Affordable housing to break ground near Charleston's historic Angel Oak

Angel Oak

The Angel Oak on Johns Island is hundreds of years old and a popular tourist attraction in the Charleston area. Next spring, a developer will begin construction on 72 units of affordable housing near the sprawling tree on land owned by a Charleston-based nonprofit agency that offers programs to seniors and the disabled. File/Provided

An affordable housing development will break ground in the spring near the historic Angel Oak Tree on Johns Island.

Columbia-based Mungo Construction plans to start construction in April at Maybank Highway and Bohicket Road on Esau Jenkins Village, a 72-unit development for Sea Island Comprehensive Health Care Corp.

The nonprofit, which has an office in front of the 7-acre development site, operates programs for senior citizens and the disabled in parts of Charleston and Colleton counties.

The construction site abuts a nearly 19-acre undeveloped tract owned by Angel Oak Park LLC, 6.5 acres owned by the city of Charleston around the Angel Oak Tree and nearly 8 acres owned by St. Johns Church.

An existing 88-unit, single-story, subsidized housing complex affiliated with Sea Island Comprehensive is across the highway.

Mungo said it's been involved in several affordable housing developments across South Carolina, including working with the North Charleston Housing Authority.

Venture X Charleston Garco Mill

Venture X Charleston is a new coworking space now open in Garco Mill in North Charleston. Provided

Working together

A new shared work space is now open in North Charleston.

Originally set to be a Serendipity Labs site, the 50,000-square-foot coworking space is now Venture X in the revamped Garco Mill building at 4900 O'Hear Ave.

"With shared and private work areas, meeting rooms equipped with the latest technology and best-in-class event space, we aim to cater to a variety of modern professional needs," said Tyler Evans, owner of Venture X Charleston.

Clients will have free parking, move-in ready offices and proximity to North Charleston's East Montague Avenue business district of retailers and restaurants.

Venture X, a brand of West Palm Beach, Fla.-based United Franchise Group, said it chose the location for its upscale aesthetics and ability to offer productivity and networking for organizations and individuals.

Sigma Drive Self Storage

The 682-unit, three-story Sigma Drive Self Storage facility is the newest addition to open in the developing Nexton community near Summerville. Provided

Storing stuff

A new self-storage facility is now open in Nexton near Summerville, where thousands of homes are on the drawing board.

Charleston-based JBC Properties recently unveiled Sigma Drive Self Storage at 461 Sigma Drive next to Interstate 26 and Nexton Parkway. The 75,020-square-foot storage development has 682 climate-controlled units, online and no-contact rentals, and boxes and moving supplies.

JBC is partnering with Memphis, Tenn.-based Absolute Storage Management to operate the facility.

"Nexton’s growing number of residents has certainly increased the demand for regional storage solutions," Nexton spokeswoman Cassie Cataline said.

Reach Warren L. Wise at 843-937-5524. Follow him on Twitter @warrenlancewise.

