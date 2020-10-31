Affordable housing in Summerville to be rehabbed after $26M deal

SUMMERVILLE — An affordable housing community on the edge of this growing Dorchester County town is now under new ownership and will get a facelift.

Standard Communities, a division of Standard Cos. based in New York and Los Angeles, recently acquired the long-term ground lease for 120-unit Canebreak Apartments at 1300 Central Ave. in a deal valued at $26.3 million.

The company plans to renovate the eight-acre complex by modernizing the interiors, upgrading building systems and adding amenities such as a business center and fitness facility. Residents won't be displaced during the rehabilitation process, according to Standard.

"We are excited to preserve Canebreak Apartments as affordable housing in a neighborhood that urgently needs it," said Jeffrey Jaeger, principal and co-founder of the company. "This is an opportunity for Standard to preserve affordable housing in the greater Charleston region and to upgrade and modernize the property in the process, which will greatly benefit the residents."

The transaction was financed with tax-exempt debt and low-income housing tax credits arranged in partnership with the South Carolina Housing Finance and Development Authority. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and the nonprofit Housing On Merit also were involved in the deal.

The previous owner was an affiliate of The Lawson Cos. of Virginia Beach, Va., according to Dorchester County land records. The company paid $3.1 million for the property in 2004.

Standard, with a portfolio of more than 12,600 apartment units, including about 9,200 affordable units, continues to look for other affordable housing sites across the Southeast, according to Tommy Attridge, a regional director with Standard Communities.

Standard Cos. has completed more than $2.1 billion in affordable housing acquisitions and rehabilitations nationwide since being founded in 2008.