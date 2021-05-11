99-acre Downtown Nexton breaks ground on $300M-plus development near Summerville

SUMMERVILLE — A new $300 million-plus, mixed-use development of retail, restaurants, offices, hotels and apartments is now underway in the suburban Charleston area.

New Jersey-based Sharbell Development Corp. recently broke ground on the 99-acre Downtown Nexton project between Sigma Drive and Brighton Park Boulevard in the growing Nexton community in Berkeley County.

“Our intent with this project is to provide residents with their own version of a downtown where they can find everything they need, from groceries and dining experiences to fitness classes and boutiques, without having to ever get in their car,” said Tom Troy, president of Sharbell.

Two parcels are under contract by apartment developers, and a new convenience store and fuel station plans to locate on Sigma Drive, Troy said.

With construction expected in phases over the next five years, the first project will include multifamily units, a mixed-use building with loft apartments over ground-level retail spaces and several outparcel buildings.

Altogether, three apartment parcels will offer a variety of tenant offerings, including a 55-plus, upscale rental community. Some of the mixed-used buildings will include upper-floor lofts with a rooftop lounge and several common-use rooms. Units will range from studio to three bedrooms.

The new construction will offer 110,000 square feet of office space for sale or lease, starting at 9,000 square feet in flexible, two-story buildings on Brighton Park Boulevard. CBRE of Charleston is handling sales and leasing.

Additionally, Downtown Nexton will include more than 200,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space interspersed throughout the project and along Sigma Drive.

Outdoor amenities will include walking trails, pocket parks and two manicured ponds on the north and south sides of the project.

The project will create a new residential and retail core, adding convenience and walkability for those living in the development and others in nearby communities, said Brent Gibadlo, Nexton's vice president of operations.

Sharbell bought the parcel in 2019 for $18.5 million, according to Berkeley County land records. It's west of the retail and restaurant center called Nexton Square.