldwell Banker's operations in the Carolinas captured a prestigious honor from HousingWire magazine.
Pauline Bennett, president of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage in South Carolina and North Carolina, made the publication's Women of Influence list for 2018. She earned the honor due to her "exceptional leadership" in the housing industry, the company says. In her three years managing the brokerage's two state presence, Bennett has grown the company by nearly 20 percent, according to Coldwell Banker. "She’s an exceptional leader and is truly deserving of the honor," the company says.
Bennett's coverage area includes the Charleston, Columbia and Charlotte markets. She's based in Charlotte.
Featured on the cover of the HousingWire magazine's August edition, Bennett was profiled for her work in "cementing Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage in the Carolinas as a leader in the real estate industry. She boosted the size of the company through a 2016 acquisition increased the agent population by nearly 20 percent in 2017 by way of across-the-board growth, the brokerage says. Bennett "serves as a mentor to her staff," the company says, and sits on boards of local Multiple Listing Services.
“Pauline is an incredible leader and is relentlessly focused on growth and overall wellness of our Carolinas operations,” says Kate Rossi, regional executive vice president, Eastern Region, Coldwell Banker NRT. “I’m very proud of her achievements and congratulate her on this honor.”
HousingWire, which describes itself as a source of news and information for the U.S. mortgage and housing market, named 85 women in those fields to its eighth annual list. According to the publication, the Women of Influence program highlights top-sphere efforts of women in "driving the U.S. housing economy forward. The awards go to people who make notable contributions to businesses and the industry at-large, with a "specific focus" on contributions made in the most recent 12 months.
Rossi, a regional executive vice president of Coldwell Banker NRT's Eastern Region, also joined the 2018 Women of Influence list.
Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage boasts 21 offices and nearly 900 affiliated agents serving communities in North and South Carolina. Real estate agents affiliated with the brokerage are independent contractors agents and not company employees. Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage is part of NRT LLC, the nation's largest residential real estate brokerage company. Visit ColdwellBankerHomes.com.
Lee & Associates chooses experienced associate as top rep for past three months
Long-time broker Gordon Geer earned agent of the quarter for the Charleston office of Lee & Associates, one of the largest broker-owned commercial brokerage firms in the nation. He combined "hard work" with a sizable transaction value during the second quarter.
Among his closing transactions, Geer completed his largest deal — the sale of six-acre Palmetto Row subdivision for $3,060,000. Geer also has been involved in "many facets of the development process," Lee & Associates says. They include public sector planning for the town of Mount Pleasant and a decade of experience as the divisional director of land for Centex Homes.
The broker is "proficient in a variety of property types:" multifamily, retail, tenant and landlord representation, raw land, developed lots, office buildings and industrial properties, according to Lee & Associates. Geer also has been named court-appointed receiver on large-scale projects. He currently sits on the city of Charleston Planning Commission as chairman.
A 25-year veteran in commercial real estate, Geer brings experience with special asset/real estate owned management and for co-founding the Distressed Real Estate Asset division of the Lee & Associates Charleston office in 2009. His noteworthy client base includes Wells Fargo, SunTrust Bank, US Bank and MB Financial, the company says.
Lee & Associates Charleston professionals say they're "honored to have such a highly-skilled, talented agent as a part of our team."
Formed in 1979, Lee & Associates has commercial real estate offices across the U.S. and in Canada. Visit lee-associates.com.