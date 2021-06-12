A shorter 51-unit student apartment building planned near College of Charleston

A proposed 51-unit student apartment development in downtown Charleston has been trimmed down by one floor.

An affiliate of Michigan-based Beztak Properties is now requesting approval for a six-story multifamily structure behind a strip of stores at 363-369 King St.

The original submittal in late 2020 showed a seven-story proposal. The updated site plan also includes three new retail units.

The three-story buildings along King include ground-floor businesses and living quarters upstairs. Beztak was part of a consortium with Washington, D.C.-based Friedman Capital that bought the properties in 2016 for nearly $10 million.

The same group bought the building across the street at 364 King, which sold for nearly $5.9 million.

Rental rates

Charleston rental rates remain the highest of any metro area in South Carolina and are about $400 less than the now-reduced monthly cost to lease in the New York City area.

The median price for a one-bedroom unit in Charleston is $1,277, according to the latest report from online service Apartment List. For a two-bedroom apartment, the figure rises to $1,493.

For comparison, that's just $400 less than the price in the New York City area for a one-bedroom unit after the cost to rent there plummeted over the past year as residents fled crowded big cities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The rental rate in the Charleston area is up 5.3 percent from this time last year, and Apartment List reports apartment prices have rebounded for the most part and are now above where they would have have been without COVID-19.

In Columbia, the median rental rate for a one-bedroom is $1,025, and, for a two-bedroom, $1,206.

Greenville is a bit less expensive than Columbia for a one-bedroom unit at $989 while a two-bedroom apartment will cost the same as in Columbia at $1,206.