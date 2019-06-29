You’re seeing the Post and Courier's weekly real estate newsletter. Receive all the latest transactions and top development, building, and home and commercial sales news to your inbox each Saturday here.
125-acre plantation near Charleston hits market for $6.9M
Thomas Hall Plantation, originally part of the greater Savannah Plantation, sits on Rantowles Creek about 13 miles southwest of Charleston and is now for sale at $6.9 million.
The main home, a finished custom house of about 7,300 square feet with an open-floor living space, was built in 2014.
The home features vaulted ceilings with exposed beams and views from large windows to take in the great outdoors. The layout, said to be perfect for entertaining, features a chef's kitchen, dining room, full bar, billiards, six bedrooms and six bathrooms. A large swimming pool and back patio overlook the creek and sunset views of former rice fields.
In 1818 John Bulow bought the property and renamed it Bulow Plantation. Throughout the 1700s and 1800s it was used for a wide variety of agricultural and mining activities. Artifacts are often found on the property. The current owners purchased the plantation in 2003 and spent the better part of 15 years crafting the landscape now there. They are also responsible for protecting the property’s footprint through a conservation easement with Ducks Unlimited.
Adjacent to the house is a large outdoor pavilion and entertaining space equipped with a full kitchen and fireplace overlooking a fishing pond. The property also features a greenhouse and fenced garden, storage barn for equipment and gear, and a skeet shooting facility.
C.J. Brown with real estate firm Jon Kohler & Associates is handling the listing.
Want to receive this newsletter in your inbox every Saturday? Sign up for free.
First of 10 new convenience stores in $50M investment in Charleston area opens
Savannah-based Parker's Kitchen opened its first new convenience store and gas station the region Friday. Nine more are in the works to open over the next few months.
By the numbers
175: Number of acres on Laurel Island, a former landfill just north of the Ravenel Bridge on the Charleston peninsula that awaits development as construction cranes march up the peninsula.
264: Number of units in a new apartment development proposed for Johns Island on Maybank Highway.
1,000: Number of homes slated for the Watson Hill tract in West Ashley that was annexed by North Charleston several years ago after a court fight.
This week in real estate
+Magnolia's first bloom: A long-stalled development project in a brownfield called Magnolia in the Charleston Neck area could see its first vertical construction next year after infrastructure work started recently.
+Longshoreman's Hall sale: The dockworkers' meeting site on Charleston's upper peninsula may be sold, but architect Harvey Gantt's design of a building less than 20 years old may not withstand the push of new development north of the Ravenel Bridge.
+Airport improvements: Charleston International and its two smaller sister airports in Charleston County will share nearly $15 million in Federal Aviation Administration grants to help pay for improvements.
New upscale Daniel Island development
The first phase of a new upscale development called The Waterfront on Daniel Island will break ground soon near the Wando River.
Upcoming real estate events
- Homeownership workshops: OriginSC offers free workshops on homeownership, credit and budgeting at different locations and times July 2-25.
- Career fair: Sponsored by the Charleston Apartment Association, a residential property management career fair is set for 4-7 p.m. July 23.
Charleston-area transactions
Did a friend forward you this email? Subscribe here.
Craving more? Check out all of the Post and Courier's newsletters here.