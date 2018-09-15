Relocation whiz signs up with ERA Wilder Realty in Summerville
w/photo
Kathy Sumner has built up numerous attributes in her real estate career, including a specialty that dovetails with greater Charleston's appeal as a destination region.
In recently joining ERA Wilder Realty, the 40-year-plus Charleston local contributes in-depth knowledge of the area market plus more than four years representing people in state-to-state and international relocations.
She brings extensive experience to the agency team helping clients list and sell their property, purchase new construction and assisting investors in selecting sound investments.
"I am so happy to be part of the ERA Wilder Realty family," Sumner says. "ERA's fresh perspective, industry connections and innovative technologies enable me to take my business to the next level. I look forward to building something great together in partnership with this dynamic company," she adds.
Sumner holds a certification as relocation professional and USAA Real Estate Rewards Preferred Agent, both of which help her to better serve the diverse needs of the Charleston and Summerville communities. She showcases an impressive portfolio of work with all manner of clients, the agency says.
"Kathy is a welcome addition to our Summerville team," says Lucinda Brasington, vice president of operations. "She brings a wealth of experience, a unique perspective and a positive energy that is contagious. We look forward to a great partnership," the vice president says.
Formed 23 years ago, ERA Wilder Realty is among the largest real estate companies serving South Carolina. Go to erawilderrealty.com.
Carolina One taps three agents for trio of offices
w/photos
Associates with backgrounds in broadcasting, construction and print advertising have joined a broad-based local real estate agency.
The new Realtors expanding their careers are Melissa Loy, who will be based in the Mount Pleasant Longpoint Road office; Douglas Prosek, at Crowfield Boulevard in Goose Creek; and Michelle Wells at the Orleans Road office in West Ashley.
A Tega Cay native, Loy graduated from the College of Charleston with a degree in public relations and media studies.
She's been a Realtor since 2012. During that time, she "exhibited a penchant for real estate relocation services" earning her Certified Relocation Specialist certification, Carolina One says.
Loy, after college graduation, worked for Citadel Broadcasting as an account executive selling radio and syndicated TV advertising. She next was a public relations consultant for the Paul Mitchell Beauty School in Charleston.
She lives in Mount Pleasant with her husband and their two children and often volunteers at Hibben Preschool where her children attend. In her free time, Loy enjoys boating and stand up paddle boarding.
A Marine Corps Reserve veteran, Prosek was trained as an infantryman at the San Diego Marine Corps Recruit Depot. He grew up in Chicago and has spent nearly 30 years in the construction industry as a union carpenter, tradesman and independent contractor. He worked as a subcontractor for Trident Construction and Whiting-Turner in the Charleston area on several major construction projects, according to Carolina One.
Prosek and his wife Katie have two young daughters, and they live in Goose Creek. A Chicago Bears football fan, Prosek also likes beach volleyball, golf and participating in the annual Charleston Scottish Games and Highland Gathering. Prosek, a corporal, also is proud of his volunteer position as a youth volleyball coach.
Wells, a long-time real estate account executive with The Post and Courier, chose to enter the real estate sales field recently. She's lived most of her life in Charleston and graduated from Charleston Southern University with majors in marketing and business. During her 17-year career at The Post and Courier, she focused primarily on assisting the luxury boutique real estate market and working with apartment rental communities.
She is married with one son, a College of Charleston junior, and enjoys treasure hunting and bargain shopping with an emphasis on seeking Beatles collectibles.
Dating to 1964 in the Charleston area, Carolina One Real Estate Services affiliates with Leading Real Estate Companies of the World and London-based Mayfair International Realty. Carolina One boasts 13 agency offices, a mortgage division and full-service departments specializing in commercial real estate, property and casualty insurance, new homes construction, company relocation, residential property management, beach and vacation rentals, title services and property maintenance. Go to www.carolinaone.com.
Innovative restaurateur joins major Charleston area realty
w/photo
Ellis Grossman was a farmer who also ran five dining establishments in the Lowcountry before shifting his focus to real estate.
Last year, he took on a "mission to assist individuals with their real estate investment goals" and signed on with the Orleans Road office of Carolina One Real Estate in West Ashley.
A Charleston native, Grossman launched his professional career in the restaurant business by attending the Culinary Institute of Charleston at Trident Technical College. After earning a degree in culinary arts and business technology, he jumped directly into the fast food industry. Grossman became director of operations for Bojangles and later vice president while serving as Culinary Institute of Charleston board chairman and also teaching culinary classes at the school.
Eager to bring healthy ingredients to fast food, he started the Black Bean Company in 2010. While running five restaurants, he farmed 35 acres of land and sold his harvest to many restaurants in Charleston with the help of Limehouse Produce, according to Carolina One Real Estate.
The company, in its 54th year, showcases nine divisions and departments as well as agent offices across the Lowcountry. Visit www.carolinaone.com.
Home decorator Marion places license with boutique firm
w/photo
The Cassina Group has added a Realtor with background working for two top designers and locally heading a residential style business.
South Carolina native Sarah Marion joined The Cassina Group this summer and will be based in the company's Mount Pleasant office on Coleman Boulevard.
"I wanted to join The Cassina Group for a variety of reasons. The support, outreach, marketing and unparalleled group of individuals made Cassina the perfect fit for me and my clients," Marion says. "The response from my clients confirmed that my choice to join The Cassina Group was the right decision and I look forward to assisting buyers and sellers throughout the Charleston area."
She grew up in Columbia, attending Hammond School and the University of South Carolina. After graduating from college, she worked in the fashion industry for Vera Wang and Cynthia Rowley. She also launched a private home decorating business before shifting into real estate.
Marion enjoys assisting clients in finding the ideal home for their style and in using her design talents to stage her listings, the real estate agency notes.
"We are excited to have Sarah as part of The Cassina Group," says Owen Tyler, managing broker and broker-in-charge. "She is dedicated to real estate and will be a great addition to our group," he says.
The Cassina Group describes itself as an innovation-driven real estate firm, delivering strong results though leading-edge technology and lasting relationships. The company counts 36 agents in three offices in Charleston and in Mount Pleasant while a leader in the luxury home market.
Go to www.TheCassinaGroup.com or call 843-628-0008.
Coldwell Banker Caine names new agent in Greenville center
w/photo
A leasing and property management specialist has teamed up with a sizable Upstate real estate firm. Coldwell Banker Caine welcomed Pace Clayton as residential sales agent in its Greenville office.
A Greenville resident for the past decade, Pace brings experience through property management and leasing. She's excited about taking the next step in her career as a Realtor at Coldwell Banker Caine.
Pace's real estate skills include that she loves to meet new people, making them feel understood and appreciated on their journey to finding their home. The active associate is involved in fitness and dance and continues to teach a weekly cardio dance class. She's passionate about is being a mother and enjoyd spending time with her husband and daughter.
"We are overjoyed that Pace has joined our team," says Stephen Edgerton, president and chief executive of Coldwell Banker Caine. "She is an excellent addition to the Caine family." Visit cbcaine.com.