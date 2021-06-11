$77M paid for Charleston apartment building in WestEdge development

The first structure to be built in the 60-acre WestEdge development on the western side of the Charleston peninsula is now in new hands after selling for nearly $77 million.

An affiliate of Fairfield Residential, a San Diego-based company that owns, manages and develops multifamily communities, bought the 237-unit Caroline Apartments at 99 Westedge St. across from Joe Riley Baseball Park in late May for $76.75 million, or about $324,000 a key, according to Charleston County land records.

The previous owners were South City Partners and Gateway Development, both of Atlanta, and ELV Associates Inc. of Boston, according to the commercial real estate firm Cushman & Wakefield, which represented the sellers in the transaction.

They bought the 1.65-acre undeveloped parcel in 2016 for $4.6 million from the city of Charleston through a firm called 99 West Edge Developer LLC.

Completed in 2018, the seven-story structure overlooks Brittlebank Park next to the Ashley River and is close to The Citadel Bulldogs' football stadium.

Amenities include a club room with monthly resident socials, community bicycles and bicycle storage, community paddle boards and kayaks, a fitness club with cardio and cross training, a clubroom with catering kitchen, a pet spa, a saltwater pool, a yoga room and street-level retail and restaurants.

With studio, one- and two-bedroom offerings, rents at Caroline start at $1,570, according to the apartment building's website.

The sale comes after the supermarket space where Publix is located on the ground floor of the 10 WestEdge building at Spring Street and Lockwood Drive sold in December.

Colorado-based Helten Enterprises LLC paid $24.5 million for the grocery store space in the nine-story, 350-unit apartment structure that includes 870 interior parking spaces. The previous owner of the supermarket space was an affiliate of South City Partners.

The sale did not affect Publix's operation.

The 10 WestEdge building was the second structure to be completed in the WestEdge development.

The neighboring eight-story, 22 WestEdge office complex was finished in 2020 as the third building to rise in community near the Ashley River, completing the first phase of what's been called 'a city within a city."