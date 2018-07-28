Agents from across Americas join dunes properties
A boutique realty with offices throughout metro Charleston gained a half-dozen new associates.
The agents are Andrew Williamson, Catherine Briggs, John McCollum, Eric Frisch, Melissa Nunes and Valmar Nunes.
Williamson, a professional photographer for 25 years, moved to the Lowcontry in 2014 "after splitting time between Traverse City, Michigan, and Chicago," the company says. He started rehabilitating and renovating homes, including his Charleston peninsula residence. He liked all aspects of the home building business and gravitated naturally to becoming a real estate associate. In his spare time, the agent plays ice hockey, and Williamson and his wife take photos on "long wandering walks throughout their adopted city," according to dunes properties. Williamson will be based at the realty's 214 King Street office, The Real Estate Studio, located "in the heart of Charleston's historic shopping district," the agency says. Reach him at awilliamson@dunesproperties.com or 843-276-9811.
An educator for 26 years, Catherine Briggs decided to employ her relationship skills in the real estate world, dunes properties notes. She received a bachelor's degree from California State University, Fullerton and a master's in educational administration from Azusa Pacific University. Looking for a change of pace, she and her husband moved from San Diego to Charleston eight years ago. When not assisting clients, Briggs spends time with her spouse, Allan, adult children, Nick and Anastasia, and her Jack Russell Terrier named Nacho. Briggs will be based at The Real Estate Studio. Contact her at cbriggs@dunesproperties.com or 843-990-2757.
The Navy brought McCollum, originally from Leavenworth, Kansas, to the Charleston area. He attended the University of Kansas and was a stock broker in New York City. Since his honorable discharge from the Navy, he has worked with Lowcountry congressman and former Governor Mark Sanford and has held sales roles with "multiple start-ups in Charleston’s emerging tech sector," dunes properties points out. McCollum lives downtown with his wife Kimberly. He will work at The Real Estate Studio. Reach him at jmccollum@dunesproperties.com or 913-306-1599.
Frisch, a fourth generation Charlestonian, grew up in the historic district "discovering its nooks and crannies," the agency says. Before joining dunes properties, he spent more than 20 years in employee relations at the Medical University of South Carolina Medical Center. He graduated from the University of South Carolina and obtained his master’s degree from MUSC. Frisch has resided in various local spots including downtown Charleston, Mount Pleasant, West Ashley and James and Johns islands, "thus expanding his knowledge of the area," according to dunes properties. Outside of work, Frisch likes to socialize with friends; fish the offshore waters of Charleston, the Bahamas, and Central America; and take advantage of Charleston’s "remarkable" culinary scene, the realty says. Frisch will be based at The Real Estate Studio. Contact him at efrisch@dunesproperties.com or 843-343-8085.
A "proud Charleston native who has never strayed far from her roots," Melissa Nunes counts a background in interior design and carries a strong passion for real estate, dunes properties points out. She and her local contractor husband, Valmar, have built, designed and renovated a number of homes together in the Charleston area. She earned a real estate license during that time and draws on her local knowledge every day when working with clients, the agency say. The couple have three children. In her free time, Nunes enjoys time with her family as well as shopping, decorating, crafting and traveling. She will be based at The Real Estate Studio. Contact her at mnunes@dunesproperties.com or 843-270-5899.
Valmar Nunes, born in Brazil, has called Charleston home for more than 20 years. Soon after arriving in the Lowcountry, Charleston he started up a successful residential and commercial construction company. He later expanded the venture into a custom home building company. With a vast knowledge of the business, he started to invest in numerous real estate properties and chose to pursue real estate full-time. Nunes in his off-hours enjoys playing soccer, grilling and spending time with his wife, Melissa, and three children. He will be based in the company's commercial division. Reach him at vnunes@dunesproperties.com or 843-442-3270.
dunes properties of Charleston styles itself as a 29-year-old real estate, vacation rental and property management company ving the Charleston boasting offices in downtown Charleston, Folly Beach, Mount Pleasant, Isle of Palms and the Kiawah/Seabrook area.
Visit www.dunesproperties.com.
Century 21 Properties Plus adds veteran banker as associate
Accumulating a dozen years background in lending and insurance as well as banking, Clarence Harwell III has climbed onboard with a sizable local agency in its Summerville office.
He will specialize in residential property sales in the Charleston area, according Century 21 Properties Plus, which recently welcomed him to the realty.
Based on his financial experience, Harwell "strongly believes that educating consumers is a key component in the buying and selling process," the company points out.
Contact him at 843-693-3087 or charwell@century21properties.com.
Research pro Frazier makes move to local commercial brokerage
NAI Charleston welcomes a new associate whom it says brings "a strong industry background in market research."
Jim Frazier has tracked key figures on more than 150 million square feet of commercial space across South Carolina, producing analysis as well as developing new business for CBRE, according to the commercial real estate brokerage.
He also worked at CoStar Group in Washington, D.C., managing a portfolio of more than 9,000 properties and providing research, analysis and news content. In his prior post, Frazier worked for a commercial real estate developer and investor locally — focusing on landing "new multifamily and self-storage acquisition opportunities," the company says.
“NAI Charleston is filled with experienced and hardworking individuals," Frazier says. “I am very excited to have the opportunity to join them and further my commercial real estate career.”
Thomas Boulware, broker-in-charge and partner, says “We are excited to have Jim join our brokerage team. He has a unique skill-set that will work well with our collaborative office environment. We look forward to watching his career grow as an agent.”
Contact Frazier at 843-459-2244 or jfrazier@naicharleston.com.
NAI Charleston calls itself a full-service commercial real estate brokerage and management firm of experts with extensive experience in the local market. Last year, local brokers Boulware, Dexter Rumsey, David Ingle and David Grubbs teamed up to form the company as an independent franchise of NAI Global, which has more than 400 offices and 7,000 market professionals in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa and Asia Pacific.
Go to naicharleston.com.
Long-time associate chooses Coldwell Banker outlet in Upstate
An educator turned real estate agent recently signed up with Coldwell Banker Caine in its Greenville office. Val Hubber arrives with more than 10 years experience with a fellow Upstate firm, "where she was recognized for her success and service, including as top producing agent, listing associate of the year and top service award, the company says.
Hubber, who has lived in Upstate South Carolina for more than 45 years, moved into real estate after 12 years with the Pickens County School District. She met her husband in the Upstate; he celebrated 25 years of service to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Department. They have four children, who all hold criminal justice degrees. According to Coldwell Banker Caine, the couple are passionate about law enforcement and service — a trait that carries into her approach to real estate. "My home is my 'safe place,'" she says. "Everyone needs that one place to rest, reset, make memories, and laugh and cry. I want to be part of helping everyone find their safe place," Hubber says.
In switching careers 10 years ago, she brought a love for people and family while offering her clients premier service and negotiating skills, the agency points out. "My favorite thing about real estate is the challenge," she says. "Each deal is a lesson or a blessing and I am grateful for either one," she notes. She enjoys spending time with her grown children and five grandchildren.
"Val is a fantastic person we are lucky to now count as one of our own," says Stephen Edgerton, president and chief executive of Coldwell Banker Caine. "Her experience and service record speaks for itself, and we know she will continue to do great things to grow her business as a member of the Caine family."
The family-owned agency started in the Upstate in 1933 and provides residential and commercial real estate services across Greenville, Spartanburg, Oconee and Pickens counties. Visit coldwellbankercaine.com.