Veteran project manager signs on with Frampton Construction
Paul Mattaliano, who headed up a hospital building effort near Miami, recently joined a regional contractor as a senior superintendent in its Charleston office.
He now works for Frampton Construction Co. His previous post was general superintendent for the Memorial Hospital West Project in Pembroke Pines, Florida, working for ANF Group, Inc.. He also served as senior superintendent with The Beck Group and with Graycor Construction Company in Chicago.
Mattaliano and his family live in Summerville.
He earned a Florida state general contractor license from Allstate Construction College in Hollywood, Florida.
Frampton calls itself a regional construction firm providing planning and design support, pre-construction, construction and sustainability services throughout South Carolina and North Carolina. Its offices are in Charleston and Charlotte. Visit http://frampton.construction/ or call 843-572-2400.
Commercial firm hires, promotes, announces professional designation at Lowcountry digs
Lee & Associates Charleston brought on Cori Nuttall as transitional researcher and April Curci as office coordinator, named Ryan Welch a company principal and disclosed that Brooke Frey has gained the Certified Property Manager badge.
Nuttall, hired May 1, helps prepare market research reports and comparable property information, maintains records on projects "in the pipeline," aids brokers on all types of work and "actively participates in a rigorous training program," Lee & Associates Charleston notes. She boasts inside knowledge on a multitude of industries, which can assist Lee's brokerage operations in a major way. She graduated from Clemson University with a bachelor's degree in marketing and concentration in sales.
Curci joined the company on May 29. She handles such duties as information technology, real estate data entry, facilities management, deal tracking and transaction management, the firm points out. "Her solution-oriented nature and efficiency will assist the many aspects of Lee's brokerage division," according to the company. She graduated from the College of Charleston with a bachelor's degree in business administration and minors in real estate, entrepreneurship and biology.
A Society of Industrial and Office Realtors member, Welch recently attained the position of principal with Lee & Associates Charleston. He's spent six years with the company on the Industrial Experts Team and specializes in industrial sites and land services, the company says. His background touts extensive agricultural experience with land and timber tracks, which he's been involved with for more than 10 years. Welch graduated from the University of South Carolina and has a business degree with a concentration in real estate investment finance.
According to Lee & Associates Charleston, qualifications to become a company principal include being actively involved in commercial real estate for at least five years, holding at least one commercial real estate designation and receiving the approval of existing principals. Welch can assist clients with their industrial requirements locally and beyond, the company says.
Frey, meanwhile, has earned the certified property manager designation issued by the Institute of Real Estate Management. She received the title May 31.
According to the Lee & Associates Charleston office, the CPM designation is recognized by the National Association of Realtors. It's considered "among the industry's premier real estate management credentials," the company said. More than 8,600 professional real estate managers hold the designation worldwide, and the group's members manage $900 billion in real estate assets. Certified Property Managers are recognized as real estate management experts at the top of the profession. Seven in 10 brokers with the certified designation hold the highest management positions in their offices.
To achieve the certification, Frey had to pass 10 required IREM courses, including marketing, human resources, asset management and ethics. She also was required to "complete a management plan on a subject building," Lee & Associates says. The institute also examined her experience and mandated three professional references. She's one of four brokers in the Lee & Associates Charleston office holding the designation.
Lee & Associates describes itself as a commercial real estate brokerage, management and appraisal services firm. Started in 1979, the company has expanded to where it counts offices across the U.S. and into Canada. Lee & Associates provides market information in the office, industrial, retail, investment and appraisal fields "to meet the specialized needs of our clients." Visit lee-associates.com.
CCBG Real Estate Group lines up new business partners
Jay Greenfield and Nick Johnstone have chosen to affiliate with an East Cooper real estate company as agents.
The colleagues paired up with CCBG Real Estate Group in Mount Pleasant. Their team is dubbed Greenfield-Johnstone Properties.
According to CCBG's website, the commercial real estate company has focused on development, investment and brokerage since its founding in 2003. Its agents are Charleston area residential, commercial, waterfront real estate and property management specialists.
Go to info@greenfieldjohnstone.com or call 843-277-6759. Visit www.ccbgrealestate.com.
Major real estate firm attracts Breckons and Davis as agents
Two relative newcomers to the Charleston area have placed their recently acquired real estate licenses with separate offices of Carolina One Real Estate.
Keith Breckons will be based in the Mount Pleasant Longpoint Road center and Amanda Davis intends to represent the company in its Summerville Main Street location.
Born in Fort Belvoir, Virginia, former contractor Breckons moved to the Charleston area around 2010. He had a successful career in the construction industry in Virginia for more than eight years. A Daniel Island resident, Breckons has a five-year old son, Finn. In his free time, the Realtor enjoys playing golf and participating in adult recreational soccer, the company says. Reach him at 843-640-9868 or keith.breckons@carolinaone.com.
Davis, who recently relocated to metro Charleston, previously worked in Idaho as a dental assistant for eight years, according to Carolina One. She holds a dental assistant degree from Apollo College in Boise, Idaho. In the past few years, she choose to switch jobs and pursue a real estate career.
She resides in Summerville with her husband Drew and three dogs. Contact her at amanda.davis@carolinaone.com or 208-891-9198.
Now in its 54th year, Carolina One Real Estate Services boasts a full-service mortgage division, 14 sales offices and departments specializing in beach and vacation rentals, commercial real estate, company relocation, new homes construction, property and casualty insurance, property maintenance, residential property management and title services. Go to www.carolinaone.com.