950 new houses on way to North Charleston after homebuilder pays $20M, begins clearing land

Fifteen years after North Charleston jumped across the Ashley River to annex the 6,600-acre Watson Hill tract after a protracted legal tussle, land clearing has begun for the development of 950 homes along Ashley River Road.

Atlanta-based Ashton Woods started construction this month on part of a nearly 500-acre tract it acquired earlier this year for $20 million.

The first 154 acres, across from Mateeba Gardens Road, will house about 300 single-family units, said Robert Norton, president of the builder's Charleston division.

The remaining 600-plus houses will go on 335 acres to the east and south of the original development.

Norton expects the first homes to be built in early 2022, after roads and utilities are in place. The entire project will be built in eight phases over about 10 years, he said. A development agreement approved last year allows 20 years.

Home prices will most likely be from the high $200,000s to the $400,000s, based on current rates and demand.

To help finance the initial parcel to be developed along Ashley River Road, Ashton Woods recently sold 154 of the 489 acres it originally purchased to an affiliate of New York-based equity firm Brookfield Properties for $7.66 million.

Norton said the builder will buy the property back plus pay for any development costs once construction is completed.

The homebuilder bought the land in January from an affiliate of Johnson Development Associates of Spartanburg, which purchased nearly 4,000 acres in 2018 for $14.3 million.

Under a development agreement with the city, 1,004 housing units can be developed on the entire 4,000-acre tract. With Ashton Woods building 950, the remaining 54 units can be built on 3,320 acres set aside for forestry, solar farms, sand mines, utilities and trails.

Much of the tract is undevelopable because of wetlands.

Three separate parcels, all along Ashley River Road, total 150 acres that can be developed for a mix of uses, including residential, commercial or office space. Three hundred housing units can be built on the commercial parcels, but they would be counted as part of the 1,004 total number allowed on the entire tract.

The development agreement also requires a fire station or the installation of sprinklers in every home built until fire service is provided.

Johnson Development has agreed to donate land for a fire station along with $2 million for construction.

The tract was embroiled in controversy even before North Charleston leaped across the Ashley River in 2005 by annexing five parcels along S.C. Highway 61, including Watson Hill.

Originally, 4,500 homes were planned for the tract.

What was once MeadWestvaco, now WestRock, owned the property as part of the massive East Edisto tract. With the help of preservationists of the Ashley River Historic District, a deed restriction was placed on the land that limited development of the Watson Hill parcel. Those restrictions were incorporated into the agreement passed last year by the city of North Charleston.

Once North Charleston annexed the site, other municipalities and community organizations tried to block the city from acquiring the site through lawsuits. The case went to the state Supreme Court, which sided with North Charleston, and was sent back to the lower courts.

In 2011, the parties came to an agreement and it was confirmed the state's third-largest city by population would add a slice of land bigger than the Charleston peninsula.

That paved the way for a builder eventually to step in, and Ashton Woods began laying out plans earlier this year for the tract.

"We are taking steps to ensure the surrounding areas will not be adversely impacted," Norton said.

As part of the development agreement, a 200-foot buffer must be maintained between historic Ashley River Road and the home sites.

North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey recalled the winding path the city took to move the project off the drawing board.

"It's taken a long time to get here, but we were just looking for a way for North Charleston to grow," he said. "We are looking forward to doing a quality development and be respectful for what is already there. It's good to finally see some activity going in there."

It's not the only parcel where Ashton Woods is building homes throughout the Charleston area.

Seven years after arriving in the Lowcountry, Norton estimates the builder has built and closed on 910 houses in 17 developments throughout the region. It currently has houses for sale in six communities on Johns Island and in Cane Bay, Mount Pleasant, Moncks Corner, West Ashley and Summerville.

Among homebuilders serving Charleston, Ashton Woods ranks No. 4, based on 172 closings during the first six months of this year. The nation's largest homebuilder, D. R. Horton comes in at No. 1 with 416 homes sold during the same timespan. Lennar, with 383, and Pulte, at 311, take the No. 2 and 3 spots, respectively.

Norton estimates the company will close on about 300 homes by year's end.

Ashton Woods ranks No. 18 in the number of home closings in the U.S., based on 2019 figures compiled by online service Builder.

The company, which has an office off Clements Ferry Road in Charleston, handled 4,763 closings nationally last year with a gross revenue of $1.78 billion. By contrast, No. 1 D.R. Horton, closed 58,434 properties in 2019 with gross revenue of $17.4 billion.