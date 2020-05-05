A Dorchester County home built in 1786 gets funding for needed renovations

One of Dorchester County's oldest buildings may soon be able to open up more to the public.

County Council on Monday night approved $29,500 for the Koger-Murray-Carroll stagecoach house outside St. George near the Grover community on Wire Road.

Dorchester County historians discovered last year that the home dates to 1786. This makes it one of the oldest standing homes in upper Dorchester County. The home's closest rival is the South Flanker at Middleton Place that was built in 1755.

The Koger-Murray-Carroll House is only open to the public when the Dorchester County Historical Society hosts a fundraiser and educational event every November. With the recent funding, the goal is to give the public more access to the home once renovations are completed.

"The funding County Council has allocated for the repairs will ensure its unique features are preserved for future generations that deserve to know its story," said Eric Davis, parks and recreation director for the county.

The house was donated to the Dorchester County Historical Society in 2004, said society President Phyllis Hughes. Senators, representatives, judges and other prominent South Carolinans have lived there.

It costs between $3,000 and $4,000 per year to maintain the home, she said. Though they did renovations in 2009, they did not repair the plaster, which is crumbling throughout the three-story building.

The county funds will go toward repairing the plaster and will allow the society to continue its tradition of opening the home the first weekend of November. After the renovations, the group hopes to be able to open the home on more dates and allow residents to experience it.

“We just feel that it is a treasure," Hughes said. "We just want to keep it going for the future."

Council members also were given a visual presentation on the final design and construction schedule for the county's new Emergency Operations and Consolidated Dispatch Center.

Steve Coe, president of Rosenblum Coe Architects Inc., said the building is designed at a higher level for safety and security. This means the facility has to come with backup systems, generators and protection of utilities from dangers such as tree falls.

"One of the goals of these buildings is that they're survivable," he said.

Though Coe announced that construction of the building is slated to be finished in January 2022, he is not sure what kind of long-term impact the coronavirus pandemic will have on the construction schedule.

"There's a lot of unknowns," he said.

Council also voted to extend Dorchester's state of emergency until May 10. This includes the waiver of convenience fees associated with county's online services that residents have had to use due to not having access to public county buildings.

County Administrator Jason Ward said the plan is to have county staff members return to their offices on May 11. They will have a screening process and additional safety measures in place to ensure the staff's safety during the pandemic, he said.

Dorchester County has had more than 80 confirmed cases of COVID-19. The goal is to open county buildings to the public by May 18.