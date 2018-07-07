Carolina One Real Estate set a company record this year raising $18,700 for March of Dimes, "honoring a company-wide tradition spanning more than two decades."
Carolina One Real Estate "walked for babies" in the yearly March of Dimes effort to foster stronger, healthier newborns, according to the agency. Its metro Charleston offices contributed more than 5 percent of the $375,000 total generated in the walk. Also, Carolina One volunteers directed by agent Oliver Mathewes worked in the tent that provided food and water to 1,000 walkers and volunteers.
"Premature births affect 1 in 10 babies in the U.S. and in South Carolina that number is 1 in 9," says Shannon Rice, March of Dimes development manager. "The cost to society is more than $26 billion annually, exerting a very high toll on families," she adds.
Lowcountry babies, born just a few weeks early, are at risk of severe health problems and lifelong disabilities. Premature birth is the leading killer of newborn babies, according to the March of Dimes.
"At Carolina One we are so very fortunate to work in a caring and helping culture," says Mathewes, chairman of the March of Dimes's local board and Realtor with Carolina One's Folly Road, West Islands office. "I’m extremely proud of the hundreds of Carolina One volunteers, walkers and fundraisers who helped make this effort our very best ever.," he says.