Applegate Real Estate lands veteran broker
Carrying 30-plus years in real estate, Lynne Morell moved recently from a posh New England community to sign on as Realtor of an emerging Lowcountry firm.
She joined Applegate Real Estate LLC in its downtown Charleston office at 63 Broad St. as a relocation, luxury properties and waterfront specialist. She arrives with three decades in real estate sales and marketing, spending most of her career in Greenwich, Connecticut, in luxury real estate sales for Engel and Voelkers and William Raveis Real Estate. She also worked with Coldwell Banker.
Morell's specialties consist of residential sales, investment properties, waterfront properties, staging, relocation, new construction and international real estate. According to Applegate Real Estate, she brings "the expertise and experience to make buying or selling your home a smooth transaction."
The long-time agent ranked in the top 1 percent worldwide with global company Engel and Voelkers and top 1 percent of Greenwich agents. "Technology is key in today’s marketing, and Lynne is ahead of the game with social media and active on all social media sites," Applegate Real Estate notes.
According to the agency, Morell "will think out of the box when it comes to marketing." Her properties graced LXTV, the New York Post Dream Homes Section and "Live at five on NBC."
Morell, who earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Alabama, has four children and five grandchildren.
Contact her at lynnemorell@gmail.com or 203-550-1665.
Go to applegaterealestate.com.
Trio of new associates choose Carolina Real Estate Brokerage
This summer a local realty signed up husband and wife agents from the West Coast and a Charleston native with strong roots in the industry.
A.J. and Lynnette Duby joined Carolina Real Estate Brokerage as a team with 13 years experience and are licensed brokers in South Carolina and Washington state. Meanwhile, Kathleen Gardner charts 13 years as a licensed Realtor.
"If you desire to work with the best real estate agents in your area, agents with a heart, with excellent customer service and local-community expertise, then contact us," the Charleston-based company says.
Visit www.movecharleston.com.
Local commercial agency makes Major move
A recent Clemson University graduate returned to one of the companies she worked with in school, only now as a full-time associate.
NAI Charleston welcomes Reeves Major to the Charleston-based brokerage. She spent last summer with the firm and joined soon after graduating from Clemson with a business marketing degree.
In the new role, she will specialize in retail and industrial deals, while focusing on obtaining detailed market information, site selection and client-broker coordination, NAI Charleston notes.
During her college time, Major got involved in residential and commercial real estate while at NAI Charleston and interning for Flyway Development. She earned a real estate license in 2016.
“I am excited to begin my career in commercial real estate at NAI Charleston,” Major says. “Having previously interned with the team, I knew the culture was something I wanted to be a part of when beginning my professional journey," she says. "I am blessed to join the firm as it continues to grow in this competitive market."
Thomas Boulware, broker-in-charge and partner, says the brokerage is "excited to have Reeves join our team. Her personality, work ethic and desire to learn the real estate business are a natural fit with our collaborative work environment. I look forward to watching her grow in her career,” he says.
Contact Major at 843-518-5376 or rmajor@naicharleston.com.
Lowcountry brokers Boulware, Dexter Rumsey, David Ingle and David Grubbs launched NAI Charleston last year as a full-service commercial real estate brokerage and management firm. The company is as an independent franchise of NAI Global, a leading owner-operated commercial real estate network with more than 400 offices and 7,000 professionals in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa and Asia Pacific.
Visit naicharleston.com.
Property manager background attracts deLyra to franchise in Charleston area
In the late 1990s, a wife and husband got involved in home restoration in Hoboken, New Jersey. They began investing in distressed properties, which he would renovate and she would manage.
Nora deLyra went on to earn her real estate license, which she's parlayed into a position with Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage in the Charleston area.
According to Coldwell Banker, she met her husband Gerard in New Jersey and they began buying and fixing up properties as "great rentals for young professionals." Nora deLyra would handle conversions of multiple rental units into condos, and then sell the properties.
Along with her involvement in managing and selling properties, deLyra built up a wealth of clientele. She moved to the Lowcountry and now "successfully works in the Charleston real estate market helping buyers and sellers fulfill all of their real estate needs," Coldwell Banker notes.
Visit ColdwellBankerHomes.com or CareersCB.com.
Outdoors enthusiast joins Spartanburg office of Coldwell Banker Caine
Cheryl Ivey champions her ties with the Upstate community, where she's lived for two decades. That's a reason why the transplant lassoed a residential sales agent post at a large agency in the area.
Coldwell Banker Caine named her an associate in its Spartanburg office. She lists prior experience in administration, marketing, project management and contracting. Now, Ivey is showcasing her professional skills as a licensed Realtor, the realty says.
The Upstate resident boasts local knowledge and connections, establishing a fine-tuned career assisting clients in buying and selling homes in the area.
According to Coldwell Banker Caine, she is known for being able to talk to anyone and also shows skills listening and learning about others. She and her husband frequently spend time outdoors — hiking, boating or biking. She is grateful for her friends and community, meeting many through her local church.
"Cheryl is a wonderful addition to our Spartanburg office," says Stephen Edgerton, president and chief executive of Coldwell Banker Caine. "Her skill set allows her to succeed as we work toward the goal of delivering exceptional service beyond the contract," he says.
The family owned and operated agency, founded in 1933, showcases 180 Realtors and specializes in residential and commercial real estate. Visit coldwellbankercaine.com.
Columbia-based commercial firm brings on new promotional chief
NAI Avant has promoted a marketing and graphic design specialist to its top post for everything from social media to website management.
Melissa Broom was named the company's marketing and public relations director. She previously served as its marketing coordinator.
In her new role, she "will be responsible for managing the marketing and public relations plans and communications," NAI Avant says. She will work closely with the firm's chief executive, president and broker specialists to develop engaging marketing materials that align with strategic branding and accomplish clients' goals, according to the brokerage. She also will oversee marketing brochures, event planning and maintaining brand standards.
Broom's prior work experience focused on marketing, public relations and graphic design. She will use her extensive background to further improve and innovate the NAI Avant marketing department, the brokerage says.
She graduated from the University of South Carolina with a bachelor's degree in journalism and mass communications.
Go to mbroom@naiavant.com or 803-744-9864.
The privately-held, more than 50-year old company is the metro Columbia representative of NAI Global.
NAI Avant says it provides "comprehensive brokerage, leasing, development, property and project management services" throughout the Southeast.