Locally raised Realtor joins Presson Group at major agency
w/photo
Michelle Austin, a veteran of ancillary real estate ventures, jumped onboard with a top producing team of Carolina One Real Estate.
A Mount Pleasant native and life-long resident, the Realtor brings years of experience in the insurance and appraisal businesses, according to the agency. Austin says she's excited to share her knowledge of "the beautiful Lowcountry with newcomers, and real estate experience with locals."
She signed on with the The Everett Presson Group, which counts $800 million in all time sales. Team members Presson; Noah Moore, a Realtor of Distinction; and Austin "prove that it matters who you call," they say.
Visit www.everettpresson.com or call 843-412-0263.
AgentOwned brings on sales associates across area
w/photos
Scores of Realtors in the past few months have set up shop with a sizable real estate firm's broadly-spaced Lowcountry offices.
AgentOwned Realty counts 10 new associates, including Jen Agnitsch in the Isle of Palms office at 1400-G Palm Blvd.; Darryl Long II and Marthe Teixeira at the Mount Pleasant office, 824 Johnnie Dodds Blvd.; James Cook at the Summerville Main Street office, 141-A N. Main St.; Kendra Marks, Davia Mitchell and Yevgeniya Susimova joining the Trolley Road office at 1800 Old Trolley Road; and Charon Gadsden, Michael Milano and Ben Mouche in the Goose Creek office at 100 Crowfield Blvd.
Agnitsch, welcomed to the realty's team of agent-owners, moved to the Lowcountry five years ago. The experienced Realtor assists both home buyers and sellers throughout greater Charleston. As a transplant herself, Agnitsch "specializes in helping others who are relocating," the agency points out. She's originally from the District of Columbia metro area and holds a bachelor of arts in psychology and communications from Rutgers University - New Brunswick in New Jersey.
Alongside her real estate position, she enjoys food and wine and "feeds this passion as an independent wine ambassador for the Boisset Collection." She also supports the well-being of animals through the ASPCA.
Reach her at 843-725-9451 and jen.agnitsch@agentownedrealty.com.
Long, born in Philadelphia and raised in Columbia, moved to the Charleston area a decade ago. Since relocating, he has developed expertise in the Goose Creek, Ladson and Summerville areas and can help clients seeking newly constructed or existing homes. The "ardent sports fan" appreciates the beaches and other outdoor activities with his family, which includes his two daughters. He directs charitable support to the Angelman Syndrome Foundation.
Contact him at darryl.long@agentownedrealty.com and 843-751-8130.
A "dedicated real estate professional," Teixeira works diligently to build lasting relationships with clients and industry reps. She prides herself in serving as her clients' go-to resource for "timely and reliable insight" into their preferred markets, AgentOwned says. She moved from Waltham, Massachusetts, to the Lowcountry with her family, and specializes in helping others who are relocating to the area, the company says.
Reach her at marthe@agentownedrealty.com and 917-325-8033.
Cook fashioned a successful career as retail banking and wealth management professional before involving himself in the real estate field. His business experience spans more-than-20 years with a number of high-profile clients. Earlier, Cook served four years as a Marine. He maintains memberships in the National Ethics Association, the National Association of Realtors and the Charleston Trident Association of Realtors. Before relocating to Summerville, he lived in Southampton, New York and in Vero Beach, Florida. "Passionate about history, he appreciates the historic architecture abundant in the Lowcountry," according to AgentOwned, adding that he enjoys experiencing the charm of the area alongside his family. Cook channels his charitable efforts to the Historic Charleston Foundation and the American Red Cross.
He can be contacted at 843-754-7558 and james.cook@agentownedrealty.com.
Marks has been an active-duty military officer's spouse for 20 years, living in Europe and the Middle East. She's undertaken a slew of professional roles, including in the financial industry and health care. She also spent nearly five years as a flight attendant. A two-year resident of Summerville, she holds a bachelor’s degree in sports medicine and athletic training from the University of West Florida and an associate’s degree from Lon Morris College.
The agent's volunteer work consists of leading a troop of Girl Scout Brownies in Bahrain and serving as the treasurer for the nonprofit Officers' Spouses Club in Norfolk, Virginia.
Contact her at 402-672-9788 and kendra.marks@agentownedrealty.com.
Mitchell, a graduate of the University of Albany, SUNY, draws on a 20-plus-year career as a real estate paralegal and title closer. She recently earned her South Carolina real estate license. Mitchell prioritizes volunteer work alongside her real estate role, AgentOwned says. She's an advocate for proper land use and land preservation, contributes time to grassroots projects, is a Coastal Conservation League, Charleston Waterkeeper, the National Audubon Society and the Charleston chapter of the Audubon Society members and supports the Salvation Army. In her spare time, she involves herself in CrossFit training and enjoys books and television shows in the historical-fiction genre.
Reach her at davia.mitchell@agentownedrealty.com and 518-879-2813.
A Lowcountry resident since 2016, Yevgeniya “Yevga” Susimova lived the prior decade in Elizabethtown, North Carolina. She's a mother of two children who carries a long-held interest in real estate. Now that her children are older, she has chosen to pursue a career in helping people buy and sell houses. Susimova, born in Russia, speaks both Russian and English and "focuses on details to ensure smooth transactions for her clients," AgentOwned says. Beyond real estate, she enjoys making one-of-a-kind jewelry and runs a small jewelry business, selling her creations via an Etsy shop and website. She holds an undergraduate degree in agriculture, soil sciences and ecology.
Contact the agent at 910-247-2760 and yevgeniya.susimova@agentownedrealty.com.
Gadsden, a 25-year Lowcountry resident, got into real estate sales four years ago. "Genuinely concerned for her clients," the agent stands out in focusing on solutions and details, striving to deliver tip-top results for property buyers and sellers. Her business background spans two decades, cultivating relationships with loyal clients and specializing in customer service. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, taking walks and spending time with her family. A dedicated community volunteer, Gadsden supports the Lowcountry Pregnancy Center.
Contact her at 843-291-7506 and charon.gadsden@agentownedrealty.com.
A real estate pro for six years, Milano entered the trade by purchasing and rehabbing rental properties in and around Folly Beach. He obtained his license "as a way to help others realize the dream of home ownership," AgentOwned says. Milano stays committed to "active professional engagement" and keeps his finger on the pulse of the area real estate market, according to the realty. He has a strong feel for the conditions that impact buyers and sellers and draws on local knowledge from living in the Lowcountry for more than 10 years. Alongside real estate, Milano gears his charitable efforts toward the National Military Family Association.
Reach him at michael.milano@agentownedrealty.com and 845-705-6259.
New to real estate sales, Mouche has worked as a land surveyor and in home maintenance. He also handled sales and management responsibilities, according to AgentOwned. Mouche has joined Rochelle Rennert’s Unlocking Dreams team. Originally from Seattle, he also considers himself a "coffee guru." Mouche studied education at Whatcom Community College in Washington State before moving to the Charleston area four years ago,.
Contact him at 843-709-9945 and ben.mouche@agentownedrealty.com.
Husband and wife Liz and Boyd Loadholt launched AgentOwned Realty in 1992. The company, fully owned by sales associates, covers the Lowcountry and other parts of South Carolina