Residence holders who rent out properties in the Lowcountry are seeing a slide in the amount of income they receive although the rates remain high, local Realtor Michelle Whitbeck notes in her periodic newsletter.
The Keller Williams agent explains that rents increased for the past several years among investors. "This year took a slight dip in most areas," she says. "However, prices remain relatively high," the agent notes.
According to Whitbeck, a number of sectors showed a steeper 7-15 percent drops in average rents this year compared with 2017. They include Daniel Island, downtown Charleston, North Charleston, Hanahan and Mount Pleasant. "Folly Beach is the only area on our list that shows an increase, and it was a whopping 22 percent rise over last year," she says.
Even with the rate shuffle, the areas in which rent is the highest include Folly Beach, Downtown, Daniel Island and Mount Pleasant.
Whitbeck provided a list of average rental income in the Charleston area based on price per square foot and location "that investors can expect to receive," basing the figures on Charleston Trident Association of Realtors Multiple Listing Service.
The list show nine regions, including:
- Folly Beach, average rent, $2.08 per square foot; 4 active rental listings.
- Downtown Charleston - $1.99/sq. ft.; 195 listings.
- Daniel Island - $1.44/sq. ft.; 22 listings.
- Mount Pleasant - $1.31/sq. ft.; 88 listings.
- West Ashley/James Island - $1.19/sq. ft.; 85 listings.
- North Charleston - $1.05/sq. ft.; 49 listings.
- Hanahan - 96 cents/sq. ft; 9 listings.
- Goose Creek - 90 cents/sq. ft.; 29 listings
- Summerville/Ladson - 90 cents/sq. ft.; 89 listings.