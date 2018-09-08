You’re seeing the Post and Courier's weekly real estate newsletter. Receive all the latest transactions and top development, building, and home and commercial sales news to your inbox each Saturday here.
Community management firm merges after scandal
A Charleston neighborhood management company whose former office worker is now in prison for embezzling $750,000 is now part of a much larger company.
Community Management Group of James Island recently partnered with Florida-based FirstService Residential, according to a recent letter to board members from CMG head Steve Peck. The company's name will change in 2019.
The new company shares the same philosophy of offering top-notch service, Peck said.
"Its mission is to provide full-service solutions and genuinely helpful service that add value and enhance the quality of life of every community and resident it serves, a philosophy that aligns precisely with ours," he said.
Community Management served more than 100 neighborhoods, while FirstService Residential serves more than 8,000 communities across 23 states and three Canadian provinces.
Peck said communities can expect no changes in day-to-day operations and should benefit from greater resources from the national company. He and other staff managers will remain in place, according to a note from the new management company.
In July, a federal judge sentenced Community Management Group's former accountant and human resources manager Donna Haynes of Summerville to 30 months in prison and restitution for siphoning off some $750,000 from her employer. She helped herself to the money because she said she worked so much.
"Our reputation was irreparably damaged," Peck told the judge during her sentencing.
One of South Carolina's oldest plantations sells for $13.25M
New York software firm owner buys historic Mulberry Plantation near Moncks Corner in Berkeley County. The National Register property was built between 1714 and 1725 by an English planter.
By the numbers
23: Acres in Oakland Club in Berkeley County donated by the Lord Berkeley Conservation Trust to the Center for Heirs' Property Preservation in Charleston to be used as a demonstration forest to help heirs' land owners learn better forestry farming practices and earn more income.
3,200: Square footage of new women's apparel store Free People coming to upper King Street in downtown Charleston.
120,000: Square footage of five-story Portside office building under construction in the Ferry Wharf development in Mount Pleasant.
This week in real estate
+ New in Old Village: A 3.4-acre parcel in Mount Pleasant's Old Village that was once part of the late Gov. Jim Edwards' family homestead and part of failed fundraising effort to conserve it last year will become the site of 10 new homes.
+ More cadets than beds: At least 92 Citadel cadets returned to campus for the fall semester to learn there was no room for them in the barracks.
+ Church Creek's flooding debacle: A combination of mapping errors, rampant development and profound misunderstanding of how water moves naturally through the Church Creek basin led the area down a path of destruction.
Featured Home
The 4,600-square-foot home at 2364 Darts Cove Way in the gated Dunes West community of Mount Pleasant is on the market for $1.7 million. The 18-year-old house features five bedrooms, four bathrooms and a powder room along with a pool, outdoor fireplace and deep-water dock.
