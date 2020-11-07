Affordable housing to break ground near Charleston's historic Angel Oak

An affordable housing development will break ground in the spring near the historic Angel Oak Tree on Johns Island.

Columbia-based Mungo Construction plans to start construction in April at Maybank Highway and Bohicket Road on Esau Jenkins Village, a 72-unit development for Sea Island Comprehensive Health Care Corp.

The nonprofit, which has an office in front of the 7-acre development site, operates programs for senior citizens and the disabled in parts of Charleston and Colleton counties.

The construction site abuts a nearly 19-acre undeveloped tract owned by Angel Oak Park LLC, 6.5 acres owned by the city of Charleston around the Angel Oak Tree and nearly 8 acres owned by St. Johns Church.

An existing 88-unit, single-story, subsidized housing complex affiliated with Sea Island Comprehensive is across the highway.

Mungo said it's been involved in several affordable housing developments across South Carolina, including working with the North Charleston Housing Authority.

Working together

A new shared work space is now open in North Charleston.

Originally set to be a Serendipity Labs site, the 50,000-square-foot coworking space is now Venture X in the revamped Garco Mill building at 4900 O'Hear Ave.

Sign up for our real estate newsletter! Get the best of the Post and Courier's Real Estate news, handpicked and delivered to your inbox each Saturday. Email

Sign Up!

"With shared and private work areas, meeting rooms equipped with the latest technology and best-in-class event space, we aim to cater to a variety of modern professional needs," said Tyler Evans, owner of Venture X Charleston.

Clients will have free parking, move-in ready offices and proximity to North Charleston's East Montague Avenue business district of retailers and restaurants.

Venture X, a brand of West Palm Beach, Fla.-based United Franchise Group, said it chose the location for its upscale aesthetics and ability to offer productivity and networking for organizations and individuals.

Storing stuff

A new self-storage facility is now open in Nexton near Summerville, where thousands of homes are on the drawing board.

Charleston-based JBC Properties recently unveiled Sigma Drive Self Storage at 461 Sigma Drive next to Interstate 26 and Nexton Parkway. The 75,020-square-foot storage development has 682 climate-controlled units, online and no-contact rentals, and boxes and moving supplies.

JBC is partnering with Memphis, Tenn.-based Absolute Storage Management to operate the facility.

"Nexton’s growing number of residents has certainly increased the demand for regional storage solutions," Nexton spokeswoman Cassie Cataline said.