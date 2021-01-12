$71M, 12-story office building begins construction on Charleston peninsula

A mid-rise office building is about to take shape on the Charleston peninsula unlike any other in a city that reveres history and architecture.

The $71 million, 12-story Morrison Yard office structure near the Ravenel Bridge will be slightly nonparallel to Morrison Drive, be built 50 feet in the air on V-shaped pillars amid an open-air plaza and will resemble offset shipping containers, a nod to the site's maritime past.

The nearly two-acre site was previously owned by the State Ports Authority. The 157,000-square-foot office building will be built during the next 18 months beside the 10-story, 386-unit apartment development of the same name already under construction.

At 180 feet, the new Morrison Yard building also will be the tallest office structure on the Charleston peninsula, according to co-developer Jeff Mixson. That distinction previously was touted for the eight-story, 125-foot, 22 WestEdge multitenant structure in the WestEdge development on the opposite side of the peninsula.

One tenant already is lined up to move in to the new office building.

The law firm of Parker Poe Adams & Bernstein will move from the Bank of America building at 200 Meeting St. into the sixth floor of the new office building once it's completed next year, Mixson said.

A representative of the law firm did not immediately respond for comment.

Another vendor is expected to be announced soon for the penthouse event space with outdoor seating on the 12th floor.

Floors five through 11 will be leasable office space. A four-story parking deck with 395 spaces will sit adjacent the structure's north side, and two one-story retail buildings will sit along Morrison Drive.

No retail tenants have been lined up yet, but Mixson said the developers plan to coordinate with the nearby apartment owners for a good mix of tenants that he hopes will include a restaurant, fitness facility or bank branch, to name a few.

The new office building is a joint venture of Origin Development Partners of Mount Pleasant, The Keith Corp. of Charlotte and Mixson Properties of Atlanta. Construction is expected to be completed by June 15, 2022.

Built for sustainability, the building will include a rain garden, electric charging stations and courtyard, Additionally, elevators and restrooms will be installed along the western side to shield the building from the afternoon sun and help lower air conditioning cost.

Sign up for our real estate newsletter! Get the best of the Post and Courier's Real Estate news, handpicked and delivered to your inbox each Saturday. Email

Sign Up!

"It's a very sustainably designed building," Mixson said.

The open-air plaza beneath the structure also has a purpose. It's not only a gathering place, but it also does not obstruct the waterfront view.

"The renderings show the courtyards designed specifically so Charleston doesn't get walled off with development from the harbor," Mixson said.

A walkway will also connect the office project with the Ravenel Bridge, and daytime office workers will be allowed to park in part of the 375-space parking deck being built next door for the apartments through a cooperative agreement.

"It's unlike anything else in Charleston," said Ken Beuley, chief financial officer and director of development for The Keith Corp.

He cited the building's design, location next to the water, sensitivity to wetlands and proximity to an area with lower traffic volumes as all plusses that helped lead to the decision to become involved in the project.

As for workers returning to office environments once the pandemic is over, Beuley believes it will happen, even if they choose to work from home a couple of days a week.

"I think it will be different depending on what part of the country you live in," he said. "I think once the vaccine is administered and herd immunity is behind us, there will less concentration in high-rise buildings and more on those with about 15 stories or less, a benefit to Southern cities."

Mixson, too, believes companies will offer more flexibility for employees on where they will work and there will be less density of people overall in the workplace.

Origin Development Partners did not immediately respond for comment on the construction project.

The new office building is not The Keith Corp.'s first foray into the Charleston construction market.

The firm has built several, large-scale industrial structures in the Charleston Trade Center at Nexton Parkway and Interstate 26 near Summerville as well as a medical office building in North Charleston and a large industrial building in West Branch Commerce Park in Moncks Corner.