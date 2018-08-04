You’re seeing the Post and Courier's weekly real estate newsletter. Receive all the latest transactions and top development, building, and home and commercial sales news to your inbox each Saturday here.
A new place to live in Charleston suburbia
Charleston's suburbs continue to bustle with new development, and a community near Summerville now offers another housing option.
A new 329-unit apartment and townhome development is now open in Nexton in Berkeley County.
Alta Brighton Park offers a saltwater pool, resident beer garden and hammocks overlooking the lake at 115 Great Lawn Drive in the developing community off U.S. Highway 17A and Interstate 26.
It is a development of Atlanta-based Wood Partners.
The 4,500-acre Nexton community has 400 single-family homes already occupied and will have 8,000 housing units, including apartments, when it is built out over the next decade or so, according to Brent Gibadlo, vice president and general manager of Nexton. A 1,000-home, 55-plus Del Webb community is part of the plans.
Want to receive this newsletter in your inbox every Saturday? Sign up for free.
After lengthy battle, Jasper project kicks off in Charleston
It took several years and a court fight, but the successor to the former Sergeant Jasper apartments breaks ground.
By the numbers
3.9: Average amount in millions of dollars for 45 luxury homes sold during the first six months of the year by boutique real estate firm, The Cassina Group of Charleston.
1670: Earliest possible date for construction of the house in Edisto called Brick House Ruin.
11,000: Number of students headed this fall to the College of Charleston, which has living space for only about a third of them. Upscale apartment developments on the peninsula are rising to fill the void.
This week in real estate
+ Housing tract sold: Lennar, the nation's No. 2 homebuilder paid at least $26.1 million for the 6,300-acre Summers Corner mixed-use, master-planned tract near Summerville, where about 8,000 homes are slated to rise in Dorchester County.
+ Evictions ordered: Residents of a James Island condominium complex were told to vacate the premises Thursday after inspectors discovered "near-collapse failure" of some stairways.
+ Left behind: Charleston-area merchants struggle after anchors pull out of shopping centers.
+ Shovels turned: A third multistory building, this one for labs and offices, will rise in the developing WestEdge community on the Charleston peninsula after officially breaking ground earlier this week.
+ Schools and home-buying: A lot of factors play into the decision to buy a house and, for those with children, education choices are critical.
Featured Home
Wildflower Farm Stables in the Huger area of Berkeley County offers two parcels, including a 33-acre tract with a home at 211 Sea Horse Lane priced at $1.34 million and 22-acre piece on the market for $695,000. The two can be purchased at combined discounted price.
Upcoming real estate events
Fair housing class, Thursday, Aug. 9: An attorney will offer a three-hour course for Charleston Apartment Association members that counts as three continuing education credits.
Green building awards, Thursday, Sept. 20: The Carolinas Green Gala and Sustainable Business Awards celebrates local leaders in the green building movement in South Carolina and North Carolina.
For the full calendar, click here.